(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank peer review, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 8, 2013) for a discussion of rating actions taken on the large regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on FITB follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR Fitch upgraded FITB's IDR reflecting the company's strong earnings profile. The company's earnings continue to trend above peer averages, and provide for good capital generation. Even excluding the large Vantiv-related gain in 2Q13, the company's return on average assets in 1H13 of approximately 1.44% was well above the large regional peer average of 1.16%. FITB's capital profile remains solid with an estimated Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III of 9.1%, well above the 7% fully phased-in requirement of 7%, and roughly in line with large regional peer averages. FITB remains predominately core funded, with core deposits (defined as total deposits less jumbo deposits) representing a substantial 83% of total funding as of June 30, 2013. Similar to industry trends, FITB's funding profile is strong, partially reflective of a weak economic recovery. Further, holding company liquidity remains robust with considerable cash balances, and no near-term maturities until 2016. Although the company's NPAs are elevated from historical levels, actual losses have been manageable as of late, and reserve levels are still relatively high. Further, a large percentage of the accruing troubled debt restructurings (included in NPAs) are current on principal and interest payments. Excluding TDRs, FITB's level of NPAs to loans and foreclosed real estate falls slightly below peer averages. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR Given FITB's ratings at their new higher level, Fitch does not anticipate any further ratings upward momentum over the near- to intermediate-term given the high absolute levels. Further movement upward would be predicated on a material decline in overall problem asset levels, combined with the maintenance above earnings profile. Further, while FITB's capital profile is currently considered adequate in light of its risk profile, any upgrade in ratings would likely also be dependent on an above average capital profile, that provides more than ample loss cushion for unexpected losses. Conversely, a reversal in FITB's superior earnings profile and asset quality trends, combined with a material deterioration in the liquidity and capital profile could pressure FITB's earnings. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Fifth Third Bancorp --Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'; --Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Senior debt to 'A' from 'A-'; --Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Fifth Third Bank --Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'; --Senior debt to 'A' from 'A-'; --Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; --Long-term deposits to 'A+' from 'A'. Fifth Third Capital Trust IV --Preferred to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Fifth Third Bancorp --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Fifth Third Bank --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 