(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'a') reported solid profits
in Q113, typically a seasonally strong quarter, aided by cost control. Additionally, an
announced capital raise will largely eliminate the capitalisation gap to leading peers. Fitch
views the raise positively as it removes uncertainty related to the bank's ability to meet
longer-term capitalisation targets. The additional capital and the announced
issuance of up to EUR2bn additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments will be
positive for senior creditors as Deutsche Bank's loss absorption capacity will
improve materially.
Deutsche Bank reported a Q113 group pre-tax profit of EUR2.4bn, up from EUR1.9bn
in the prior-year period as a EUR0.2bn rise in revenues was accompanied by a
EUR0.4bn reduction in costs. There were no large non-recurring items reported,
while loan losses of EUR354m remained relatively benign (36bps) and within the
quarterly range of the past 12 months. Divisionally, the YoY improvement was
driven by the Non-core Operations Unit (NCOU) and Consolidation & Adjustments
(C&A). Group net profit of EUR1.7bn is equivalent to a robust 16% return on
tangible common equity (ROTCE), although trading-orientated banks tend to show
seasonal strength in Q1 and Fitch would not expect profitability to recur at
this level in subsequent quarters of the year.
Deutsche Bank's Viability Rating has been based on Fitch's expectation that the
bank would quickly improve capital ratios to narrow the gap to peers. The bank
made strong organic progress in 2012 and Q113, indicating a 'fully-loaded' Basel
III Common Equity Tier 1 (B3 CET1) ratio of 8.8% as of end-March 2013, well
above its original 8% target for that date. The completed EUR2.96bn capital
placing will further improve that ratio to around 9.6%, towards the higher end
of the peer group range and meeting the minimum level ultimately required of the
largest global banks (Deutsche Bank is one of four Global Systemically Important
Banks required to hold an additional 2.5% buffer in excess of the 7% minimum by
the Financial Stability Board).
Fitch views positively the bank's announcement that it will concentrate on
strengthening its balance sheet leverage now that it is close to achieving its
capital ratios on a risk-weighted basis. Like most of its peers, Deutsche Bank
will continue to face regulatory headwinds. Fitch believes that Deutsche Bank
would have been able to meet the proposed regulations for the capitalisation of
its US operations without difficulty, largely by more efficient use of netting
and by reallocating capital and assets within the group. However, should
regulators outside the US reciprocate with capital requirements in their
jurisdiction, the additional capital at Deutsche Banks will now help it to more
easily comply with these.
Deutsche Bank reported debt sales and trading revenues of EUR2.7bn, down 14%
YoY, a broadly similar decline to peers, attributed to weaker money markets and
rates products while its market share in debt sales and trading remained strong.
Equities sales and trading revenues rose 12% YoY, contrasting with declines seen
at many peers, although at EUR766m this is a comparatively modest contributor to
the group revenues. Overall, Corporate Banking & Securities (CBS) revenues fell
4% YoY, while cost/income improved 1pp to 59%, leading to a EUR1.85bn pre-tax
profit (down 2%). Pre-tax profits in Global Transaction Banking (GTB), Asset &
Wealth Management (AWM) and Private & Business Clients (PBC) were broadly flat
YoY.
NCOU reported a EUR196m pre-tax loss, comfortably better than the EUR549m loss
reported in the prior year period, while C&A similarly reported a narrowing loss
(Q113 EUR255m loss, Q112 EUR432m loss), primarily due to a lower 'valuation and
timing' loss (reconciling items between divisional management accounts and group
IFRS accounts). The profit contribution from these two divisions is likely to
remain volatile in Fitch's opinion.