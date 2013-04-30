(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'a') reported solid profits in Q113, typically a seasonally strong quarter, aided by cost control. Additionally, an announced capital raise will largely eliminate the capitalisation gap to leading peers. Fitch views the raise positively as it removes uncertainty related to the bank's ability to meet longer-term capitalisation targets. The additional capital and the announced issuance of up to EUR2bn additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments will be positive for senior creditors as Deutsche Bank's loss absorption capacity will improve materially.

Deutsche Bank reported a Q113 group pre-tax profit of EUR2.4bn, up from EUR1.9bn in the prior-year period as a EUR0.2bn rise in revenues was accompanied by a EUR0.4bn reduction in costs. There were no large non-recurring items reported, while loan losses of EUR354m remained relatively benign (36bps) and within the quarterly range of the past 12 months. Divisionally, the YoY improvement was driven by the Non-core Operations Unit (NCOU) and Consolidation & Adjustments (C&A). Group net profit of EUR1.7bn is equivalent to a robust 16% return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), although trading-orientated banks tend to show seasonal strength in Q1 and Fitch would not expect profitability to recur at this level in subsequent quarters of the year.

Deutsche Bank's Viability Rating has been based on Fitch's expectation that the bank would quickly improve capital ratios to narrow the gap to peers. The bank made strong organic progress in 2012 and Q113, indicating a 'fully-loaded' Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (B3 CET1) ratio of 8.8% as of end-March 2013, well above its original 8% target for that date. The completed EUR2.96bn capital placing will further improve that ratio to around 9.6%, towards the higher end of the peer group range and meeting the minimum level ultimately required of the largest global banks (Deutsche Bank is one of four Global Systemically Important Banks required to hold an additional 2.5% buffer in excess of the 7% minimum by the Financial Stability Board).

Fitch views positively the bank's announcement that it will concentrate on strengthening its balance sheet leverage now that it is close to achieving its capital ratios on a risk-weighted basis. Like most of its peers, Deutsche Bank will continue to face regulatory headwinds. Fitch believes that Deutsche Bank would have been able to meet the proposed regulations for the capitalisation of its US operations without difficulty, largely by more efficient use of netting and by reallocating capital and assets within the group. However, should regulators outside the US reciprocate with capital requirements in their jurisdiction, the additional capital at Deutsche Banks will now help it to more easily comply with these.

Deutsche Bank reported debt sales and trading revenues of EUR2.7bn, down 14% YoY, a broadly similar decline to peers, attributed to weaker money markets and rates products while its market share in debt sales and trading remained strong. Equities sales and trading revenues rose 12% YoY, contrasting with declines seen at many peers, although at EUR766m this is a comparatively modest contributor to the group revenues. Overall, Corporate Banking & Securities (CBS) revenues fell 4% YoY, while cost/income improved 1pp to 59%, leading to a EUR1.85bn pre-tax profit (down 2%). Pre-tax profits in Global Transaction Banking (GTB), Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) and Private & Business Clients (PBC) were broadly flat YoY.

NCOU reported a EUR196m pre-tax loss, comfortably better than the EUR549m loss reported in the prior year period, while C&A similarly reported a narrowing loss (Q113 EUR255m loss, Q112 EUR432m loss), primarily due to a lower 'valuation and timing' loss (reconciling items between divisional management accounts and group IFRS accounts). The profit contribution from these two divisions is likely to remain volatile in Fitch's opinion.