FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
increasing the core
revenue base remains the main challenge for Deutsche Bank AG
(A+/Negative/a) for
the coming quarters in order to reach its 2016 profitability
targets. The bank's
risk-weighted capitalisation and leverage are better placed
among its global
trading and universal bank peers following the sizeable equity
capital increase
and issuance of additional Tier 1 capital in 2Q14. However, we
view
capitalisation in light of both potential adjustments that may
need to be made
as a result of the ECB's asset quality review and certain
regulatory and
litigation cases still to be resolved. Leverage ratios in
particular will have
to remain carefully managed. The results have no immediate
impact on Deutsche
Bank's ratings.
Deutsche Bank was able to stop yoy revenue decline in its core
bank in 2Q14, but
this followed a relatively weak first quarter, so that first
half revenue and
pre-tax profit were down 4% and 10% respectively yoy. Including
the loss-making
non-core operations unit (NCOU), consolidated revenues and
pre-tax profit were
down 8% and 19%, respectively, for the first six months of 2014
compared with
1H13. Deutsche Bank's consolidated net revenues declined by 4%
and pre-tax
profits increased by 16% y-o-y in 2Q14.
The single biggest driver of the revenue decline was NCOU, where
Deutsche Bank
also saw a marked slow-down of reductions in risk-weighted
assets in 2Q14.
Deutsche Bank generated EUR2.6bn pre-tax profit for 1H14, a
decline of 19% y-o-y
(11% if adjusted for credit valuation adjustments, debit
valuation adjustments,
fair value adjustments, costs to achieve, litigation and
impairments of
goodwill). The main driver of the decline was a 8% yoy drop in
net revenue while
operating expenses declined by only 3%. Deutsche Bank expects
operating expenses
to remain flat for 2014 despite continued cost savings as costs
related to
regulatory requirements have increased, including in the US.
Deutsche Bank's earnings continue to be negatively affected by
litigation
charges. Deutsche Bank expects litigation costs, which were zero
in 1Q14, to
remain high in 2014 and booked EUR0.4bn in litigation charges in
the core bank
in 2Q14. Deutsche Bank continues to invest in its platform,
including
improvements to its infrastructure for regulatory reporting.
Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and securities (CB&S)
businesses generated
EUR2.4bn pre-tax profit in 1H14, 11% lower than in HY13.
However, 2Q14 was up by
17% compared with 2Q13. In line with its peers, the bank
reported a yoy drop in
1H14 in fixed income sales and trading revenues of 6% excluding
the effect of a
transfer of commodities businesses to NCOU in the first quarter,
although this
was less pronounced than at most of its peers that have reported
to date.
Equity sales and trading revenues dropped by 5% compared with
1H13, but net
revenue in origination increased by 19%. Deutsche Bank's strong
bias towards
fixed income trading, where it generates 56% of CB&S net revenue
in 1H14 means
that fluctuations in debt sales and trading affect its pre-tax
profit more than
at peers that are more weighted towards equities trading.
Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses
generated EUR923m
pre-tax profit in 1H14, a decrease of 7% on 1H13. The drop in
2Q14 pre-tax
profits compared with 2Q13 was even more pronounced at 21%. The
drop in 1H14 was
driven by increased operating expenses in combination with flat
revenues.
Similarly, global transaction banking saw a 7% yoy decrease in
pre-tax profit to
EUR595m in 1H14, mainly because of higher expenses related to a
litigation
charge and flat revenues. Pre-tax profits from Deutsche Bank's
asset and wealth
management businesses' increased materially to EUR374m, 25%
higher than in 1H14,
but driven by lower expenses while revenue fell.
We believe that Deutsche Bank's strong franchise in corporate
and retail banking
should enable it to generate sufficient earnings in these
segments, particularly
in domestic retail banking once it realises cost synergies and
benefits from
Deutsche Postbank's large customer base. However, low interest
rates are denting
net revenue in retail banking and in global transaction banking,
and Deutsche
Bank announced in May that the group's profitability targets set
for 2015 had to
be delayed to 2016. We expect the bank to make further progress
in its
underlying cost efficiency after incurring further
costs-to-achieve in its
strategic plan in 2014, and failure to improve the profitability
in its core
businesses apart from the less stable earnings from CB&S would
put pressure on
the bank's Viability Rating (VR).
The improvement in Deutsche Bank's regulatory capital ratios,
specifically in
its fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to 11.5% at
end-2Q14 from 9.5% at
end-1Q14 reflects mainly the up-lift of around 250 bps from its
EUR8.5bn capital
raising during the quarter. Deutsche Bank's fully applied CRDIV
leverage ratio
of 3.4% (up from 2.5% at end-1Q14) also benefited from the
issuance of EUR3.5bn
of AT1 capital during the quarter.
Maintaining sound capitalisation is an important driver of the
bank's VR. While
the capital strengthening measures in 2Q14 were supportive of
Deutsche Bank's
VR, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged capitalisation
targets, including
maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio and a
fully-loaded leverage
ratio of 3.5% in the medium term. Overshooting these targets in
the short term
will not change Fitch's view that maintaining Deutsche Bank's VR
at the current
level is contingent on the delivery of its recalibration
programme, albeit over
a longer timeframe. The Outlook on Deutsche Bank's
support-driven Long-term
Issuer Default Rating is Negative, reflecting our expectation of
reducing
government support.
