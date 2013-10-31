(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's (A+/Stable/a) EUR1.2bn provision for
litigation risks, which wiped out the group's quarterly pre-tax profit, highlights the bank's
remaining exposure to regulation, litigation and conduct risks.
As a result of the weak Q313 results, the bank's Basel III fully-applied common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio fell 30bp qoq to 9.7% which, however, remains within
the peer group range. Further reduction in leverage exposure in the quarter,
however, meant that the bank's estimated CRD IV leverage ratio (including
additional tier 1 instruments) remained stable at 3.1%.
A single quarter's results have no immediate impact on the bank's ratings, given
that capital erosion has been small. However, the bank's ratings are based on
Fitch's expectation that litigation costs will remain high but manageable,
cost-cutting targets will continue to be achieved and the profitability of its
businesses outside corporate banking and securities (CB&S) will improve further
to alleviate earnings exposure to volatile securities markets. Fitch also
expects capitalisation to meet targets and compare well with those of peers, at
least on a risk-weighted basis. Any notable slippage in these or any signs that
conduct costs could erode the bank's ability to maintain strong capitalisation
would put the Viability Rating under pressure. Deutsche Bank's ability to
generate adequate returns for risks taken in its businesses also remains an
important rating driver.
Underlying operating profit excluding the litigation charge was affected by a
56% qoq drop in pre-tax profit in the bank's CB&S division, which shows that
earnings volatility in securities businesses relates to trading activity volumes
as well as risk. The disappointing performance also highlights the importance of
Deutsche Bank in achieving its planned operating cost reduction to improve
efficiency.
Deutsche Bank's CB&S reported EUR345m pre-tax profit for Q313, down 68% yoy.
Fixed income sales and trading revenue fell 48% yoy to EUR1,286m in weak markets
as rates and credit revenue fell significantly and the bank reported position
losses in its foreign exchange sales and trading. The drop in Deutsche Bank's
fixed income sales and trading was more pronounced than at most of its US peers,
which in part reflects the bank's larger operations in Europe, where the revenue
pool remains smaller than in the US. Deutsche Bank has maintained a strong
franchise in global fixed income, and Fitch believes that this franchise should
help the bank to generate adequate returns in the segment as smaller market
participants scale back operations. However, regulatory headwinds in fixed
income businesses mean that profitability, particularly in a challenging
European market, will remain under pressure.
In line with other peers, equities sales and trading, which were helped by
strong performance in equity derivatives, was more resilient than fixed income -
revenue fell by a more moderate 18% qoq to EUR643m, but improved 8% yoy.
Origination and advisory revenue was stable yoy at EUR653m. Despite higher
provisions for litigation, operating expenses in the division fell by 10% yoy.
Deutsche Bank's private and business clients division's (PBC) Q313 pre-tax
profit fell 14% yoy to EUR347m (down 32% yoy) as revenue remained under pressure
in a low-interest rate environment and fees and commissions remained static.
Operating expenses fell 2% yoy despite ongoing costs related to the bank's
business refocusing programme.
Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management (DAWM) generated EUR283m pre-tax profit in
Q313 (Q312: EUR113m), benefitting from lower operating expenses, including
litigation costs and costs related to the division's restructuring, while
revenue generation remained stable. Although the division saw a net new money
outflow of EUR11bn in Q313, according to management this was mainly related to
low-margin assets, and the division's assets under management improved 1% qoq to
EUR934bn.
Global transaction banking continued to generate sound profitability and even
overtook the PBC division in Q313 with EUR379m pre-tax profit, an 18% increase
on Q312. Revenue fell 2% as higher volumes did not fully compensate for tighter
margins, which were affected by low interest rates, and adverse foreign exchange
movements. However, the division benefited from reduced restructuring expenses,
and operating expenses declined 14% yoy.
The bank's non-core operations unit (NCOU) reported a EUR1,183m pre-tax loss in
the quarter, mainly because the bulk of the litigation provision was booked in
that unit. In 9M13, risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the unit fell by EUR44bn to
EUR62bn (including a EUR7bn transfer of operational risk-related RWA from NCOU
to the business divisions) as the bank continues to run down its assets.