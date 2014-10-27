(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) President Dilma Rousseff's
re-election during
Sunday's second-round runoff contest does not change Fitch
Ratings' projection
of difficult conditions for Brazilian corporates during 2015.
Systemic problems
such as inflation and an overly complex and inefficient tax
system will continue
to hurt corporate cash flows. Domestic demand should remain weak
as business and
consumer confidence are not projected to recover significantly.
These
challenges, in addition to soft commodity prices, will likely
lead to increasing
corporate leverage and a bias toward negative rating actions
during 2015.
Investments that eliminate logistics bottlenecks will be crucial
to accelerating
economic growth. The level of state intervention increased under
Rousseff's
first term. Clearer signals of reduced state involvement in the
private sector
during her second term would be important to improving business
confidence and
reviving investments. Continued progress in attracting private
capital for large
infrastructure projects will be a crucial component of restoring
the credit
quality of Brazilian corporates beyond 2015.
During 2015, approximately 15% of the 82 Fitch-rated corporates
will likely face
a directional rating action. The bias is anticipated to be
strongly negative;
downgrades could outpace upgrades by a ratio of more than 2:1.
Corporates in the
electricity sectors, as well as those in the sugar and ethanol
industry, are the
most vulnerable to negative rating actions. Iron ore and pulp
producers will
face weak external market conditions due to oversupply, but are
not likely to be
downgraded, as their costs positions allow them to continue to
generate positive
cash flow. The protein sector stands out as a sector that could
have more
positive than negative rating actions. Low grain prices and
growing demand for
proteins should continue in 2015; balance sheets are projected
to strengthen due
to strong operating performance.
For most corporates rollover risk is very low in 2015 and cash
balances remain
high relative to short-term debt obligations. CSN ('BB+') and
Petrobras ('BBB')
are the only corporates with cross-border, capital markets debt
falling due in
2015. The cross-border debt amortization schedule picks up in
intensity during
2016 when bonds mature for Camargo Correa ('BB'), Ceagro ('B'),
JBS ('BB'),
Marfrig ('B'), Oi ('BB+'), Petrobras, Sabesp ('BB+'), and Vale
('BBB+').
Default risk will remain high for the sugar and ethanol sector
within Brazil
during 2015. All of the corporates rated in this sector expect
Raizen ('BBB')
are on Rating Watch Negative. Lenders will continue to shun
these corporates
until the government implements a transparent policy for
regularly adjusting
local fuel prices. The most vulnerable S&E companies are Tonon
('B') and USJ
('B+'). Small companies remain susceptible to market sentiment,
as investors
seek benchmark size bonds that have secondary market liquidity.
Smaller credits
rated in the 'B' category such as Ceagro and Cimento Tupi ('B')
are among the
names that will be under investors' microscopes.
The median net leverage ratio for Brazilian corporates is
projected to increase
in 2015 to more than 3.2x from around 3.0x as of the beginning
of 2014. This
level of leverage would be below the peak of 3.4x in 2010, but
remains
unfavorably versus 2009, when it was 2.8x. This level of
indebtedness is
reflective of a portfolio in which 70% of the credits are in the
high yield
rating categories.
Corporate cash flows will not expand materially due to sluggish
revenue growth.
The Brazilian consumer is in a foul mood due to increases in the
prices of
healthcare, meat, and education by 7%, 12%, and 8%,
respectively, during the
first nine months of 2014 and stagnant wage growth. Credit to
consumers is
flowing less freely and increases in short-term interest rates
by nearly 400
basis points since the beginning of 2013 have further acerbated
the situation.
Concerns exist that if the macro environment does not improve
unemployment could
begin to creep up.
Scaling back capex and controlling costs will be key corporate
initiatives in
the absence of growing revenues. Reflecting depressed consumer,
business, and
investor confidence, the aggregate reinvestment ratio of rated
Brazilian
corporates, which is defined as capital expenditures relative to
depreciation,
fell to 1.6x in 2013 after exceeding 2.0x between 2010 and 2012.
This investment
ratio will likely fall to below 1.4x in 2015, which is more in
line with the
ratio in slower growth countries like Mexico. While reducing
cash flow pressure
in the near term, scaled back private sector investments could
hinder the
long-term health of corporates.
Cost control will be crucial to avoiding downgrades in 2015, as
inflation is
likely to remain above 6% and unemployment levels of 5% result
in a tight labor
market. Energy rationing is an outlying risk that could
accelerate the level of
negative rating actions. Hydro plants' reservoirs are at
historically low levels
as the rainy season begins due to the recent drought. Rationing
will only be
avoided if rainfall returns to historical levels between
November and April.
Replenishing of older reservoirs is expected to take two to
three years. Those
constructed in the past decade have much less capacity and could
refill quicker.
The credit-driven economic model pursued by the current
administration is
running out of gas. Non-capital markets credit stayed flat as a
percentage of
GDP throughout 2014 at 56%, after growing from 36% to 54%
between 2008 and 2012.
Family indebtedness, including mortgage debt, grew significantly
from about 30%
in 2007 to about 45% in mid 2014, remaining high as a potential
damper on
credit-fueled future consumer spending.
The Brazilian real will likely not weaken enough during 2015 to
improve the
profitability of exporters and to act as an import barrier in
unprotected
industries. Exporters have lost competitiveness versus their
global peers during
the past decade due to high inflation that has elevated costs.
Currency
appreciation has also increased their woes. Companies such as
Vale, which has a
competitive advantage globally due to the high iron content of
its ore, and
Fibria, which is a low cost producer of market pulp due to fast
growing
eucalyptus trees, were able to maintain their strong business
position. In
industries such as steel, Brazilians no longer have a strong
presence and now
look to the government to impede imports through tariffs.
