(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) The global auto industry is
ripe for disruption
as a result of changing global demographics, increased
urbanization, heightened
environmental awareness, growing safety concerns and rapidly
evolving
technologies, according to Fitch Ratings. These changes are
likely to create
winners and losers and as technologies advance, there is an
increased
probability that they will play a potentially significant role
in the ratings of
original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers.
Fitch is placing more emphasis on issuers' long-term positioning
relative to
these developing trends as the global auto industry evolves. The
shifting
landscape is unlikely to directly influence most issuer ratings
in the near
term, but a rapid change in the competitive environment could
alter Fitch's view
of an issuer's market position, which could affect its ratings.
As technology evolves, the car is being recognized as an
under-utilized asset..
New market entrants and business models pose an increasing
threat to incumbent
players. Pressure from startups and from technology companies
outside the
traditional auto industry is forcing OEMs and suppliers to work
on new
technologies, such as automated driving, and leading OEMs to
consider
transportation in addition to manufacturing vehicles. The
success of these
trends is not guaranteed as widespread adoption will require
significant
advances in technology, accommodating regulations, answers to
thorny legal and
ethical questions, and customer acceptance of new technologies.
Vehicle electrification, driven by tightening emissions
regulations in most
major global regions, is leading to significant changes in
vehicle powertrains.
Not all vehicles will be electric, but Fitch expects the number
of hybrid
electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
(PHEVs) and fully
electric vehicles (EVs) to increase significantly over the next
decade.
Electrification will alter the playing field for OEMs, Fitch
believes. EVs do
not need to meet emissions requirements and their powertrains
are relatively
simple, which has helped prompt a large number of startup EV
OEMs around the
world. Most are likely to fail, and it remains unclear whether
even Tesla will
successfully evolve from a luxury vehicle maker into a
mass-market OEM. However,
a future automotive environment marked by high fuel costs or
heavy regulation of
internal combustion engines would support the EV startups,
increasing their
chances of competing with traditional OEMs.
The business potential of autonomous vehicles is tremendous,
especially for taxi
services. Some studies suggest removing the driver could reduce
the cost of
operating a taxi by more than 80%. As a result, driverless taxis
could be
cheaper and more convenient than owning a car, particularly in
urban areas. This
could reduce urban congestion and lessen the need to devote
scarce urban
property to parking lots. Autonomous vehicles also promise to
open up personal
transportation opportunities for people who are unable to drive
themselves.
Fitch expects that it will likely be at least a decade before
the general public
will be able to purchase fully autonomous vehicles for personal
use. In addition
to the technological hurdles, cost will be a factor. While the
significant
additional cost of the technology might make sense in a taxi,
private owners may
find it harder to justify. Also, there are more than 250 million
registered cars
and trucks in the U.S. today, and even if all new vehicles had
fully autonomous
capabilities next year, it would likely be more than a decade
before even the
majority of vehicles on U.S. roads were autonomous.
For more information on the global auto industry, please see our
special report
titled, "U.S. Automotive Handbook," which is available on our
website at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
Corporate Finance
+1 312 368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
