(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) The recapitalisation of state-owned
Banco de Poupanca e
Credito (BPC), Angola's second-largest bank, highlights the
growing discrepancy
between the country's public- and private-sector banks, says
Fitch Ratings.
State-owned banks are undergoing restructuring and face greater
challenges over
capital, foreign-currency (FC) liquidity and asset quality.
A weak operating environment weighs heavily on the performance
of all Angolan
banks and sluggish credit demand has taken its toll. However,
the data mask
sharp differences between them.
BPC, the country's leading retail lender, is undergoing
far-reaching
restructuring, initiated in September 2016. Overseen by the
Ministry of Finance
and the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), senior management has
been replaced and
an in-depth review of the loan book is being conducted. Impaired
loans could be
more than double the sector average, reaching 30% of total
loans, according to
the BNA.
Media reports suggest capital shortfalls at BPC are about USD1.4
billion, which
is sizeable considering the size of the country's banking sector
- USD65 billion
equivalent of total assets and USD6.8 billion of total equity at
end-January
2017. However, BPC's recapitalisation will not add to Angola's
FC liquidity
shortages because any capital injections will be made in local
currency.
Two more state-owned banks are being restructured - Banco de
Desenvolvimento de
Angola, the development bank, and Banco de Comercio e Industria,
a small
commercial bank. We are not aware of any restructurings among
private-sector
banks.
Angolan banks will report capital adequacy ratios in line with
Basel II from
end-June 2017 and must be fully compliant with these rules by
end-2017. The BNA
says that impact studies conducted in 2014 and 2015 highlighted
no material
expected shortfalls under Basel II. We believe this is likely to
be the case for
the leading private-sector banks, which we expect will comply
with the BNA's
minimum requirement of 10%. However, BPC will require additional
capital to meet
minimum Basel II requirements, in our view.
All banks are struggling to access essential FC to satisfy their
customers'
trade finance needs in a country heavily reliant on imports.
International
capital markets are not open to Angolan banks and international
lenders are
reluctant to provide unsecured credit lines. A handful of
correspondent banks
are still providing confirmed letters of credit but many require
Angolan banks
to deposit cash to guarantee the transactions.
Monthly sales of FC by the BNA have fallen to an average of
about USD450 million
this year from USD750 million last year. The BNA's website
highlights that some
sales are specifically directed towards settling BPC's FC
external obligations,
suggesting that the bank is reliant on support for FC liquidity.
Press reports
also suggest that state-owned Banco Economico, emerged from the
failed Banco
Espirito Santo Angola, is also reliant on BNA FC liquidity.
Loan quality is weakening, with non-performing loans reaching
15% of total loans
at end-October 2016, up from an average 11% over the period
2013-2015.
Unreserved impaired loans were equivalent to 20% of sector
regulatory capital.
However, we believe asset-quality problems are understated
because public-sector
risks are not classified as impaired in Angola and restructured
loans, of which
there are many, are not captured in the regulatory impairment
figures.
Recredit, a "bad bank" owned by the Ministry of Finance, was
established last
year to take over selected non-performing assets of BPC. In
September 2016, an
issue of USD1.4 billion of government bonds was approved to fund
Recredit's
acquisition of BPC's impaired loans. The loans have not yet been
transferred and
public disclosure regarding Recredit is limited.
We affirmed Angola's sovereign rating on 17 March at 'B' with a
Negative
Outlook.
Contact:
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
