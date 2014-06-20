(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/NEW YORK/HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Chinese aircraft
lessors are playing
an increasingly important role in the country's rapidly growing
commercial
aviation market, and intensifying the competition with foreign
lessors, says
Fitch Ratings. While foreign lessors remain the largest players
in China, local
companies are increasingly placing direct orders with
manufacturers to grow
their fleets and internationalizing their operations to better
compete.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) allowed the
creation of
bank-owned aircraft leasing companies in 2007. The five largest
banks in China
plus policy bank China Development Bank (CDB) have since started
leasing
commercial aircraft, primarily on an operating lease basis, as a
means to
diversify their business activities and provide additional
services to their
existing airline clients.
CDB Leasing and ICBC Leasing, the largest Chinese lessors, each
now occupy about
8% of China's aircraft operating lease market, and are actively
expanding their
fleets. Chinese investors have also shown an appetite for larger
leasing
platforms, as demonstrated by the unsuccessful bid by a Chinese
consortium to
purchase International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC) from American
International
Group (AIG) in 2012. Bank of China is the only lender with an
offshore
subsidiary (based in Singapore) dedicated to aircraft leasing.
BOC Aviation's
(A-) strategy is more closely aligned with traditional aircraft
lessors, and its
fleet is primarily leased outside of the Chinese market, in
contrast with the
other domestic lessors.
There is also an increasing number of smaller, independent
aircraft lessors in
China, which stokes up further competition. We think scale is
important in this
business, and expect to see consolidation among these smaller
players in the
next few years.
Chinese airlines' demand for new aircraft may create challenges
for local
lessors. After the initial lease period, typically between 10-15
years, a lessor
may be forced to take back and remarket the aircraft. Those
players with
well-developed technical and sales teams, as well as a global
presence, are
better positioned to move aircraft around the world. CDB
Leasing, ICBC Leasing,
and Bocomm and have already set up subsidiaries in Dublin to
accumulate staff
and develop a more diversified lessee base.
Most of the purchase activity has been executed via
sale-and-leaseback (SLB)
transactions with Chinese airlines, while several lessors have
started to place
orders directly with the manufacturers. ICBC Leasing has been
particularly
active at placing direct orders over the past two years. SLBs
tend to be more
competitive than direct placements, and therefore result in
lower lease rates,
albeit with more highly rated lessees and without the risks
associated with
order books. The large bank-owned Chinese leasing companies are
generally in a
better position than local airlines to access capital markets
and offshore US
dollar funding, and therefore provide an attractive procurement
channel for new
aircraft.
Funding is seen as one of the key constraints for Chinese
lessors. Most aircraft
purchases and leases are structured in US dollars, whereas
Chinese banks are
funded in renminbi. Some of the larger leasing companies have
already issued
dollar-denominated debt, and we believe this trend is likely to
continue as
lessors try to mitigate the currency mismatch. As Chinese
lessors continue to
expand their fleets and demonstrate an operating track record,
we think their
funding options will expand and funding costs may potentially
come more in line
with more established players.
Ilya Ivashkov
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
United States
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, No. 205 Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
