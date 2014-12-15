(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: South African Banks
LONDON/DUBAI, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its 2015
outlook report
that the operating environment in South Africa acts as a cap to
bank ratings.
The weakening economic position of the South African sovereign,
weak expected
GDP growth for 2015 and lack of delivery on infrastructure and
labour reforms
feed through into banks' VRs. This is because the South African
banks'
operations are primarily geographically concentrated in South
Africa by assets
and earnings.
As a consequence, Absa Bank's, FirstRand's, Nedbank's and SBSA's
and their
relevant rated holding companies' Viability Ratings (VRs) of
'bbb' are
effectively capped by the operating environment at this rating
level and are
under pressure. Investec's VR is one notch lower at 'bbb-' and
would not be
downgraded if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch.
As FirstRand's, Nedbank's and SBSA's IDRs are driven by their
VR, they are on
Negative Outlook. Albeit not driven by its VR, ABSA's IDR is
also on Negative
Outlook as potential uplift of support-driven financial
institutions' ratings
above the sovereign is usually limited to two notches reflecting
the high
correlation between the bank's credit profile and that of the
sovereign. These
four entities' Negative Outlooks indirectly reflect that of the
sovereign, and
their IDRs would be downgraded if the sovereign was downgraded.
Investec's IDR is driven by its VR at a lower level and would
not be downgraded
if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch. The Outlook on its
IDR remains
Stable.
Fitch believes the propensity to support banks is weakening in
South Africa with
the impending adoption of resolution legislation. But a moderate
likelihood of
support for systemically important banks will remain. Its
approach to factoring
in state support for systemically important banks does not
change, despite
African Bank Investments' resolution. Fitch expects to review
the support rating
floors of SBSA, FirstRand and Investec by end-1H15 to reflect
Fitch's opinion of
likely reduced propensity to support. Nevertheless, this
revision would not
impact the IDRs of any bank given the current level of their VR.
The South African major banks' earnings improved in 2013 and
2014, mainly due to
higher corporate loans and advances, and the banks' African
business outside
South Africa (excluding Investec). Fitch believes this
improvement will be
difficult to maintain in 2015 due to slow GDP growth, a low
interest rate
environment (although on an upward trend), a relatively
saturated lending market
and indebted consumers.
Near-term improvements in earnings may still be possible from
higher margins
arising from the trend change in loan book mix, with growth in
unsecured
personal lending and vehicle financing at the major banks,
excluding Investec.
Nevertheless, due to anaemic domestic economic conditions, we
consider that real
growth prospects are likely to be driven by expansion into the
rest of Africa
for the big four (excluding Investec).
Loan impairment charges, excluding Investec, should stabilise at
100bp-120bp of
loans. We expect Investec's impairment charge ratio to be stable
at a lower
level due to its different loan book composition as a specialist
bank and asset
manager.
Fitch considers the major banks' Fitch core capital ratios as
appropriate for
the operating environment and are likely to stay at similar
levels in 2015.
The full report, '2015 Outlook: South African Banks', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
