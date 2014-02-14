(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-London/Moscow-14 February 2014: Fitch Ratings has downgraded 13 Ukrainian banks' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The banks are JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank), JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank), PJSC CB PrivatBank (Privat), Joint Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank (Prominvestbank), Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex), PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB), PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU), Pivdennyi Bank (PB) and Industrialbank (INB). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Ukraine's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-', and the affirmation of the sovereign's Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook. The Country Ceiling was also downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Ukraine to 'CCC'', dated 7 February 2014, at www.fitchratings.com). The downgrades of the foreign-currency Long-term IDRs and, where assigned, foreign currency senior debt ratings of Privat and the eight foreign-owned banks - Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, PCBU, Pravex, CAB and ABU - reflect the downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling. The 'CCC' Country Ceiling reflects the heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being tightened, to the extent that these would materially constrain or impede the private sector's ability to repay foreign-currency obligations. Effective 7 February 2014, Ukraine has introduced limited capital controls, although these measures do not prevent external debt service. The downgrades of the Long-term local currency IDRs of Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, PCBU, Pravex and CAB to 'B-' from 'B' reflect Fitch's view of the high correlation between intervention risk on foreign currency and local currency obligations as sovereign stress increases. In Fitch's view, in case of an acceleration of deposit outflows in Ukraine, there would be a heightened of risk of restrictions being imposed on banks' ability to service their local currency obligations. The local currency Long-term IDR of ABU was already at 'B-' prior to today's rating action and has been affirmed; a local currency Long-term IDR has also been assigned to Privat at this level. The IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings of the eight foreign-owned banks factor in the likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority shareholders. PSC Prominvestbank is 98.6%-owned by Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB, BBB/Stable); UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable); Ukrsots is 98.64%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Stable); VTBU is more than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB; PCBU is controlled (60% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB-/Stable); and CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable). Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative), although its sale to CentraGas Holding, a company controlled by Ukrainian shareholders, has been announced and is expected to be completed in the next three to six months, subject to receiving necessary regulatory approvals. Fitch believes that Intesa will provide necessary support up until the completion of the bank's sale. ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view on potential support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; BBB-/Stable), which holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU. The downgrades of the Long-term foreign-currency IDRs and foreign currency senior debt ratings of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are driven by (i) the downward revisions of their Support Rating Floors, reflecting the reduced ability of the government to provide support in foreign currency in case of need, and (ii) the downgrades of the banks' respective Viability Ratings (VRs), which are closely linked to the sovereign credit profile. However, Fitch still believes the authorities' propensity to provide support to Oschadbank and Ukreximbank would be quite high, based on their 100%-state ownership, policy roles, high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the banks under different governments. The banks' 'B-' Long-term local currency IDRs reflect the authorities' moderate ability to provide support in local currency. The downgrades of the Long-term IDRs of PB and INB reflect the downgrades of the banks' respective VRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS The downgrades of the VRs of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank to 'ccc' from 'b-' reflect the significant correlation between the banks' and the sovereign's credit profiles, due to (i) the banks' large investments in sovereign debt (equivalent to or exceeding the banks' equity at end-2013, with significant portion denominated in foreign currency), and in the public sector more generally (more notably at Oschadbank given its lending to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine (CCC)), and some risk that these exposures could grow further in case of increased stress; and (ii) the likelihood that refinancing challenges relating to the banks' maturing external debt would increase in case of a sovereign default (the banks' repayment schedules includes sizeable repayments of external debt through 2015-2016, equivalent to7%-8% of their current liabilities). At the same time, the banks' stand-alone credit profiles are supported by their sizable capital buffers, which are sufficient to allow them to reserve the majority of reported impaired and restructured loans. The downgrades of the VRs of PB and INB to 'ccc' from 'b-' reflect Fitch's expectation that continued deterioration in the operating environment would likely have a significant negative impact on the banks' standalone credit metrics given their high levels of existing problem assets, large exposure to FX risks (mainly through foreign currency lending), limited loss absorption capacity (more evident at PB) and weak profitability, indicating limited ability to create higher impairment provisions. The downgrade of INB's VR also reflects the significant erosion of the bank's franchise following the change in its ownership structure in 2012. The affirmation of the VRs of Privat, CAB and PCBU at 'b-' reflect Fitch's view that these banks' stand-alone profiles would probably be more resilient to a further moderate deterioration in the operating environment given somewhat less asset quality deterioration than at most banks in the sector. The banks also have solid pre-impairment profitability, manageable exposure to FX risks and reasonable liquidity positions. RATING SENSITIVITIES The IDRs, debt ratings and VRs of all 13 banks, and the Support Rating Floors of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the sovereign credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded further in case of a further downgrade of the sovereign, or stabilise at their current levels if downward pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their ability to service their obligations. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Pravex's local currency IDRs in the next three to six months, after the completion of the bank's sale. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT The downgrade of Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating to 'C', the lowest possible issue rating, reflects the downgrade of the bank's VR. The rating could be upgraded in case of an upgrade of the bank's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the banks relative to each other and to other Ukrainian issuers has not changed significantly as a result of the sovereign downgrade. The rating actions are as follows: Ukreximbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'CCC' from 'B-' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Oschadbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'CCC' from 'B-' Viability Rating : downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable PJSC CB PrivatBank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Viability Rating : affirmed at 'b-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable PJSC UkrSibbank: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'/ affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'cc', not affected National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook 'Stable' Ukrsotsbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-(EXP)' from 'B(EXP)', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(EXP)(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable PJSC VTB Bank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable ProCredit Bank (Ukraine): Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Short-Term local currency local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook 'Stable' Pravex: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; removed from RWN Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', maintained on RWN Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; RWN CAB: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable PJSC Alfa-Bank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and 'BBB-(ukr)' Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-(EXP)'/'RR4' and 'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)' Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook Stable PJSC Prominvestbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Long-term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'ccc', not affected National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Pivdennyi Bank Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' Industrialbank Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' Contact: Primary Analysts Olga Ignatieva (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Privat, Ukrsots, UkrSibbank, CAB, Prominvestbank, Industrialbank) Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Anton Lopatin (PB, Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine) Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Alexander Danilov (ABU, VTBU) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analysts Natalia Shakhina (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Ukrsots) Analyst +44 203 530 1577 Anton Lopatin (Privat, CAB, Industrialbank) Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Anna Erachina (UkrSibbank, Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine, PB) Analyst +7 495 956 7063 Evgeny Konovalov (ABU, VTBU) Analyst +7 495 956 9932 Sergey Popov (Prominvestbank) Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 