(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings of two Chinese utilities and
three resources
state-owned enterprises following the same action on the Chinese
sovereign.
The Short-Term Local Currency IDRs of three entities have also
been downgraded.
All Foreign Currency IDRs have been affirmed. A full list of
ratings can be
found at the end of this release.
On 9 April 2013, Fitch downgraded the Local Currency IDR of
China to 'A+' from
'AA-' while affirming China's Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The downgrade follows the sovereign action as the companies are
either assessed
on a top-down basis or are constrained by the sovereign as per
Fitch's Parent
Subsidiary Linkage methodology given their strong strategic and
operational
linkages with the state.
The affected SOEs are:
China National Petroleum Corporation and its group companies
whose ratings are
constrained by the sovereign's
China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. and China
Petroleum & Chemical
Corporation (Sinopec) whose ratings are equalised with the
sovereign's
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) and China Yangtze
Power Company
Limited whose ratings are notched down by three and two levels
respectively from
the sovereign's
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable.
-Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable.
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (CGNPC):
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
Outlook Stable.
-Local currency senior unsecured rating and dim-sum bonds
downgraded to 'A' from
'A+'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, and foreign currency senior
unsecured affirmed
at 'A+' and 'A', respectively. The Outlook on IDR is Stable.
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC);
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior
unsecured rating
downgraded to A+ from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating
affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
CNPC Finance (HK) Limited:
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The
IDR Outlook is
Stable.
-Local currency senior unsecured rating and local currency
senior unsecured
notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating
affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital Ltd:
-Foreign currency guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A+'
CNPC General Capital Limited:
-Foreign currency senior unsecured guaranteed notes affirmed at
'A+'
-Proposed USD notes issue affirmed at 'A+(EXP)'
CNPC Golden Autumn Limited:
-Local currency senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'A+' from
'AA-'
PetroChina Company Limited (PetroChina):
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior
unsecured rating
downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable
-Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating
affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec):
Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior unsecured
rating
downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
-Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating
affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable.
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
China Yangtze Power Company Limited:
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'.
Outlook Stable
-Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'.
For more information on the downgrade of China's Local Currency
IDR, please
refer to Fitch's Rating Action Commentary "Fitch Affirms China's
FC IDR at 'A+';
Downgrades LC IDR to 'A+'" dated 9 April 2013.
Rating Sensitivities
As the ratings of the above entities are either constrained or
based on China's
ratings, any change to the ratings of China will have a similar
impact on the
ratings of these entities, provided their linkages with the
state have not
materially changed.
Contact:
Primary Analysts (CGNPC, CNPC, Sinopec, China Yangtze Power
Company)
Michael Wu
Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
Suite 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
88 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim (Chalco)
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analysts
Edwin Lam (CGNPC, CNPC, Sinopec, China Yangtze Power Company)
Director
+852 2263 9975
Cosmo Zhang (Chalco)
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The ratings for Chalco, China Yangtze Power Company Limited,
PetroChina, and
Sinopec were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a
service to
investors. The issuers did not participate in the rating
process, or provide
additional information, beyond the issuer's available public
disclosure.
The ratings for CGNPC, CNPC, CNPC Finance (HK) Limited; CNPC
(HK) Overseas
Capital Ltd; CNPC General Capital Limited; and CNPC Golden
Autumn Limited were
solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch
has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology" and "Parent
Subsidiary
Rating Linkage", both dated 8 August 2012, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.