(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Bayerische
Landesbank's (BayernLB) and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's
(LBBW) lower Tier 2
debt instruments to â€˜BBâ€™ and â€˜BB+â€˜, respectively, from
â€˜BBB+ and removed them
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has
downgraded HSH
Nordbank AGâ€™s (HSH) lower Tier 2 debt instruments to â€˜B-â€˜
from â€˜BBB-â€˜ and
revised the Rating Watch to Evolving (RWE) from Negative. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Landesbankenâ€™s lower Tier 2 debt instruments have been
downgraded to one
notch below their respective Viability Ratings (VR) as the
anchor rating. The
downgrade stems from revised state aid rules that came into
effect on 1 August
2013. Fitch believes that the rules will make it difficult for
federal states to
support their respective Landesbanken without some form of
burden-sharing
affecting subordinated debtholders. We therefore consider it is
no longer
appropriate to use an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) based on state
support as the
anchor rating for Landesbankensâ€™ lower Tier 2 subordinated
debt ratings.
Fitch's understanding is that a Landesbank that receives state
aid will be
required by the European Commission (EC) to impose losses on
subordinated
debtholders, most likely through a liability management
exercise. In Fitch's
view, there is a clear political intent to enforce
burden-sharing onto banks in
the EU in receipt of state aid according to the European
Commission's "Proposal
for a directive establishing a framework for the recovery and
resolution of
credit institutions and investment firms" of 28 June 2013 and
its "Communication
from the commission on the application, from 1 August 2013, of
state aid rules
to support measures in favour of banks in the context of the
financial crisis"
dated 12 July 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the VR is the new anchor rating for Landesbanken BayernLB's,
LBBW's and HSH's
lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings they are sensitive to any
change in the
banksâ€™ respective VRs.
In line with HSHâ€™s VR, its subordinated debt ratings have been
placed on RWE. At
end-June 2013, HSH restored the existing guarantee shield on its
portfolio to
its initial level of EUR10bn, from EUR7bn. Fitch views it as
uncertain whether
the recent capital support measures by the federal state owners
will be approved
by the EC or whether EC approval would require broader
restructuring measures by
the bank. Fitch will resolve the RWE once there is greater
clarity about the
EC's decision and respective potential compensatory
requirements. Fitch expects
this to become clear by 2H14.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank:
EUR1bn 5.75% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0326869665)
downgraded to 'BB'
from â€˜BBB+â€™; off RWN
EUR100m variable rate notes (DE000BLB24U6) downgraded to 'BB'
from â€˜BBB+â€™; off
RWN
EUR750m Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0285330717)
downgraded to 'BB' from
â€˜BBB+â€™; off RWN
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg:
EUR21m floating rate notes (USU122163020) downgraded to 'BB+'
from â€˜BBB+â€™; off
RWN
EUR29mn 7.5% notes (USU122162030) downgraded to 'BB+' from
â€˜BBB+â€™; off RWN
HSH Nordbank:
EUR1bn step up callable subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H23)
downgraded to 'B-â€˜/RWE
from â€˜BBB-â€˜/RWN
EUR750m variable rate subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H15)
downgraded to 'B-â€˜/RWE
from â€˜BBB-â€˜/RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
