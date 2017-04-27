(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades 5 Italian Banks'
Following
Sovereign Downgrade
here
MILAN/LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of UniCredit S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A. (IntesaSP),
Credito Emiliano (Credem) and Mediobanca S.p.A. to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. It
affirmed the banks' Short-Term IDRs at 'F2'. Fitch has also
downgraded Banca
Nazionale del Lavoro's (BNL) Long-Term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-',
Short-Term IDR
to 'F2' from 'F1' and Support Rating (SR) to '2' from '1'.
Fitch revised the Outlooks on all the banks to Stable from
Negative, in line
with Italy's rating Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
given in the
related Rating Action Report.
The downgrade of the five banks follows the downgrade of Italy's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (see: "Fitch
Downgrades Italy's LTFC
IDR to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable '" dated 21 April 2017 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty
Rating (DCR) to
UniCredit as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UniCredit, IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca's IDRs are based on
their standalone
credit profiles as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs).
IntesaSP, Credem
and Mediobanca's activities are predominantly domestic and
therefore highly
correlated with the risk profile of the Italian sovereign and
exposed to the
domestic economy. Fitch has therefore downgraded the VRs of the
three banks to
the same level as the sovereign Long-Term IDR.
For UniCredit, geographical diversification, particularly in
more stable and
highly rated economies such as Germany and Austria, has proved
key to supporting
the group's overall risk profile. However, Fitch considers that
the parent
bank's risk profile remains highly correlated with that of the
Italian sovereign
and with Italy's economy, especially given its substantial
domestic
non-performing loans.
BNL's downgrade reflects our view that the downgrade of Italy
has reduced BNL's
attractiveness to its parent BNP Paribas (BNPP, A+/Stable) by
increasing the
risk of BNL negatively affecting the parent group's financial
profile and
ultimately reducing the parent's propensity to support its
Italian subsidiary.
UniCredit
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
UniCredit's ratings reflect the benefits from the EUR13 billion
capital increase
the bank completed in February 2017 and the planned reduction in
legacy NPL
stock, but also remaining problems with asset quality and
earnings for the
parent bank after the restructuring. The ratings also reflect
the group's broad
and diversified international franchise, measures being taken on
costs, and a
good, diversified funding and liquidity profile.
Fitch affirmed UniCredit's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', the higher of
the two
possibilities for a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR under our criteria, to
reflect its
well-diversified funding and liquid assets, which in our opinion
benefit from
the group's direct presence in and market access to investors in
strong European
countries.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA is equalised
with that of the parent because it is unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by UniCredit.
UniCredit's DCR is at the same level as its Long-Term IDRs
because in Italy
derivative counterparties have no preferential legal status over
other senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
IntesaSP
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
IntesaSP's ratings reflect the bank's diversified and stable
business model,
combined with its leading domestic franchise in various market
segments.
IntesaSP's company profile has helped the group generate
profitability that has
remained above domestic peers' in a challenging operating
environment. The
bank's good execution track record has enabled it to generate
consistent
profitability through the economic cycle, which differentiates
the bank
domestically.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's view of the group's resilient
capitalisation
and robust funding structure, but also its asset quality, which
remains weak
compared with international peers, and the high level of
unreserved impaired
loans, which weighs on capitalisation.
Fitch affirmed IntesaSP's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', the higher of
the two
possibilities for a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR under our criteria, to
reflect that the
bank's short-term liquidity profile is supported by good access
to central bank
facilities given the ECB's accommodative policy.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are equalised with that of the parent because the debt is
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP and Fitch expects the
parent to honour
this guarantee.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of IntesaSP's Italian subsidiary Banca IMI reflect
Fitch's view of
its core function and extremely high integration within the
group.
DCRs
IntesaSP and Banca IMI's DCRs are at the same level as their
Long-Term IDRs
because in Italy derivative counterparties have no preferential
legal status
over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
Credem
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credem's ratings benefit from more healthy asset quality than at
other Italian
banks, helped by active targeting of more creditworthy
customers. The ratings
also reflect sound capitalisation and resilient profitability,
due to a more
diverse business model than that of many other medium-sized
Italian commercial
banks.
Fitch affirmed Credem's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', the higher of
the two
possibilities for a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR under our criteria, to
reflect that the
bank's short-term liquidity profile is supported by good access
to central bank
facilities given the ECB's accommodative policy.
Mediobanca
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
Mediobanca's ratings reflect the group's adequate capitalisation
and leverage,
which are commensurate with the bank's risk profile and are
supported by sound
internal capital generation. The ratings also reflect relatively
strong asset
quality by Italian bank standards, which compares adequately
with international
peers, and the group's ample liquidity.
Mediobanca's Short-Term IDR was affirmed at 'F2', the higher of
the two
possibilities for a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR under our criteria, to
reflect that the
bank's short-term liquidity profile is supported by good access
to central bank
facilities given the ECB's accommodative policy.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Mediobanca
International (Luxemburg) SA
are equalised with the parent's Long-Term IDR because the debt
is
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Mediobanca, and
Fitch expects the
parent to honour this guarantee.
Mediobanca's DCR is at the same level as its Long-Term IDR
because in Italy
derivative counterparties have no preferential legal status over
other senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
UniCredit, IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
UniCredit IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca's SR and Support
Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign if a bank becomes non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that requires senior
creditors to
participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
BNL
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and SR reflect institutional support from BNL's parent,
BNPP, as Fitch
considers BNL core to BNPP's strategy and Italy a home market
for the French
group. Nonetheless, BNL's Long-Term IDR is capped at one notch
above Italy's
sovereign rating because in Fitch's view BNPP's propensity to
support BNL is
linked to Italy's operating environment. The operating
environment in Italy
affects the attractiveness of BNL to the group and the Italian
subsidiary's
impact on the French group's financial profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
the banks are
notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VRs for
loss severity to
reflect below-average recovery prospects. No notching is applied
for incremental
non-performance risk because write-down of the notes will only
occur once the
point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon
flexibility before
non-viability.
The legacy Upper Tier 2 debt rating reflects its higher loss
severity given its
subordination to senior unsecured and subordinated Tier 2
obligations (two
notches) and incremental non-performance risk (one notch) for
its cumulative
coupon deferral subject to constraints.
Legacy Tier 1 notes are notched four times from the VR, two
notches for loss
severity for deep subordination and another two for
non-performance risk as
coupon deferral is constrained by look-back clauses.
Additional Tier 1 notes are rated five notches below the VRs,
two notches for
loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three
notches for
incremental non-performance risk, the latter notching reflecting
the
instruments' fully discretionary interest payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UniCredit
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
UniCredit's ratings could be downgraded if the bank fails to
demonstrate
notable, sustained progress in selling down and reducing the
remaining stock of
impaired exposures. The bank intends to dispose of around EUR18
billion impaired
loans remaining following the disposal of EUR1 billion in 4Q16
and the portion
of the EUR17.7 billion securitised NPLs (in the FINO
transaction) that it has
not yet sold to third-party investors by 2018. The ratings could
also be
downgraded if there is material slippage in its cost reduction
plan.
Unicredit's rating remains sensitive to the operating
environment in Italy,
particularly as this affects asset quality and earnings. A
notable economic
improvement could be beneficial for the ratings, if accompanied
by a substantial
reduction of impaired loans, while further deterioration could
be negative.
It is possible that Fitch will at some point assign common VRs
to UniCredit
S.p.A. and its German banking subsidiary to reflect the
increasingly close
integration between the two entities. Capital and funding are
progressively
becoming more fungible across the group, and the German
subsidiary UniCredit
Bank AG is large in relation to the group, highly integrated
into the parent and
supervised by the same regulator, the ECB.
UniCredit Bank Austria AG's relative size fell and its business
model has become
domestically focused following the transfer of CEE subsidiaries
to the parent.
If and when we conclude that capital has become essentially
fungible within the
group, we would equalise the Austrian subsidiary's ratings with
those of its
Italian parent because Bank Austria is highly integrated into
the parent and
supervised by the same regulator.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA, are
sensitive to the same considerations as the senior unsecured
debt issued by the
parent.
IntesaSP
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
IntesaSP's ratings could be downgraded if the bank does not meet
its impaired
loan reduction targets and its capital remains highly exposed to
unreserved
impaired loans. Similarly, deterioration in the bank's funding
and liquidity
would put pressure on the ratings, as would prioritising
dividend distribution
over capital retention in case of need. IntesaSP's ratings
remain sensitive to
deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to
Italy's sovereign
ratings.
Its Short-Term IDR would be downgraded if the bank is unable to
successfully
manage the ECB tapering and replace central bank funding with
market funding.
An upgrade of the ratings would require a significant
improvement of the bank's
asset quality and, given its overwhelmingly domestic operations,
an upgrade of
Italy's sovereign rating.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank
Ireland, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and Intesa Funding LLC are
sensitive to the same
considerations that affect the senior unsecured debt issued by
the parent.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
As Banca IMI's ratings are based on its parent's Long-Term IDR,
they are
sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide support
and to changes
in the parent's Long-Term IDR.
Credem
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Credem's ratings are primarily sensitive to a material
deterioration in asset
quality, which could be the result of weaker underwriting
standards, which we do
not expect, or exposure to the domestic economy. Ratings could
also be
downgraded if capitalisation deteriorates as a result of strong
loan growth or
if the bank increases its risk appetite.
Credem's Short-Term IDR would be downgraded if the bank is
unable to
successfully manage the ECB tapering and replace central bank
funding with
market funding.
Credem's ratings remain sensitive to a deterioration in the
operating
environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign rating. Any
upgrade of the ratings
would first require an upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
Mediobanca
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
Mediobanca's ratings are primarily sensitive to a deterioration
in the operating
environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign rating. Any
upgrade of the ratings
would first require an upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
Increased risk appetite, such as expanding higher-risk
activities in non-Italian
operations, increasing concentration risk, or a less rigorous
approach to
pricing consumer finance risks or asset-quality deterioration
could lead to a
downgrade. Similarly, significantly increased volumes of
foreign-originated
activities without an equivalent evolution of its risk controls
framework could
put pressure on the bank's ratings. Deterioration of group
liquidity and funding
could also result in a downgrade.
Fitch would downgrade the bank's Short-Term IDR it is unable to
successfully
manage the ECB tapering and replace central bank funding with
market funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UniCredit, IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the Support Rating
Floors would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support the
banks. In Fitch's view this is highly unlikely, although not
impossible.
A change in the sovereign's propensity to provide support to the
banking sector
in general would not necessarily mean that the propensity to
provide support to
Mediobanca increases to the same extent, because of its limited
retail deposit
and lending market shares.
BNL
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
BNL's IDRs and SR are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of BNPP's
propensity and ability to provide support to its subsidiary. A
downgrade of
BNPP's IDRs will only affect BNL's IDRs and SR if the parent's
Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by more than three notches.
The Short-Term IDR may come under pressure if short-term
liquidity support from
its parent weakens, which Fitch does not expect. The IDRs and SR
remain
sensitive to a change in Italy's sovereign rating and would
probably be
downgraded further if Italy was downgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are
primarily sensitive to
changes in the VRs, from which they are notched. The ratings are
also sensitive
to a change in the notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch
changes its
assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the VRs or
their expected loss severity. For Additional Tier 1 issues this
could reflect a
change in capital management or flexibility, or an unexpected
shift in
regulatory buffers and requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Francesca Vasciminno (UniCredit, IntesaSP, Mediobanca)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Gianluca Romeo (BNL)
Director
+39 02 8790 87 201
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Claudia Nelson (Credem)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Valeria Pasto (IntesaSP)
Analyst
+39 02 879087 298
Manuela Banfi (Credem, BNL)
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Fabio Ianno (UniCredit, Mediobanca)
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chair
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
