(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russian-based Absolut bank's (AB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'BB+' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the sale of Absolut by Belgium's KBC Bank ('A'/Stable) to a company controlled by Russian non-state pension fund Blagosostoyanie (the Fund). Fitch has also assigned the bank's RUB5bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bond issue (BO-03 series), with a final maturity in May 2018 and a put option after 1.5 years, a Long-term rating of 'B', Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and National Long-term Rating of 'BBB+(rus)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT The downgrade of Absolut's ratings reflects the lower probability of support from the bank's new shareholder. In Fitch's view, support from the Fund cannot be relied upon, and Absolut's IDRs, National Rating and senior debt rating are now based on the bank's stand-alone strength, as reflected in its 'b' Viability Rating (VR). Fitch does not factor support from the Fund into Absolut's ratings because of regulatory restrictions on the Fund's investments, the indirect ownership of the bank by the Fund, and uncertainty in respect to the Fund's ability to provide support over time. Absolut's '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor also reflect Fitch's view that support from the Russian authorities cannot be relied upon given the bank's limited franchise and market shares. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING The VR reflects Absolut's sizable capital buffer, currently satisfactory asset quality and comfortable liquidity. However, the rating also takes into account the bank's weak profitability, potential contagion risks from sister bank OJSC KIT Finance Investment Bank ('B'/Stable/'b-') and some uncertainty about franchise development and risk appetite following the change in ownership. Non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue) were a moderate 5% of the portfolio at end-4M13, after significant work outs over the past three years, and Fitch views the bank's corporate and mortgage portfolios as being of reasonable quality. The new shareholder currently plans only moderate growth of the book over the medium term and will seek to develop relations with companies close to Russian Railways ('BBB'/Stable; the founder of the Fund) and other state-owned entities. However, there is still some uncertainty about future franchise development given the higher risk lending policy used at KIT Finance and the absence of track record at Absolut. AB's profitability is weak, with pre-impairment profit close to zero in 2012. This is primarily a result of the bank's still high cost base after significant deleveraging of the business in recent years. Fitch expects the replacement of non-equity funding from KBC, coupled with the reallocation of funds previously placed with KBC, to have a close to zero net impact on net interest income. Moderate loan growth and efforts to control costs may result in limited improvements in performance, but Fitch does not expect these to be significant. AB's capitalisation remains strong, with a regulatory capital ratio of 18% at end-4M13, and a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 20% at end-2012. Capital ratios will probably decrease gradually as a result of moderate loan growth and weak internal capital generation. Liquidity is currently comfortable, with liquid assets following the repayment of KBC's funding still providing about 40% coverage of deposits, Fitch estimates. Near-term wholesale funding maturities and facilities which may need to be repaid as a result of the change of control and rating downgrades are both moderate. Fitch views sister bank KIT Finance, also controlled by the Fund, as having a much weaker stand-alone profile than Absolut. KIT Finance may need capital injections in the medium term in order to sustain its solvency as regulatory forbearance expires on the bank's low regulatory impairment provisions created against legacy NPLs. Potential losses on the bank's more recent and quite high risk lending could add to the support required. Fitch understands that in the medium term there are no plans to merge Absolut and KIT Finance, and the Fund intends to run them as reasonably separate businesses; however, in Fitch's view contagion risk for Absolut exists given the potential for a further weakening in KIT Finance's stand-alone credit profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings could be upgraded if AB continues to be managed reasonably prudently under the new shareholder, profitability starts to improve, other financial metrics remain sound and contingent risks from KIT Finance start to recede. However, the ratings could come under downward pressure if more aggressive management of the bank results in significantly weaker credit underwriting or asset quality, or if Absolut's balance sheet is used to support KIT Finance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, unless Absolut is once more acquired by a stronger owner. 