(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Agroton Public
Limited's (Agroton) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and National Long-term rating to
'BB-(ukr)' from
'BBB(ukr)'. The agency has also downgraded Agroton's senior
unsecured rating to
'CCC'/'RR4' in relation to its USD50m Eurobond due in July 2014.
All ratings
have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The downgrade reflects the deterioration in available liquidity
primarily linked
to some restricted funds in Bank of Cyprus (BOC; RD/Viability
Rating: f) and
therefore the risk that Agroton may not be able to make its next
USD3m bond
coupon payment in mid-July 2013. Agroton's operating performance
also
deteriorated in 2012, driven by adverse weather conditions in
Lugansk region,
which negatively affected crop yields, and low profitability in
poultry
business. The uncertainty around the level of discount to large
deposits in
Cyprus and the existence of capital control, highly likely
through the summer,
may go against Agroton's ability to service its debts in the
near term, hence
the RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deteriorated Liquidity
Agroton's reported cash as of 31 December 2012 of USD10m is
adequate, relative
to only USD4m in short-term debt. However, USD8.5m of cash was
sitting in BOC
(USD4.5m more recently) and Agroton lacks access to foreign
currency in other
bank accounts overseas at the moment, or committed bank lines. A
number of
acquisitions made in 2012, whilst accretive in terms of business
profile, also
added to the weak liquidity position. In addition Fitch
understands that
transferring cash out of Ukraine, where Agroton maintains
adequate liquidity,
including grain in silos, may not be deemed reliable due to a
variety of
foreign-exchange controls.
Increasing Refinancing Risks
While Agroton has not yet addressed the refinancing of its bond
in July 2014,
Fitch recognises that some options and time exist. However, the
situation in
Cyprus, which is beyond management's control, has moved
Agroton's debt servicing
capacity to the forefront. Even if the next coupon is made, we
would still
maintain a 'CCC' rating to reflect the uncertainties around the
refinancing
options next year.
Weak Operating and Financial Performance
Agroton's operating performance deteriorated in 2012, driven by
adverse weather
conditions in Lugansk region (Agroton's only area of operations)
which
negatively affected crop yields, and low profitability in
poultry business due
to unexpected increase in production costs (lack of own breeding
flock up to the
end of the year). Agroton should see a reversal of its fortunes
in 2013 if
weather conditions return to normal, and acquisitions of land
lease rights and
expansion in silo capacity enhance its top line. However it has
to demonstrate
that profitability, measured as funds from operations (FFO)
margin (FY12: 11%)
improves further toward 20% to support a higher rating.
Collection of Receivables Solved
Baker Tilly (previous auditor) issued a qualification on
Agroton's FY11 accounts
as the auditor could not satisfy itself regarding the
documentary evidence of a
portion of sales. We commented on this issue (see 'Fitch: No
Immediate Impact on
Agroton's Ratings from Latest Developments' dated 18 May 2012)
and said that
governance of the audit process is an important safeguard for
the integrity of
the group's financial reporting. Since then KPMG has been
appointed new auditor.
Its audit report for Agroton's FY12 accounts, dated 30 April
2013, is
unqualified while Agroton has reversed USD7.3m in provisions for
bad debts (as
those receivables were cashed in) and the company has moved its
sales policy
towards prepayments from customers (including but not limited to
the State
Agrarian Fund from Ukraine). Fitch considers these positive
developments for the
group.
Adequate Recovery Prospects
Despite the volatility in Agroton's operating performance and
EBITDA, unsecured
creditors' claims are supported by Agroton's asset base
consisting on
inventories and storage capacity (as land ownership is not
possible in Ukraine).
The lack of any meaningful senior indebtedness ranking ahead of
the notes means
that, in the event of default, bondholders can expect above
average recovery
prospects. However, we apply a soft cap of 'RR4' in Ukraine
given the
jurisdiction of the surety providers, resulting in a 'CCC'
unsecured rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Lack of visibility regarding upcoming coupon payment
- A missed interest payment in mid-July would trigger a
downgrade to 'C' and
subsequently to 'D' after the grace period expires, 30 days
after the due date
Positive: Until Fitch has clarity on Agroton's ability to
service its debt, we
do not envisage any positive rating movements within the next
months. If the
next bond coupon is made, we would remove the RWN and maintain a
'CCC' rating
although this will depend on Fitch becoming comfortable with the
below factors:
- Visibility of refinancing options for the bond maturity in
2014
- Effective treasury management and adequate liquidity back-up
to support the
business operations, future growth and its financing needs
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anton Shishov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 69
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
