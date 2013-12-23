(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazakhstan's
Alliance Bank JSC's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
senior unsecured
bond rating to 'C' from 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Alliance's IDRs to 'C' from 'CCC' and Viability
Rating (VR) to
'c' from 'cc' reflects Fitch's view that the default is now
probably imminent in
light of (i) recent statements by Alliance's new management that
it plans to
initiate discussions with stakeholders, including the bank's
creditors, to
recapitalize the bank; (ii) the bank's weak stand-alone
financial position,
which may be worse than previously disclosed in light of
additional provisioning
requirements identified by management; and (iii) the absence of
any plans of
either the Kazakh authorities or the bank's new private
shareholder to
recapitalize the bank without creditor participation.
In a recent presentation to creditors (subsequently published),
management
highlighted the bank's weak capitalization, additional
provisional requirements,
structurally weak profitability and tight liquidity.
Specifically, management
estimated that the bank needs to create further KZT75bn-KZT95bn
of loan
impairment reserves (equal to 11%-14% of gross loans, or 13%-16%
of Basel I
risk-weighted assets at end-9M13).
At end-9M13, Alliance reported a low Basel II Tier I capital
ratio of 2.4%; the
regulatory capital ratios were a higher 9.1% (Tier I) and 13.4%
(total),
respectively, mainly due to lower impairment reserves in
statutory accounts.
Fitch Core Capital was negative, mainly due to the deduction of
deferred tax
assets (which are included in Basel capital).
Creation of the additional impairment reserves identified by
management, coupled
with smaller announced write-downs of other assets, would result
in the bank
reporting deeply negative equity in both regulatory and IFRS
accounts. A full
write-down of the bank's subordinated obligations and recovery
notes (in the
IFRS accounts) would, therefore, be insufficient to restore the
bank's capital
position, meaning that some further recapitalisation measures
will also be
required.
Fitch does not exclude the possibility that the bank's majority
shareholder (67%
stake) National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna's (SK) or the
expected new private
shareholder Bulat Utemuatov (acquiring a 16% stake from SK; has
also purchased
an 80% stake in another failed bank, Temirbank, from SK) will
make some
contribution to Alliance's recapitalization. However, the tone
of the recent
statements in Fitch's view clearly indicated that the bank's
senior creditors
will also be expected to participate in the recapitalisation.
The downwards revision of Alliance's Support Rating Floor to
'No Floor' from
'CCC' reflects Fitch's view that regulatory forbearance for the
bank is unlikely
to be extended beyond the near term, and that any support from
the Kazakh
authorities is unlikely to be sufficient to prevent default.
Management expect to present a more comprehensive assessment of
capital
requirements in mid-January 2014 when, Fitch believes, forms of
debt
restructuring affecting senior creditors (excluding depositors)
are likely to be
proposed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Implementation of a restructuring of the bank's senior
obligations, which, in
Fitch's view, involves a material reduction of terms relative to
the original
contractual terms, would, in accordance with the agency's
'Distressed Debt
Exchange' criteria, result in the IDRs being downgraded to 'RD'
(Restricted
Default).
Fitch does not expect to take any further rating action as a
result of the
bank's announced intention, as part of its liquidity
preservation measures, not
to make payments to holders of recovery notes, which are due
this week. In
Fitch's view, the recovery notes do not represent obligations,
default on which
would "best reflect the uncured failure of the entity", (as
provided for in the
agency's rating definitions), and so would not trigger a
downgrade of the bank's
IDRs to default level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Long-Term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at 5
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC'
Senior debt rating: downgraded to 'C' to 'CCC'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December
2012 and 'Recovery Ratings For Financial Institutions' dated 15
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.