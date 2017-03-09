(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arab Bank
Plc's (Arab Bank)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and
affirmed Jordan
Islamic Bank's (JIB) and Bank of Jordan's (BOJ) Long-Term IDRs
at 'BB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Negative for all three banks.
The downgrade of Arab Bank reflects the increased indebtedness
of the Jordanian
Sovereign, where it is domiciled and where a substantial portion
of its local
currency liquidity is placed. The downgrade also reflects
increased risks in
MENA markets where Arab Bank holds large assets; specifically
Saudi Arabia,
Tunisia, Bahrain and Lebanon have seen a downgrade from Fitch in
the last 12
months. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
The operating environment in Jordan remains difficult due to
sluggish growth,
the significant influx of Syrian refugees, which is putting
pressure on the
country's resources, and disrupted trade routes with Iraq, one
of Jordan's main
export markets. Tourism has also been affected by the regional
turmoil. We do
not expect the operating environment to deteriorate, but it is
likely to remain
challenging given regional instability and the sovereign's weak
financial
flexibility. Our view on the operating environment also
considers the rising
government debt trajectory, external financing vulnerabilities
and
vulnerabilities to shocks.
Both JIB's and BOJ's IDRs are driven by the respective banks'
intrinsic
strength, as indicated by the Viability Ratings (VRs). As both
BOJ and JIB are
essentially domestic banks, their ratings and Outlook are
constrained by the
difficult operating environment in Jordan and increasing
indebtedness of the
sovereign.
The ratings of JIB and BOJ reflect asset quality risks, which
are mainly driven
by the banks' concentrated exposure to the Jordanian operating
environment -
where lending/financing and funding is mainly domestic and banks
have large
lending concentrations to the government or
government-guaranteed entities.
The ratings also take into account both banks' well-established
domestic
franchises, solid funding bases, adequate capitalisation and
sound liquidity.
The ratings further reflect the banks' healthy profitability.
Both banks have a
long track record of solid profit generation.
Both banks have a solid and diversified deposit base.
Accordingly, deposit
concentration is low. Highly liquid assets, consisting of cash
and interbank
placements and sovereign securities, covered 25% of JIB's
customer deposits and
51% of BOJ's at end-3Q16. JIB has a small short term investment
portfolio due to
limited sharia-compliant investment opportunities. However, in
2016, the
sovereign issued JOD75 million for financing the National
Electric Power Company
(NEPCO), which paves the way for the emergence of a local sukuk
market.
Asset quality indicators remain adequate, due to both banks
maintaining
conservative risk appetites and longstanding relationships with
customers. JIB's
impaired financing represented an acceptable 4.5% of gross
financing at
end-3Q16. Reserve coverage remained at an adequate 78%, which
excludes
investment risk fund reserves (as per Central Bank of Jordan
(CBJ) regulations,
Islamic banks deduct at least10% of their total jointly income
to build their
investment risk funds to cover losses related to each bank's
financing and
investment books). When adding the investment risk fund to JIB's
specific
reserves, coverage was 95% at end-3Q16.
We believe both banks have adequate capitalisation in light of
their risk
profiles and simple business models. The Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio for JIB
stood at 22% at end-3Q16 and BOJ's was 23% at end-2016. However,
we believe
JIB's risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and capital ratios benefit
from the
application of the alpha factor as per CBJ regulations for
Islamic banks. JIB
applies an alpha factor of 30% when calculating credit RWAs that
are funded by
unrestricted investment accounts (URIA deposits). This means
only 70% of the
bank's credit RWAs that are financed by URIA deposits feed into
the bank's
regulatory RWAs calculation. As such, while JIB's regulatory
capital ratios are
strong, its equity to assets ratio is significantly lower than
peers, at only 8%
at end-3Q16 (against 17.6% for BOJ at end-2016).
Arab Bank's IDRs are also driven by the bank's standalone
strength, as indicated
by its VR. The ratings reflect the bank's geographic
diversification, with
notable operations (branches, subsidiaries and affiliates) in
the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), North Africa and Europe. The bank's
operations in the
GCC countries and outside the MENA region, and its holdings of
liquid assets
mainly in Europe (cash and bank deposits along with some
high-quality investment
securities), enable the bank to be rated higher than its peers
in Jordan.
The bank's geographic diversification, solid capital ratios,
conservative
overall risk appetite, stable funding profile, the structure of
its network and
affiliates, and large stock of liquid assets that could be used
to repay the
bank's creditors help mitigate risks to its credit profile
associated with its
domicile. Arab Bank's IDRs are linked to but not capped by
Fitch's view of
Jordanian sovereign risk.
Fitch believes that the risk associated with parts of the bank's
operations
across the MENA region have increased, particularly in Saudi
Arabia, Tunisia,
Bahrain and Lebanon. Risk remains in operating in Jordan,
especially with the
sovereign becoming increasingly indebted, and in other weaker
MENA markets
(Egypt and Algeria) as the operating environment in these
countries remains
challenging.
Asset quality is sound, with an impaired loans ratio of 6.7%,
and reserve
coverage of 112% at end-2016, and has been stable despite
turbulence in the
region. Impaired loans are largely formed of two large legacy
exposures that are
fully provided for. Profitability is strengthening mainly
because of lower legal
charges as the bank has already built adequate provisions
against its legal
case.
In August 2015, Arab Bank decided to settle a long-standing US
litigation case.
The terms of the agreement remain confidential; however, the
settlement agrees
to cap the bank's liability to a specified amount and also
prevents any future
litigation for the same charge. Arab Bank has been building
provisions against
the legal case since 2011; these stood at USD1bn at end-2016. We
expect the
provisions to be sufficient and if the settlement amount ends up
being slightly
higher than the current provisions, it is not expected to
materially impact the
bank's credit profile.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect some residual risks to
Arab Bank's
credit profile arising from its domicile, operations in other
MENA markets, and
some remaining uncertainty about the final outcome of the
litigation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Arab Bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's opinion that support from the Kingdom of Jordan, if
required, is
possible but cannot be relied upon given Arab Bank's size. The
bank has several
core shareholders, but it is difficult to assess their
willingness and ability
to provide support at all times.
JIB's and BOJ's Support Ratings of '4' and Support rating Floor
of 'B+' reflect
the limited probability of support from the Jordanian sovereign
due to
constraints on its ability to provide it, although we believe
willingness to
provide support would be high as both banks are systemically
important. In JIB's
case, support from the bank's main shareholder, Al Baraka
Banking Group, is
possible, but is not factored into the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
An adverse change in Fitch's assessment of Arab Bank's ability
to offset
sovereign-related risks (eg banking sector intervention risk or
transfer and
convertibility risk), an increase in economic and political
risks in Jordan or
the broader MENA region, or a material increase in indebtedness
of the Jordanian
sovereign could result in downward pressure on the bank's VR and
IDRs. In
addition, a change in the bank's allocation of assets leading to
an increase in
the exposure to weaker, lower-rated, sovereigns relative to
equity would also be
negative for the ratings.
Should the final outcome of the settlement have a material
negative impact on
the bank's capital ratios or should the litigation negatively
affect the
franchise and reputation of the bank, the ratings could be
downgraded. However,
Fitch believes this is unlikely.
JIB's and BOJ's VRs and IDRs are mainly sensitive to operating
environment
risks. Changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to
Jordan, in either
direction, could affect the banks' ratings. Material
deterioration in asset
quality could have a negative impact on the banks' ratings.
Upside depends
mainly on material positive developments in the local economy,
and an expansion
of growth opportunities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As Fitch does not factor in any support from the Jordanian
sovereign to Arab
Bank, the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are at their
lowest levels.
Fitch does not expect these factors to change.
JIB's and BOJ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to
changes in Fitch's perception of the Jordanian sovereign's
ability or
willingness to support the banks.
Fitch acknowledges that important differences between Islamic
and conventional
banks were considered in JIB's ratings. These factors include
closer analysis of
risk management, funding and liquidity, regulatory oversight,
disclosure,
accounting standards and corporate governance. Islamic banks'
ratings do not
express an opinion on the bank's compliance with sharia. Fitch
will assess
non-compliance with sharia if it has credit implications.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Bank Plc
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Jordan Islamic Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Bank of Jordan
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030, Dubai
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020298
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001