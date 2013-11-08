(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/FRANKFURT, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to respectively 'BB' and 'BB+' from 'BBB-'and 'BBB'. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also upgraded Arab International Lease's (AIL) National Long-term Rating to 'AA+(tun)' from 'A+(tun)' and National Short-term Rating to 'F1+(tun)' from 'F1(tun)'. The Outlook on AIL's National Long-term Rating is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the National Ratings of Attijari Leasing (AL), Modern Leasing (ML), Tunisie Leasing (TL), Compagnie Internationale de Leasing (CIL), El Wifack Leasing (EWL), Hannibal Lease (HL), Tunisie Factoring (TF), and Union de Factoring (UF). Fitch has also maintained ATB's 33%-subsidiary Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL) ratings on RWN. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. The rating action follows the recent downgrade of Tunisia's IDRs (see "Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to 'BB-', Outlook Negative", dated 30 October 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings, Senior Debt and ATL's National Ratings, Senior Debt, Subordinated Debt ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR is capped at Tunisia's Country Ceiling and has thus been downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' following the revision of Tunisia's Country Ceiling. Therefore, ATB's Support Rating has been downgraded to '3' from '2'. All ratings have been maintained on RWN. ATB's Long-term Local Currency IDR is not constrained by Tunisia's Country Ceiling, as the latter captures the risk of convertibility of local currency into foreign currency and transfer of the proceeds to non-resident creditors. However, in line with Fitch's criteria, the agency assumes significant correlation between the risk of foreign currency and local currency restrictions being imposed in a particular country, and therefore will rarely assign a Long-term Local Currency IDR more than one notch above the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. As a result the Long-term Local Currency IDR has been downgraded to 'BB+' and maintained on RWN. The RWN on ATB and ATL follows the placement of Arab Bank Plc (AB; A-/F1/RWN) on RWN (see 'Fitch Places Arab Bank on Rating Watch Negative', dated 11 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com, and 'Fitch Places Arab Tunisian Bank on Rating Watch Negative', dated 16 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). ATB's ratings are driven by the probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, AB. ATL's National ratings reflect the limited probability of support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, AB, if needed, through the latter's Tunisian subsidiary, ATB. Fitch will resolve the RWN on ATB's and ATL's ratings once the RWN is resolved on AB. ATB's ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity to support the bank. Following the placement of AB on RWN, a downgrade of ATB's ratings by more than one notch is possible. ATB's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank becomes less strategic to or less integrated with AB, which Fitch views as unlikely. Finally, ATB's Long-term IDRs would be sensitive to any changes to Tunisia's Country Ceiling. ATL's National Ratings are sensitive to a significant downgrade of AB's ratings. A downgrade of ATL's Long-term National Rating by more than one notch is possible. ATL's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated three notches below ATL's National Long-term Rating, given weak recovery prospects in the event of default. Therefore, ATL's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to a downgrade of ATL's Long-term National Rating. A downgrade of ATL's subordinated debt rating by more than one notch is possible. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AIL's National Ratings AIL's National Ratings have been upgraded following the downgrade of Tunisia's IDRs, to reflect its improved creditworthiness (based on support from a strong ultimate parent, France's Groupe BPCE) relative to the sovereign and public entities rated by Fitch. AIL's ratings are underpinned by the support that it could expect to receive, if required, from its main direct shareholder, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, GBPCE (A/Stable/a). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is 60%-owned by GBPCE. Although GBPCE has strong capacity to support AIL (as indicated by its 'a' Viability Rating), Fitch views the probability of such support as moderate given that GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder and AIL's limited strategic importance to GBPCE and weak integration within the French banking group. A downgrade of AIL's National Ratings could be triggered by a decrease of BTK's control of AIL, or if GBPCE materially reduces its interest in BTK or if GBPCE's Viability Rating is downgraded by several notches, which is unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -ML's National Ratings, Senior Debt The affirmation of ML's National Ratings reflects Fitch's opinion that its creditworthiness remains stable relative to the best credit in the country. The Negative Outlook on ML's National Long-term Rating reflects that on Tunisia's Long-term IDRs. ML's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's assessment of the probability of support it is likely to receive from its majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat (BH), if required. In Fitch's view, this support could ultimately be provided by the state and flow through BH, given BH's weak creditworthiness on a standalone basis. ML is (directly and indirectly) 57%-owned by BH, which in turn is 57%-controlled by the Tunisian state. Any deterioration in Fitch's assessment of BH and/or the Tunisian state's ability and/or propensity to support ML, resulting in lower creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country, would likely result in a downgrade of its ratings. The affirmation of Attijari Leasing, Tunisie Leasing, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing, El Wifack Leasing (EWL), Hannibal Lease, Tunisie Factoring, and Union de Factoring's National Ratings reflects the absence of direct impact from the downgrade of Tunisia's sovereign risk and Fitch's opinion that their creditworthiness remains stable relative to the best credit in the country. Nonetheless, Fitch will shortly conduct a full review of Tunisia's leasing and factoring companies' ratings, based on their respective rating drivers. The rating actions are as follows: Arab Tunisian Bank Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-', maintained on RWN Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3', maintained on RWN Long-term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB', maintained on RWN Short-term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3', maintained on RWN Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2', maintained on RWN VR: unaffected at 'b' National Long-term rating: 'AA+ (tun)', maintained on RWN National Short-term rating: 'F1+ (tun)', maintained on RWN National senior unsecured debt: 'AA+ (tun)', maintained on RWN Arab Tunisian Lease National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on RWN National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)'; maintained on RWN National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on RWN National subordinated debt rating: 'BB(tun)'; maintained on RWN Arab International Lease National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA+(tun)' from 'A+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: upgraded to 'F1+(tun)' from 'F1(tun)' National Senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'AA+(tun)' from 'A+(tun)' Modern Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Negative National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' Attijari Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)' Tunisie Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)' National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)' Compagnie Internationale de Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)' El Wifack Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)' Hannibal Lease National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)' Tunisie Factoring National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' Union de Factoring National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)' Contact: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 (0) 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 (0)69 768076 113 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 