(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
downgraded Sri
Lanka-based Asian Alliance Insurance PLC's (AAIP) National
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB(lka)' from
'BBB+(lka)'.
The agency also affirmed AAIP's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'B'.
All ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The one-notch downgrade of AAIP's national ratings follows the
significant
deterioration of its ultimate parent Softlogic Holdings Plc's
(SHL;
BBB-(lka)/RWN) credit profile which is reflected by SHL's
two-notch downgrade on
2 October 2014. SHL's weaker credit profile reduces its ability
to provide AAIP
with additional capital to support growth if required, and may
also diminish the
synergistic benefits the company derives from being a part of
the group.
AAIP is regulated by the Insurance Board of Sri Lanka and is
subject to rules
and regulations, including the maintenance of a minimum
regulatory solvency of
at least 1x for both life and non-life business. The minority
shareholders of
AAIP, including Deutsche Investitions- und
Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) and
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO,
AAA/Stable/F1+)
who hold 19% each of the company, are likely to act as a
deterrent to excessive
dividend payments. As such, AAIP's downgrade was limited to a
single notch.
The RWN reflects the potential drag of SHL's weakened liquidity
profile on
AAIP's credit profile, for example through high dividend
payments to support
SHL's capital and liquidity needs. SHL's ratings have been
placed on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) to reflect concerns on its liquidity,
capital structure and
financial flexibility.
AAIP's ratings also reflect its modest but growing market share
and the pressure
on its capitalisation from rapid top line growth. In additional,
the ratings are
supported by the synergistic benefits gained from being part of
the Softlogic
group based on SHL's controlling ownership in AAIP. The profile
of AAIP has been
boosted by DEG and FMO ownership of 19% each in the company.
Established in 1999, AAIP is a composite (life and non-life)
insurer accounting
for less than 3% of industry assets at end-2013. AAIP has
operational synergies
with the group due to its presence in healthcare and financial
services. The
company also has access to the group's branches and retail
outlets across the
country. The company has over 50 branches. AAIP's combined (life
and non-life)
gross written premium for 1H14 was LKR2.27Bn, a 14% growth from
1H13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Watch Negative will be resolved upon demonstration by
AAIP of its ability
to sustain its credit metrics without any drag from SHL's
weakened liquidity
position, and upon resolution of SHL's RWN without any further
downgrade should
the company sufficiently address its near-term refinancing
requirements.
The ratings may be downgraded if there is sustained weakening in
AAIP's
regulatory solvency ratios to below 1.5X for life or non-life,
or if there is
significant weakening in the credit profile of the controlling
shareholders of
AAIP.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (International Ratings)
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Fitch(Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst (International Ratings)
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Primary Analyst (National Ratings)
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst (National Ratings)
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology ', dated 4
September 2014,
and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
