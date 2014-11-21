(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based pharmaceutical AstraZeneca PLC's (AstraZeneca) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects near-term pressure on sales and profitability associated with patent expiry of key drugs, at a time when the company is investing in R&D, future growth opportunities and operational efficiency. We therefore expect an increase of the company's business and financial risks relative to peers and to levels more commensurate with the 'A+' rating. Although the company is making efforts to focus the business on core operations and making progress in reviving its late stage pipeline, it is currently in a transitional period in which cash flow volatility will likely increase. The Stable Outlook, however, reflects our expectation that the company's improving underlying pipeline will enhance its flexibility at the 'A+' level to execute its ambitious strategy and to return to growth from 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Patent Expiration Pressure Top-line With an estimated 28% of 2013 sales at risk from US patent expiration to end-2016, AstraZeneca is one of companies in Fitch's European rated pharma universe most exposed to patent expiry. Sales at risk include the US patent expiry of AstraZeneca's two largest drugs Nexium (Gastrointestinal) and Crestor (Cardiovascular), resulting in near-term pressure on revenue and profitability. Further Investments As a result of the high share of sales at risk, AstraZeneca remains under pressure to deliver on its R&D pipeline and the company has stepped up investment in R&D through bolt-on acquisitions and research collaborations over the past 24 months. The company has in the year to date spent around USD5bn on acquisitions and we expect continued investments in order to return the company to a growth path from 2017 and achieve its ambitious 2023 revenue target of above USD45bn. Some of AstraZeneca's chosen areas of R&D are subject to growing competition, particularly in the field of oncology, respiratory and cardio-metabolism. This may lead to additional clinical trial requirements, increasing the cost of development and limiting future pricing power as the industry moves from volume-based to value-based reimbursement models. Debt Protection Ratios to Weaken Although AstraZeneca was able to reduce net debt in 2013, Fitch projects weakening debt protection measures for the next three years and expects AstraZeneca's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to trend towards 2.0x, a level commensurate with an 'A+' rating in the sector. Fitch's projections show that the company will have sufficient financial headroom at the 'A+' rating level to deliver on its announced investments in growth, including USD3bn bolt-on acquisitions estimated by the agency post-2014 and a progressive dividend payout in line with its guidance. Given pressure on sales and accelerated pipeline investment, Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next two years to be volatile with FCF-margin (as defined by Fitch post dividends) just above break-even levels, which will be weak for the ratings. Future Margin Erosion Fitch expects a further erosion of profitability over the next two years, due to expected patent expiry on blockbuster drugs in the US, the most profitable healthcare market, as well as increasing marketing spend associated with new product launches. Fitch, however, expects AstraZeneca's EBITDA margin to be ahead of certain more diversified European peers. Restructuring Plan Mitigates Profit Erosion During FY14 AstraZeneca expanded its restructuring initiatives (phase 4) implemented in March 2013, to focus on its R&D site footprint, align globally organised science clusters, and to further restructure SG&A. The extended restructuring plan now estimates restructuring charges of USD3.2bn to 2016, of which USD2.5bn will be cash costs, generating expected benefits of USD1.1bn p.a., representing 15% of Fitch-estimated EBITDA for FY16. Geographic Diversification With 39% of 9M14 group sales from the US, 25% from western Europe, 14% from the rest of the developed world, and 22% from emerging markets, the group is considered as well diversified and is not reliant on any single health-care system. Fitch considers the strong geographic diversification a supporting factor for the ratings. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE AstraZeneca's liquidity is strong with unrestricted cash and marketable securities at USD5bn at 9M14 (as defined by Fitch removing restricted cash and other current investment as not readily available for debt service) comfortably covering 2014-16 debt maturities of USD2.8bn. In addition the company has undrawn committed bank facilities of USD3bn, compared with average CP drawings of less USD1bn. It has demonstrated strong access to capital markets, launching a EUR750m bond in November 2014 to refinance upcoming maturities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: -Failure to mitigate near-term top-line erosion with new product developments and to return to growth path as per guidance, leading to further pressure on the business risk profile -Major debt-financed acquisitions or higher-than-expected shareholder distributions resulting in FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x or FFO fixed charge cover of 8x on a sustained basis Positive rating action is considered unlikely in the near term unless the company strengthens its business risk profile by increasing product diversification with new launches, mitigating the impact of patent expiry, while maintaining strong debt protection ratios in line with a higher rating level. Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.