LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ATF Bank
JSC's Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook
is Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the removal from the ratings of potential
support from
UniCredit S.p.A. ('BBB+'/Negative) following ATF's announcement
on 2 May 2013
that UniCredit had completed the sale of the bank to
KazNitrogenGaz LLP (not
rated). KazNitrogenGaz is a Kazakh-domiciled holding company,
fully owned by
local businessman Galimzhan Esenov, and also holds majority
stakes in two small
Kazakh insurance companies.
After the removal of support from UniCredit, ATF's Long-term
IDRs are aligned
with its Viability Rating (VR). The ratings reflect the bank's
weak asset
quality and negative profitability during the past four years,
as well as some
uncertainty regarding the bank's strategy following the change
of ownership and
the extent of any leverage taken on by the new shareholder as a
result of the
acquisition. At the same time, the ratings are supported by
ATF's currently
comfortable liquidity and an expected improvement in performance
(see "Fitch
Affirms ATF Bank's Viability Rating at 'b-', Other Ratings
Unaffected" dated 18
April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ATF's ratings could be upgraded if the bank improves asset
quality metrics and
performance, related party lending remains moderate following
the acquisition
and shareholder leverage in Fitch's view does not represent a
significant
contingent risk for the bank. A weakening of asset quality and
loss absorption
capacity or increase in related party exposures/shareholder
risks could result
in downward pressure on the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable, removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN);
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3',
removed from RWN
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)' from
'AA(kaz)', Outlook
Stable, removed from RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2', removed from RWN
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-', removed
from RWN, Recovery
Rating assigned at 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)'
from 'AA(kaz)',
removed from RWN
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB+', removed from
RWN, Recovery
Rating assigned at 'RR5'
National subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'B(kaz)' from
'AA-(kaz)',
removed from RWN
Perpetual subordinated notes downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+',
removed from RWN,
Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR6'
