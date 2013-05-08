(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ATF Bank JSC's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects the removal from the ratings of potential support from UniCredit S.p.A. ('BBB+'/Negative) following ATF's announcement on 2 May 2013 that UniCredit had completed the sale of the bank to KazNitrogenGaz LLP (not rated). KazNitrogenGaz is a Kazakh-domiciled holding company, fully owned by local businessman Galimzhan Esenov, and also holds majority stakes in two small Kazakh insurance companies. After the removal of support from UniCredit, ATF's Long-term IDRs are aligned with its Viability Rating (VR). The ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality and negative profitability during the past four years, as well as some uncertainty regarding the bank's strategy following the change of ownership and the extent of any leverage taken on by the new shareholder as a result of the acquisition. At the same time, the ratings are supported by ATF's currently comfortable liquidity and an expected improvement in performance (see "Fitch Affirms ATF Bank's Viability Rating at 'b-', Other Ratings Unaffected" dated 18 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES ATF's ratings could be upgraded if the bank improves asset quality metrics and performance, related party lending remains moderate following the acquisition and shareholder leverage in Fitch's view does not represent a significant contingent risk for the bank. A weakening of asset quality and loss absorption capacity or increase in related party exposures/shareholder risks could result in downward pressure on the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable, removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3', removed from RWN National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)' from 'AA(kaz)', Outlook Stable, removed from RWN Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN, Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR4' National senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)' from 'AA(kaz)', removed from RWN Subordinated debt downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB+', removed from RWN, Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR5' National subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'B(kaz)' from 'AA-(kaz)', removed from RWN Perpetual subordinated notes downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+', removed from RWN, Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR6' Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Committee Chairman Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901, Email: anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 05 December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.