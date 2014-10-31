(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'A'
from 'A+' the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Attorneys' Liability
Assurance
Society Ltd. (ALAS Ltd.) and Attorneys' Liability Assurance
Society, Inc., A
Risk Retention Group (ALAS Inc.). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating downgrade reflects unfavorable loss reserve
experience over the last
several years that continued through the first nine months of
2014. Adverse
calendar year reserve development deteriorated to 5.5% of prior
year-end
reserves. This compared with 0.6% of prior year-end reserves for
the full year
2013, 12.7% for 2012 and 11.7% for 2011. For 2010 and 2009
reserves developed
favorably as a percent of prior year-end reserves by 10.3% and
10.8%,
respectively.
ALAS' exposure to reserve risk is high due to the
low-frequency/high-severity
nature of lawyers' professional liability (LPL) claims. Fitch
believes that
ALAS's reserve development trends do not reflect a fundamental
or systemic
change and recognizes that this risk has been consistently
managed. Other LPL
providers have experienced similar results. However, as a
monoline LPL insurer,
ALAS's higher-than-average reserve risk and capital volatility
is more readily
apparent relative to more diversified insurers.
Fitch believes ALAS's capitalization provides sufficient cushion
against
high-severity, low-frequency losses and the potential for
adverse reserve
development, and is a key factor supporting the current rating
level.
Traditional capital metrics for ALAS Inc., including operating
leverage of 0.4x
and net leverage of 2.5x at June 30, 2014, are more conservative
than statutory
sector credit factors (SCF) medians for 'AA' IFS ratings of 1.1x
and 3.5x,
respectively. Policyholders' surplus totaled $600 million at
June 30, 2014.
ALAS's score on Fitch's Prism capital model was 'strong' at
year-end 2013, the
same result as 2012. Prism available capital (AC) is an
accounting figure
representing cash equivalent funds that are readily available
under stressful
conditions. Fitch expects ALAS to continue to protect and manage
its capital
position by addressing pricing considerations and loss
experience.
ALAS's accident-year combined ratios (AY-CR) improved to 111.7%
for the first
nine months of 2014, from 113.7% in 2013 and 126.2% in 2012.
While varying from
year to year, ALAS's AY-CRs, including member premium credits,
have been very
consistent over long periods, averaging 117.8%, 113.1%, and
117.0% over the
five-year, 10-year, and 20-year time periods ending 2013. ALAS
has not paid
premium credits to its members since 2010 based in part on this
underwriting
performance.
Rating strengths also include ALAS's sustainable competitive
positioning with
superior business retention that is derived through its service
orientation to
member law firms in loss prevention and claims management. A
high-quality,
fixed-income portfolio provides sufficient liquidity to meet
policyholder
obligations.
An additional risk factor considered in the rating is the
above-average exposure
to equity and alternative investments at 60% of members' net
worth that adds a
potential source of capital volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include a
deterioration in statutory net leverage at ALAS Inc. to greater
than 3x, the
failure to maintain a Prism score comfortably within the
'strong' category and a
sustained deterioration in the membership base. Fitch expects
reserve volatility
in the future, but a pattern of adverse volatility worse than
that observed over
the last 20 years could also lead to a future downgrade.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade going forward
include changes
in reserving practices that promote longer-term stability in
reserve experience,
a Prism score maintained in the 'very strong' category, and
continued growth in
the membership base that demonstrates the value of ALAS's
underwriting
franchise.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.