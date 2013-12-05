(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of
Automotores Gildemeister S.A.'s (AG) as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from
'BB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'B' from 'BB-';
--USD400 million unsecured senior notes due in 2021 to 'B'/RR4
from 'BB-';
--USD300 million unsecured senior notes due in 2023 to 'B'/RR4
from 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
The rating downgrades reflect continued deterioration in AG's
credit profile
driven by poor operational results.
The Negative Outlook incorporates concerns regarding the
company's ability to
reverse the negative trend in its operational performance as the
factors behind
it - FX volatility, limited availability of best-selling models,
challenging
scenario to reduce inventories in Brazilian operations - are
expected to remain
during the next quarters. The Negative Outlook also incorporates
concerns
regarding a potential scenario of continued negative trends in
the company's
free cash flow (FCF) generation that could result in a
deterioration of its
liquidity during 2014. The 'B/RR4' rating of the company's
unsecured public debt
reflects average recovery prospects in the event of a default.
AG's credit ratings continue to reflect its market position,
solid brand
recognition, and the company's manageable debt payment schedule.
The ratings are
constrained by AG's business cyclicality, high leverage,
negative FCF, and
limited product diversification. The ratings also consider AG's
high working
capital needs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Declining Margins, Negative FCF:
AG's EBITDA margin has seen significant deterioration over the
last quarters
driven by a decrease in the average price point due to increased
sales of
entry-level models, the impact of local currencies devaluations
on revenues,
limited availability of best-selling models that reduces
business margins, and
losses related to its operations in Brazil. Company EBITDA
margins were 9.8%,
7.2%, and 4.7% in 3Q'2012, 2Q'2013, 3Q'2013, respectively.
During LTM September
2013, AG's FCF was negative USD226 million. The company's
negative FCF during
the period reflects lower margins and increasing inventory
levels resulting in
negative cash flow from operations (CFFO) of USD127 million,
capital
expenditures of USD62 million, and dividend payments of USD37
million. The
company is planning to execute a business plan during 2014 to
reverse its
negative FCF trend which includes important adjustments in its
cost structure,
and limiting its capital expenditures to up to 50% of 2013
levels with no
dividend payments.
High Adjusted Gross Leverage:
AG's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, reached USD123
million in LTM
September 2013, a decline from USD160 million in 2012. The
company had
approximately USD937 million in total adjusted debt at the end
of September
2013. This debt consists primarily of USD798 million of
on-balance-sheet debt -
including the unsecured notes due in 2021 (USD400 million) and
2023 (USD300
million) - and an estimated USD139 million of off-balance-sheet
debt associated
with lease obligations resulting from USD19.8 million in rentals
payments during
LTM September 2013.
The company's gross and net leverage, as measured by total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
and total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, reached levels of 7.6x and
6.9x,
respectively, during LTM September 2013. This represents a sharp
increase versus
4.6x and 4.3x during 2012. The ratings incorporate the
expectation of continued
deterioration during the 4Q'2013 resulting in the company's
adjusted gross
leverage being above 8x.
Flexible Debt Payment Schedule:
At the end of September 2013, the company had USD96 million of
cash and USD93
million of short-term debt. Positively considered is the
company's flexible debt
payment schedule; other than the short-term financing, the
company has no
material debt payment due during the next few years. AG's main
debt maturity is
composed of the USD700 million senior unsecured notes issuance
due in 2021
(USD400 million) and 2023 (USD300 million).
Market Position & Brand Recognition Incorporated:
Hyundai is the most important brand AG sells and distributes,
accounting for
approximately 70% of its revenues. The commercial ties between
the company and
Hyundai Motor Company (rated 'BBB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch)
remain stable.
This commercial relationship has existed for more than 20 years,
and it is
renewed periodically. AG's business position in the automobile
distribution and
retailing industry within Chile and Peru is seen as sustainable
in the medium
term, with market shares in each of these markets of
approximately 9% and 14.2%,
respectively, by the end of September 2013. The company's
product mix is highly
dependent on Hyundai products, exposing the company to
reputation risk and
shortage supply risk associated with the Hyundai brand, which
represents
approximately 70% of the company's total revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The ratings are expected to be driven by the development in the
company's
liquidity, FCF generation, and gross adjusted leverage during
the next 12-month
period ended in September 2014.
A downgrade could be triggered by a continued deterioration of
the company's
credit protection measures and cash position due to weak
operational results
and/or more aggressive capex levels to those levels incorporated
in the ratings.
Conversely, improvement in the company's FCF generation, or a
reverse of the
growing trend in the company's gross adjusted leverage while
maintaining low
short-term debt relative to the cash position could trigger a
revision of the
Rating Outlook to Stable.
