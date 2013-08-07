(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today
downgraded the
Long-Term National Rating of Banco Fibra S.A. (Fibra) to
'BBB+(bra)' from
'A-(bra)'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Fibra's Short-Term
National Rating at
'F2 (bra)'. The Outlook for the Long-Term National Rating is
Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Fibra's Long-Term National Rating considers the
fact that the
bank's performance has been less than expected compared with its
peers
classified in the same rating category. This mainly reflects its
tight
capitalization ratios and negative operating results,
attributable to reduced
margins, high credit expenses and failure to profitably expand
its retail
operations (payroll deductible lending, auto loans and retail
store direct
consumer credit, all currently discontinued).
The Outlook Negative reflects Fitch's view that Fibra will
continue to face
challenges over the next two years dealing with an operating
performance in
transition. Even though the bank will become less dependent on
long-term funding
sources, Fibra is expected to incur greater costs given its
projects in the
maturation phase, where results are unlikely to be relevant in
the short and
medium terms.
Fibra's ratings also reflect the asset and liability
concentrations typical of
medium-sized banks, as well as high leveraging compared with its
peers. However,
Fibra's ratings consider the fact that the bank belongs to a
considerably large
group, which gives it access to foreign and local funding
greater than would
otherwise be expected. Moreover, its conservative liquidity
policy reduces its
refinancing risk in the capital market.
As a result of its repositioning, Fibra has revised its goals
going forward,
discontinuing its auto and payroll deductible lending activities
in 2012.
Starting in June 2013, it closed out its consumer retail store
financing due to
low operational scale. Retail still represented 41% of its
operations at 1Q'13
and is expected to decline up to 30% by the end of 2013,
maintaining its
structured CDC operations focused on credit involving large
retailers and cards.
In retail operations, its major focus will be in the collection
area. With its
reduced personnel and retail structure, the bank estimates a
fixed cost savings
of around BRL100 million in 2013 and an additional BRL90 million
in 2014.
Fitch points out the potential growth in delinquency, mainly in
2013 and 2014,
and highlights that the bank must be very effective in
collecting on its
existing portfolios. Fibra will mainly focus on traditional
wholesale credit
operations to companies and agribusiness, with shorter
maturities and greater
guarantees. This strategy will also affect the results of 2013,
given the
process of migrating its operations.
The majority shareholders have capitalized Fibra at BRL608
million since 2010,
due to successive losses and charge-offs of gross goodwill of
some BRL135
million paid for finance company acquisitions.
Despite the capital infusions and funding of subordinated hybrid
debt
instruments in 2011, 2010 and 2009, the Fitch core capital
ratio, which does not
consider these instruments, was around a low 8.61% at 1Q'13,
while the
regulatory capital ratio came in at 13.4% on that date. Fitch
considers this
percentage to be modest for a medium-sized bank that plans to
expand its
activities with large companies and agribusiness in the medium
term. Fitch
believes that a slower than expected recovery could affect
Fibra's capital base.
RATING SENSITIVITY
A negative rating action could occur if additional deterioration
of Fibra's
asset quality results in greater than expected operating losses.
This scenario
could negatively affect Fibra's current capital base and drive
its Fitch core
capital ratio to below 7.0%. An unexpected worsening of its
liquidity and
capitalization positions could also impact Fibra's ratings.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable were the institution to
overcome the
challenge of generating recurring revenue capable of expanding
its operating
earnings to the breakeven point in 2014. The ratings are also
conditioned on a
significant and sustained capitalization of the bank (Fitch core
capital above
8.5%), coupled with adequate coverage of doubtful loans by loan
loss reserves
and maintenance of a comfortable liquidity position.
Founded in 1988, Fibra is 94.5% controlled by the Steinbruch
family, active in
the textile, steel and real estate sectors. The remaining 5.5%
belongs to the
International Finance Corporation (IFC). The bank began as the
financial arm of
the Vicunha group and was transformed into an independent
business unit in 1993.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55-21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B , Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+ 1 212 908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
