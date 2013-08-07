(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today downgraded the Long-Term National Rating of Banco Fibra S.A. (Fibra) to 'BBB+(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Fibra's Short-Term National Rating at 'F2 (bra)'. The Outlook for the Long-Term National Rating is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of Fibra's Long-Term National Rating considers the fact that the bank's performance has been less than expected compared with its peers classified in the same rating category. This mainly reflects its tight capitalization ratios and negative operating results, attributable to reduced margins, high credit expenses and failure to profitably expand its retail operations (payroll deductible lending, auto loans and retail store direct consumer credit, all currently discontinued). The Outlook Negative reflects Fitch's view that Fibra will continue to face challenges over the next two years dealing with an operating performance in transition. Even though the bank will become less dependent on long-term funding sources, Fibra is expected to incur greater costs given its projects in the maturation phase, where results are unlikely to be relevant in the short and medium terms. Fibra's ratings also reflect the asset and liability concentrations typical of medium-sized banks, as well as high leveraging compared with its peers. However, Fibra's ratings consider the fact that the bank belongs to a considerably large group, which gives it access to foreign and local funding greater than would otherwise be expected. Moreover, its conservative liquidity policy reduces its refinancing risk in the capital market. As a result of its repositioning, Fibra has revised its goals going forward, discontinuing its auto and payroll deductible lending activities in 2012. Starting in June 2013, it closed out its consumer retail store financing due to low operational scale. Retail still represented 41% of its operations at 1Q'13 and is expected to decline up to 30% by the end of 2013, maintaining its structured CDC operations focused on credit involving large retailers and cards. In retail operations, its major focus will be in the collection area. With its reduced personnel and retail structure, the bank estimates a fixed cost savings of around BRL100 million in 2013 and an additional BRL90 million in 2014. Fitch points out the potential growth in delinquency, mainly in 2013 and 2014, and highlights that the bank must be very effective in collecting on its existing portfolios. Fibra will mainly focus on traditional wholesale credit operations to companies and agribusiness, with shorter maturities and greater guarantees. This strategy will also affect the results of 2013, given the process of migrating its operations. The majority shareholders have capitalized Fibra at BRL608 million since 2010, due to successive losses and charge-offs of gross goodwill of some BRL135 million paid for finance company acquisitions. Despite the capital infusions and funding of subordinated hybrid debt instruments in 2011, 2010 and 2009, the Fitch core capital ratio, which does not consider these instruments, was around a low 8.61% at 1Q'13, while the regulatory capital ratio came in at 13.4% on that date. Fitch considers this percentage to be modest for a medium-sized bank that plans to expand its activities with large companies and agribusiness in the medium term. Fitch believes that a slower than expected recovery could affect Fibra's capital base. RATING SENSITIVITY A negative rating action could occur if additional deterioration of Fibra's asset quality results in greater than expected operating losses. This scenario could negatively affect Fibra's current capital base and drive its Fitch core capital ratio to below 7.0%. An unexpected worsening of its liquidity and capitalization positions could also impact Fibra's ratings. The Outlook could be revised to Stable were the institution to overcome the challenge of generating recurring revenue capable of expanding its operating earnings to the breakeven point in 2014. The ratings are also conditioned on a significant and sustained capitalization of the bank (Fitch core capital above 8.5%), coupled with adequate coverage of doubtful loans by loan loss reserves and maintenance of a comfortable liquidity position. Founded in 1988, Fibra is 94.5% controlled by the Steinbruch family, active in the textile, steel and real estate sectors. The remaining 5.5% belongs to the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The bank began as the financial arm of the Vicunha group and was transformed into an independent business unit in 1993. 