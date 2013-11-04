(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Following the closing of the
acquisition of
Banistmo by Bancolombia, Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banistmo's
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB'/'F2' from
'A'/'F1'. Banistmo's
long-term national rating was also downgraded, to 'AA+(pan)'
from 'AAA(pan)'.
The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned
a Stable
Outlook. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the completion of the Colombian
Bancolombia, S.A.
(Bancolombia) acquisition of HSBC's operations in Panama. The
acquisition
agreement was announced early this year (see to 'Fitch Places
HSBC's Panamanian
Subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative', Feb. 26, 2013, available
at
www.fitchratings.com).
Banistmo's current ratings are driven by the support it would
receive from
Bancolombia, should it be required. Bancolombia's current
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, is lower than that
of HSBC Holdings
plc ('AA-', Stable Outlook), the former source of expected
support for Banistmo.
Hence, the downgrade of Banistmo's support rating to '2' from
'1' and the
downgrade of the IDRs.
Bancolombia's current ratings were not reviewed in this rating
action but were
reviewed and affirmed on Sept. 19, 2013 after the impact of the
transaction on
its creditworthiness was assessed by Fitch.
The recently acquired entity is considered by Fitch as 'Core' to
Bancolombia,
according to Fitch's Criteria: 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'
listed below. Such classification is based on Fitch's view on
the role of
Banistmo in Bancolombia's expansion and diversification in
Central America, its
expected contribution in terms of revenues and assets, and the
significant
reputational risk that a default from this new subsidiary would
pose to
Bancolombia. Fitch expects that Banistmo will provide a
recurring and meaningful
stream of revenues to the consolidated entity over the medium
term.
Bancolombia is the largest bank in Colombia, a universal bank
with operations in
seven countries and substantial market share in its core
markets, Colombia (21%
by assets and 23% by net loans at December 2012) and El Salvador
(29% by assets
and 30% by loans at December 2012). After the completion of the
aforementioned
transaction, Bancolombia's operations in Central America will
represent around
18% of its consolidated assets. The subsidiaries in El Salvador
and Panama are
locally self-funded, with large participation of retail
deposits, and sufficient
capital according to the regulatory guidelines in each country.
The acquisition is well in line with Bancolombia's international
growth strategy
and the company's policy of acquiring banks with significant
market share,
consistent performance, and adequate management. After this
operation and once
it acquires full control of Banco Agromercantil in Guatemala,
Bancolombia will
have a strong footprint in three of the leading markets of
Central America. In
Fitch's opinion, the acquisition will consolidate Bancolombia's
competitive
position in Panama, a very dynamic market in Central America,
and has the
potential to contribute substantially to its growth and
performance in the
coming years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
Banistmo's key rating drivers. However, Banistmo's IDRs and
National ratings are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's opinion on the parent's
capacity and/or
propensity to support its subsidiaries. They could be upgraded
if Bancolombia's
IDRs are upgraded.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions as indicated:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
removed from
Rating Watch Negative;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Support downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from Rating Watch
Negative;
--Long-term National Rating downgraded to 'AA+(pan)' from
'AAA(pan)'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(pan)'; removed
from Rating Watch
Negative;
--Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Matamoros
Associate Director
+503 2516 6612
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
