LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Bank
of England's
(BoE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
following the
downgrade of the UK sovereign rating on 19 April 2012. The
senior unsecured
Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BoE's Long-Term IDR is directly aligned with that of the UK
government. The BoE
is the monetary arm of the UK sovereign and as such its credit
profile is
aligned with that of the sovereign government.
While central banks have unlimited capacity to create base
money, in practice
the net present value of seigniorage, the profit from money
creation, is limited
and typically channelled to the government. This reinforces the
close link
between the central bank and the sovereign ratings. The monetary
financing
flexibility and the international reserve currency status of the
sterling are
already reflected in the UK's sovereign ratings.
Fitch currently rates only the BoE's three-year-maturity USD
bonds. The rating
does not apply to typical central bank liabilities of the BoE,
like bank notes
or commercial banks' reserves that are monetary liabilities
rather than rateable
debt.
The BoE's rating reflects its central role in the UK and
international financial
system. The rating is underpinned by support from the UK
sovereign. The near
certainty of sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily
from its national
strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the UK
Treasury.
On 19 April 2013 Fitch downgraded the UK's sovereign ratings to
'AA+' from 'AAA'
(see 'Fitch Downgrades United Kingdom to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable'
on
www.fitchratings.com). The downgrade of the UK's sovereign
ratings primarily
reflects a weaker economic and fiscal outlook and hence the
upward revision to
Fitch's medium-term projections for UK budget deficits and
government debt.
Nevertheless, the UK's 'AA+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect
its extremely
strong credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to any further changes in the UK
sovereign rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Riley
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1175
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology, dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
