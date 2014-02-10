(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG/PARIS, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Barloworld Ltd's (Barloworld) National Long-Term rating and its domestic medium term notes' (DMTN) senior unsecured issue rating to 'A+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'. Fitch has also downgraded the National Short-term rating to 'F1(zaf)' from 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade follows Fitch's revised assessment of Barloworld's credit profile, as it considers that Barloworld's relative national scale rating profile is more accurately reflected at the 'A+(zaf)' rating level, rather than any perceived deterioration in the economic fundamentals of Barloworld. In particular, Fitch considers that Barloworld's operating profile and the group's concentration of activities in Southern Africa leads to a greater degree of business risk than its peers rated in the 'AA(zaf)' category, some of which are also benefitting from state support, and hence exposes the group's cash flows to more volatility in economic downturns. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by our expectation that the group will maintain a broadly stable financial profile in the next couple of years. KEY RATING DRIVERS Business Concentration and Cyclicality Fitch believes that Barloworld's operating risk profile relative to peers is heightened by the exposure of its equipment and automotive & logistics divisions to the economic cycle. This is further exacerbated by the group's concentration of operating activities in southern Africa. Strong Market Position Barloworld has a dominant position in the southern African mining equipment sector, given its broad product range that covers both surface and underground mining. It also remains a major player in the South African automotive market with strong market positions in the motor retail, car rental and fleet management sectors. Slow Growth Expected Revenue increased 11% to ZAR65.1bn in the financial year to 30 September 2013 but Fitch projects lower revenue growth than previous years given weaker economic conditions, particularly in the group's automotive and logistics divisions. EBIT margins improved to 5.4% in FY13 (FY12: 5.1%) and we expect them to remain broadly stable in a range of 5.1% to 6.1% over the short- to medium-term. Equipment under Pressure The equipment division order book declined to ZAR3.5bn in FY13 (FY12: ZAR5.3bn), reflecting the negative trend in mining conditions, both globally and domestically. Notwithstanding this downward trend, we expect higher margin after-market sales to partially offset some of the pressure from reduced volumes. Automotive Outlook Subdued We expect the automotive and logistics division, particularly in motor retail sales to be hit by declining consumer disposable income from increasing energy and food costs, possible further interest rate hikes and a weakening of the rand to major currencies. However, cost efficiencies and the closer integration of the division's retail, car rental and fleet management should result in stable projected EBIT margins for this division. Stable Leverage Funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage was 2x in FY13 (FY12: 2.2x) with lease-adjusted gross debt decreasing to ZAR13.7bn in FY13 (FY12: ZAR14.1bn).We expect net leverage to trend around 2x over the short- to medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.0x -EBIT margin sustained below 4% -FFO interest cover less than 4.0x -Evidence of supplier risk Positive: Fitch believes that an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the cyclicality and geographical concentration inherent in the group's business risk profile. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash balances of ZAR2.6bn at FYE13, by unutilised bank facilities of ZAR7.9bn - of which ZAR4.9bn is committed - and by a longer-dated debt repayment profile. In addition, the group also has a ZAR10bn DMTN program (ZAR6.1bn utilised as at 30 September 2013) against which it issues short-term commercial paper and long-term bonds. Contact: Primary Analyst Darshak Juta Associate Director +27 11 290 9407 Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Sandton, 2196 Secondary Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +27 11 290 9401 Committee Chairperson Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable criteria, â€˜Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.