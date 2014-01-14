(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its ratings of Beam Inc. (Beam) after the firm's announcement that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Suntory Holdings Limited (Suntory), for approximately $16 billion, including the assumption of Beam's outstanding net debt. Fitch has also placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negatives: Beam --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) to 'F3' from 'F2'. The transition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014, subject to Beam stockholders' approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Suntory intends to fund the transaction through a combination of cash and fully committed bank financing. The downgrade and Negative Watch affects approximately $2 billion of debt outstanding at the end of 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Beam's ratings downgrade reflects the lack of information and transparency regarding this transaction. Fitch views this lack of disclosure as a significant credit risk. Resolution of the Rating Watch is dependent upon several factors. Fitch will need the added clarity to evaluate Suntory's post-acquisition capital structure, Suntory's financing for the transaction, the potential for new downstream and/or upstream guarantees within the capital structure, Suntory's debt reductions plans over the next 18-24 months, and access to Suntory's financials. Fitch expects Beam could generate in the range of $200 million-$225 million of free cash flow annually during the next two years that would be available for debt reduction. Beam's credit measures as of the end of the third quarter 2013 include leverage of 2.8x, interest coverage of 7.9x and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage of 3.4x. Beam has four debt tranches that contain change of control put provision if the notes are rated less than investment grade by the three rating agencies. These include Beam's $300 million 1.875% notes due 2017, $250 million 1.75% notes due 2018, $300 million 3.25% notes due 2022 and $250 million 3.25% notes due 2023. Fitch also notes that Beam's public debt issuances prior to 2012 do not have a change of control put feature, potentially placing these noteholders at a disadvantage. Fitch is currently uncertain whether appropriate information is available to continue rating the Beam subsidiary as part of Suntory at the time of closing. As such, Fitch may consequently withdraw Beam's ratings before establishing a final rating if data critical to such analysis is unavailable or determined to be insufficient. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Negative: Materially increased leverage at Beam would lead to at least a one-notch downgrade of Beam's ratings on the completion of the acquisition by Suntory. Positive: Positive rating action is currently not anticipated. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Wesley Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.