(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded property
developer Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL) Foreign Currency and
Local Currency
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and
senior unsecured
rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Outlook for the IDRs is Stable.
The ratings for
its rated issues have also been downgraded and a list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects the company's persistent increase in
leverage, measured
by the net debt/adjusted inventory ratio, which Fitch expects
will reach 60% at
end-2014 from 53% in end-June 2014 and 47% at end-2013. This is
a result of
aggressive land acquisition.
Fitch has also adopted a bottom-up approach under Fitch's Parent
Subsidiary
Linkage criteria to assess its linkage with its parent Beijing
Capital Group
Co., Ltd. (BCG) and assign a one-notch uplift to arrive at BCL's
'BB' ratings.
Fitch adopted this approach following receipt of BCG's financial
information. We
previously incorporated the parent linkage as an enhancement to
BCL's business
profile, but this is no longer the case under the new approach,
which has
resulted in a standalone credit profile of 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Aggressive Land Banking Hurts Profile: BCL's high leverage was a
result of
substantial land acquisitions that entailed land premium
totalling CNY9.6bn in
1H14 and CNY11.7bn in 2013. Even though we expect the company to
achieve over
CNY23bn of contracted sales in 2014, the proceeds from the sales
cannot keep
pace with the aggressive business expansion. However, Fitch
expects BCL's sales
momentum to improve, as seen in the expected 20% rise in 2014
contracted sales.
The enlarged land bank will support BCL's continued sales
expansion.
Perpetual Securities without Equity Credit: BCL's use of
perpetual securities
without equity credit substantially increases leverage. The
company issued
USD400m of offshore perpetuals in April 2013 and another USD450m
in December
2014. Both offshore perpetual securities are senior notes and
have not been
accorded any equity credit in line with Fitch's methodology. In
addition, the
company has received perpetual securities-like funding from
Minsheng Royal Asset
Management, which also has not been given equity credit because
they have
effective maturity of less than five years.
BCL has used the CNY3.3bn (USD533m) funding from Minsheng Royal
to finance
acquisitions of projects that are jointly owned. This means that
such projects
will be substantially debt funded and their leverage will be
much higher than
those projects that are 100% owned by BCL. The risks of
developing such projects
are, however, borne by BCL. Increased use of this funding
structure will
ultimately lead to a sustained increase in BCL's leverage.
Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2014, BCL had CNY11.7bn cash (of
which CNY4.2bn
was restricted cash). Fitch expects the company to maintain
sufficient liquidity
to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt
obligations given its
diversified funding channels from both onshore and offshore
capital markets,
strong support from its partners China Development Bank (CDB)
and Singaporean
government investment company GIC Private Limited (GIC), and a
reduction in land
acquisitions.
Parent Linkage Supports Ratings: BCL's ratings are supported by
strong linkage
with BCG, which has a stronger credit profile than BCL's 'BB-'
standalone
rating. BCL is an important property platform for BCG to inject
property assets
to realise their commercial value. This is especially given the
presence of a
non-competition provision between the two and BCG's access to
development sites
in the pan-Bohai region that fit into BCL's property development
business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained above 65%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 0.8x (0.94x in
2013)
- EBITDA margin falling below 20% on a sustained basis (22.9% in
2013)
- Any signs of weakening linkage with its parent BCG
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained below 50%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1.0x
- EBITDA margin rising above 25% on a sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Beijing Capital Land Ltd
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured ratings downgraded 'BB' from 'BB+'
Central Plaza Development Limited
- CNY2bn of 7.6% guaranteed bonds due 2015 downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'
- CNY3bn of 5.75% guaranteed notes due 2017 downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'
- CNY250m of 6.875% guaranteed notes due 2019 downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis", dated
25 November 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating Chinese Homebuilders, dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.