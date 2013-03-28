(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Cyprus (BOC) and Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB) mortgage covered bonds as follows: BOC's covered bonds (Cypriot cover pool), EUR1bn: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) CPB's covered bonds (Programme II), EUR1.15bn: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; maintained on RWN The bonds are secured by Cypriot residential mortgage assets (the Cypriot covered bond programmes). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the downgrade of CPB and BOC's Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'D' (Default) and 'RD' (Restricted Default) respectively and the revision of the Country Ceiling for Cyprus to 'B' from 'AAA' on 26 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Downgrades CPB and BOC to 'D' and 'RD'; Hellenic Bank Remains on Negative Watch' and 'Fitch Places Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative' both dated 26 March 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). The lower Country Ceiling imposes a cap on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in the country, including covered bond ratings. The ratings on the Cypriot covered bond programmes are based on Fitch's view that material credit risk is present; however in the agency's opinion it's unlikely that the obligations would suffer a default in the short-term. If needed, Fitch assumes that there is sufficient capacity in the liquidity reserves accounts, held by Bank of New York Mellon (BNY, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), to make timely interest payments under both programmes at the bonds' next interest payment date falling in April 2013 for CPB and June 2013 for BOC, as provided by the documentation already in place. Although CPB will cease to exist as an institution, Fitch does not expect the Cypriot cover pool to be split from the bank estate and be used directly to repay the corresponding covered bonds. Instead, the agency understands that CPB's Programme II's cover assets and covered bonds will be transferred to BOC, following the agreement between the Eurogroup and the Cypriot authorities to fold CPB's "good" bank into BOC, while the "bad" bank will be wound down. However, details and timing are not currently available. While there is still uncertainty regarding the terms of the recapitalisation of BOC, Fitch does not expect the outstanding covered bonds to participate in the bail-in measures affecting other classes of creditors. Given that BOC's ('RD') and CPB's ('D') IDRs reflect an uncured payment default on other obligations than the covered bonds, Fitch no longer uses them as a starting point for its covered bonds credit risk assessment. As a result, by way of exception to the agency's covered bond rating criteria, Fitch has removed the programmes Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps) of 0 (full discontinuity), which generally determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR of the issuing entities to the covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The covered bonds remain on RWN as a result of the current banking sector instability, the uncertainty surrounding the recapitalisation terms of BOC and the transfer of CPB's cover assets and liabilities to BOC. The RWN also reflects the negative implications of a potential recession on the domestic economy and on the quality the banks' the residential mortgage portfolios, which would lower the recovery prospects in the event of a covered bonds default. Fitch will closely monitor the developments in the recapitalisation and restructuring of the banking sector, and reassess the likely performance of the Cypriot assets securing the covered bonds. In the event of an extended or permanent interest payment shortfall or, after expiry of the applicable extension, a material principal shortfall, Fitch would likely lower the rating of the covered bonds to 'RD' until recovery prospects are reviewed before reverting to the rating scale for defaulted obligations, ranging from 'C' to 'B'. The ratings of BOC's and CPB's covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgage assets no longer appear on the Fitch website following their cancellation by the respective issuers, as communicated by them. 