(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Banco Bonsucesso
S.A. (Bonsucesso) to 'B' from 'B+; the Viability Rating (VR) to
'b' from 'b+';
and the Long-Term National Rating to 'BBB(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)'. The Rating
Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The downgrade reflects difficulties imposed by Bonsucesso's main
business line,
payroll and deductible lending, with high funding costs and
lower revenue
generation. It also considers the high loan provisions for the
middle market
segment, as well as the decline in the bank's profitability and
asset quality
metrics in recent quarters.
The IDRs and National Ratings of Banco Bonsucesso S.A. consider
its VR, which in
turn portrays the bank's experience in the competitive segment
of payroll and
deductible loans. The ratings also contemplate the bank's
relatively modest
size, its modest Fitch core capital ratio in light of its
limited earning
generation capacity and the fact that it is a niche bank with
large
concentrations and greater susceptibility to fluctuations of the
economy.
The Outlook Negative reflects the important challenges inherent
to the bank's
current restructuring process, including the need to adjust to a
new business
environment, with a bank less leveraged and projects still in
the maturation
stage, with results that as yet have little relevance.
The payroll/pension deductible loan segment known locally as
'consignado'
remains highly competitive given the increased interest in the
segment by the
large banks. In order to compete, Bonsucesso began in June 2013,
a process of
reduction its leverage of this segment that encompasses a
reduction in the
contract origination volume with a focus shifting only to the
most profitable
contracts, and at the same time, increasing the volume of asset
sales without
recourse. These actions should considerably reduce its level of
consignado
exposure over the future reporting periods.
On the other hand, Bonsucesso will maintain its focus on its
consignado-related
credit card business, a product that has higher levels of
profitability, less
competition. Also, on a lesser scale, it will continue its focus
on its Middle
Market segment, where it has a stable loan portfolio of
approximately R$250
million. The bank also launched new products and services,
highlighted by a
trading desk and pre-paid debit cards whose balances can be
refilled. However,
as these products are still relatively new, their proportion of
their revenues
is not material.
Bonsucesso reported a loss in 1Q13, explained by the increase in
provisioning
expenses, mainly related to companies. The auditor,
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes, took exception to the deferral of
expenses, even though
this criterion follows the guidance of the Central Bank of
Brazil. Excluding the
deferral, the bank would have presented a BRL2.0 million larger
loss for the
period. The accelerated revenue on assignments will support the
bank in
developing its other activities in the medium term, but
long-term recurring
profitability is still a challenge.
Like other small and medium-sized banks, Bonsucesso reported
deterioration in
its credit quality metrics at FYE12 and 1Q13, mainly in its
middle market
portfolio. Impaired loans were 9.1% at 1Q13 and 9.7% at FYE12,
versus 8.6% at
FYE11 and 4.2% at FYE10. With the reduction in payroll and
deductible lending,
portfolio quality is expected to be further jeopardized.
The Fitch core capital ratio remained low at around 10%
considering its limited
earning generation capacity. The bank's subordinated debt issue,
considered as
Tier 2 regulatory capital, is not included in the Fitch
calculation, although
the agency does recognize the benefits of this long-term
funding. As a result of
the bank's deleveraging process and accelerated revenue, its
capitalization
ratios are expected to improve considerably as the need for
funding diminishes
under the absence of a significant deterioration of its
recurring net income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Positive Rating Action: Should Bonsucesso's restructuring plan
be successful and
present improvements in its recurring profitability and
capitalization ratios,
with the preservation of good liquidity levels and adequate
asset and liability
management, the ratings outlook could be revised to Stable and
the bank's
ratings upgraded.
Negative Rating Action: On the other hand, further worsening in
its Fitch
capital ratio to below 8%, together with continued deterioration
in its
portfolio quality, liquidity pressures and low profitability
ratios could
occasion new downgrades.
Controlled by the Pentagna Guimaraes family, Bonsucesso
originated in 1992 with
the creation of Bonsucesso Financeira, transformed into a
multiple bank in 1997.
The rating actions are listed as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'No Floor';
--Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'BBB(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating downgraded to 'F3(bra)' from
'F2(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11 4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700 - 7th floor, Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55-21 4503-2617
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Ratings Criteria
