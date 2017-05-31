(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Ratings of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
(BLIC) and New
England Life Insurance Company (NELIC) to 'A' from 'A+'. Fitch
has also
downgraded the expected Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Brighthouse Financial,
Inc. (Brighthouse) and Brighthouse Holdings, LLC (Brighthouse
Holdings) to
'BBB+(EXP)' from 'A-(EXP)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade of Brighthouse's ratings reflects deterioration in
the company's
projected capitalization metrics relative to Fitch's
expectations and management
targets for such metrics as disclosed in registration documents
filed by
Brighthouse, specifically around the funding of assets in
support the company's
variable annuity business, consolidated financial leverage and
the overall
levels of statutory capital. The company's previous ratings
reflected an
expectation of more stability in these metrics under normal
market conditions,
particularly in light of changes in the company's hedging
strategy and a lack of
operating history as a stand-alone company.
Brighthouse is a holding company recently formed to ultimately
house a
substantial portion of MetLife's former Retail segment, which
the company
announced on Jan. 12, 2016, would likely be separated through
public offering of
shares in an independent, publicly traded company, a spin-off,
or a sale. In a
registration statement on Form 10 originally filed with the SEC
on Oct. 5, 2016,
Brighthouse disclosed that MetLife intends to distribute at
least 80.1% of
Brighthouse's common shares to MetLife's common shareholders in
2017.
Brighthouse Holdings is currently an intermediate holding
company subsidiary of
MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) but is expected to ultimately be a
direct subsidiary of
Brighthouse. BLIC and NELIC are expected to comprise the vast
majority of
Brighthouse's operations upon completion of the separation
transaction, and will
be direct subsidiaries of Brighthouse Holdings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected IDRs assigned to Brighthouse and Brighthouse
Holdings reflect
standard notching under Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch expects
Brighthouse to
manage consolidated financial leverage between 20% and 25%,
interest coverage
between 10x and 11x and holding company liquidity at
approximately 18 months of
interest and dividend expense. The expected IDR also relies
heavily on an
acceptable form of support such as a guarantee from MetLife
prior to completion
of the separation transaction.
BLIC and NELIC currently remain operating subsidiaries of
MetLife but will be
Brighthouse's primary insurance operating companies upon
separation. Their
current ratings reflect recent operating performance and
management targets
related to capitalization upon completion of the separation, as
well as changes
in their overall business profile within Brighthouse.
Management targets related to run-rate capitalization included
in an amendment
to its registration statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on
April 17, 2017
include an intention to maintain financial leverage at
approximately 25% and
maintain certain levels of assets supporting Brighthouse's
variable annuity
business, including a significant 'buffer' of approximately $2
to $3 billion in
excess of CTE95. This level of buffer is designed to absorb
higher capital
volatility owing to modifications in the company's hedging
program relative to
the program previously in place.
This level of financial leverage is moderately higher than, and
the capital
buffer is moderately lower than, Fitch's original ratings
expectations. The
combined RBC ratio of the statutory entities that will operate
within
Brighthouse was approximately 525% at yearend 2016 and is
expected to remain
above that of similarly rated peers. Fitch expects the company
to operate near
this level under normal conditions for the foreseeable future.
Brighthouse's ratings continue to reflect the company's very
strong operating
scale and strong risk-management capabilities. The business that
will be
contained within Brighthouse represents approximately 25% of
MetLife's current
total assets, which places Brighthouse as a top 12 U.S life
insurer. The ratings
also consider the company's above-average exposure to
market-sensitive variable
annuity and universal life with secondary guarantee businesses,
which could
negatively impact risk-based capitalization and earnings in an
adverse market
scenario.
Fitch believes that further seasoning as a stand-alone company
while maintaining
a strong capitalization profile would ultimately reflect
positively on the
company's credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Brighthouse Financial's expected IDR relies heavily on an
acceptable form of
support such as a guarantee from MetLife being in place prior to
the company's
issuance of material indebtedness should it occur prior to the
full legal
separation.
The ratings of Brighthouse Holdings and its rated insurance
operating
subsidiaries, BLIC and NELIC, also assume a generally uneventful
execution of
Brighthouse Financial's legal separation from MetLife.
Significant adverse
developments related to the separation could have negative
implications for the
ratings.
In the near term, a significant decline in management's
strategic target for its
CTE 95 capital buffer at separation could lead to a downgrade.
Longer-term, Fitch will apply its Prism capital model to
Brighthouse Financial
when sufficient information becomes available, which is likely
to be in 2017. A
Prism capital score below 'Strong' could cause Fitch to reassess
its view of
Brighthouse Financial's capital strength, which is supportive of
the rating.
Additional downgrade sensitivities include a financial leverage
ratio exceeding
28%, or a significant deterioration in profitability.
The primary upgrade sensitivity would include establishment of a
track record of
strong operating performance, risk management and reasonable
stability in
capitalization following the company's separation from MetLife.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
--Expected IDR to 'BBB+(EXP)' from 'A-(EXP)''.
Brighthouse Holdings, LLC
--Expected IDR to 'BBB+(EXP)' from 'A-(EXP)'.
Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
New England Life Insurance Company
--IFS to 'A' from 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
