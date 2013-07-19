(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
BTA-Kazan's (BTAK)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and
withdrawn the
bank's ratings. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of
Spurt Bank at 'B', and Probusinessbank (PBB), Uraltransbank
(UTB) and Bank
Snezhinskiy (BS) at 'B-', all with Stable Outlooks. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- BTAK
The downgrade of BTAK's ratings reflects the bank's weak asset
quality and
capitalisation, and operating losses. The bank's marginal
profitability on a
pre-impairment basis is insufficient to cover potential losses,
in Fitch's view,
given weakly reserved non-performing and restructured loans.
Asset and capital
quality are also weakened by large exposures, equal to a
combined 1.9x the
bank's equity, to corporate promissory notes, which represents a
form of
unsecured lending, and unquoted corporate shares, mostly in
businesses related
to the bank's shareholders.
BTAK reported a RUB717m loss under IFRS at end-2012, equal to
35% of equity at
the start of the period, as the quality of its assets
deteriorated. The IFRS
loss could have been even higher, as auditors calculated an
additional RUB258m
of income tax to be paid by the bank, not recognised by the
bank. The losses
caused the bank's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio to fall to a
low 7.5% at
end-2012, and the statutory capital ratio was also a low 11.1%
at end-Q113,
indicating very limited ability to absorb additional losses. The
bank could
increase its impairment reserves to only 7% from the actual
level of 5% before
breaching minimum regulatory capital requirements. At the same
time, Fitch
estimates that non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue by 90 days or
more) stood at
about 22% of gross loans at end-Q113, and renegotiated loans
comprised a further
22%. NPLs were about 40% covered by IFRS impairment reserves at
end-Q113, while
coverage of NPLs and restructured loans combined was a low 20%.
BTAK's liquidity is also moderate. Liquid assets (cash, net
interbank placements
and securities eligible for refinancing with the CBR) were equal
to only 11% of
customer accounts at end-5M13. The liquidity risks were somewhat
mitigated by
moderate concentrations, with the top 20 depositors accounting
for 13% of
customer accounts.
The ratings have been withdrawn as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide rating or
analytical coverage
of BTAK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS-Spurt
The affirmation of Spurt's ratings reflects its stable
performance over the past
year and slightly improved pre-impairment profitability,
supported by higher
revenues. The ratings also factor in Spurt's reasonable asset
quality and the
moderation of its retail loan growth. However, the ratings also
consider the
bank's moderate capitalisation and liquidity, elevated
concentrations and
limited franchise.
At end-Q113, Spurt reported moderate NPLs of 3% of gross loans,
with reported
restructured exposures comprising a further 2%. However, Fitch
understands that
the latter could be somewhat higher due to roll-overs on
long-term investment
loans. At same time, the bank could increase its loan loss
reserves to only a
moderate 8% of gross loans from the current 2%, before the
regulatory capital
ratio would fall to the minimum 10% level. At end-Q113, the FCC
ratio stood at
9.6% and the regulatory total capital adequacy at 13.9%. Related
party
exposures, represented by loans to local petrochemical plant,
were equal to a
significant 32% of FCC at end-Q113.
Spurt's liquid assets comprised a significant 35% of the balance
sheet at
end-5M13, but net of non-deposit funding maturing within a year
was able to
cover only 8% of customer accounts. The latter are moderately
concentrated, with
the largest 20 depositors comprising 30% of customer funding,
although some of
the largest accounts were from public sector entities, which
mitigates the risk
of outflows, taking into account Spurt's relations with local
authorities.
IFRS pre-impairment profitability improved somewhat in 2012,
supported by higher
interest income from retail lending, but an increase in loan
impairment charges
left the bank's net income largely unchanged from the previous
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -Spurt
The ratings could be downgraded in case of a significant
deterioration of asset
quality, a marked increase in related party lending or a
weakening of the bank's
relations with the regional authorities, if this leads to
significant deposit
outflows. Upside potential for the ratings is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PBB
The affirmation of PBB's 'B-' Long-term IDR reflects the bank's
weak capital
position, burdened by high investments in non-banking assets.
However, the
upgrade of the bank's National Long-term Rating to 'BB+(rus)'
from 'BB-(rus)'
reflects PBB's solid pre-impairment profitability, comfortable
liquidity and
wider franchise compared with other 'B-' rated Russian banks.
On a consolidated level, PBB reported a modest FCC ratio of 7.8%
at end-2012,
while the standalone regulatory capital ratio was a tight 10.5%
at end-5M13.
PBB's ability to absorb losses is only modest. The bank could
increase
impairment reserves only to 11.3% of the loan book (from 9.9%)
before the
regulatory capital ratio would fall to the minimum 10% level.
Capitalisation is
further undermined by (i) significant exposure to investment
property and real
estate construction in progress, which accounted for 70% of FCC
at end-2012; and
(ii) certain interbank placements (36% of FCC) which could be of
a fiduciary
nature, in Fitch' view.
Positively, PBB's capitalisation is underpinned by solid
pre-impairment profit,
which was equal to 10.8% of average gross loans in 2012. This
comfortably
exceeded the 5.3% level of NPLs generated by the loan book (used
by Fitch as an
approximation of final losses on loans) in same period. However,
in case of
market stress, losses might be higher, causing safety margins to
shrink. NPLs
represented 8.1% of gross loans at end-2012 and were fully
covered by impairment
reserves, while restructured exposures made up a further 1% of
the book.
The liquidity position is comfortable: at end-5M13 the bank's
liquid assets (net
of interbank placements treated by Fitch as restricted) covered
customer
accounts by 30%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PBB
PBB's ratings could be upgraded if the capital position and its
quality improve,
including through disposal of non-core assets. Downward pressure
could stem from
asset quality deterioration if internally generated capital is
not sufficient to
absorb losses (related either to lending or property exposures).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UTB
The revision of the Outlook on UTB's Long-term IDR to Stable
reflects the bank's
moderate recent improvement in performance and stabilisation of
assets quality.
The ratings also reflect the currently comfortable liquidity
position and
adequate capitalisation. However, weak asset quality and
significant related
party lending are credit weaknesses.
NPLs accounted for 16.6% of total loans at end-2012 and were
1.4x covered by
impairment reserves. However, the bank also had RUB1bn (11% of
total loans, 60%
covered by impairment reserves) of exposures to collection
companies which were
reported as performing, but in effect represented exposures to
portfolios of
sold loans whose quality was close to that of NPLs, Fitch
understands.
Restructured loans were a further 16.3% of the portfolio.
Reported related party
exposures were equal to 8.4% of FCC, but could be significantly
higher, in
Fitch's view.
The FCC ratio stood at 17.2% at end-2012, and the regulatory
capital ratio was
14.5% at end-5M13, allowing the bank to increase impairment
reserves to 26% from
the actual level of 22% before ratio would fall to the minimum
10% level.
Pre-impairment profit, which in 2012 was equal to 5.4% of
average gross loans,
offers moderate additional loss absorption capacity.
UTB's liquidity is comfortable with liquid assets covering 40%
of total customer
accounts (UTB's main source of funding representing 95% of total
liabilities) at
end-5M13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UTB
UTB's ratings could be downgraded if asset quality and capital
come under
renewed pressure or related party lending increases. Upside
potential is
currently limited taking into account the narrow franchise and
weak asset
quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BS
The affirmation of BS's ratings reflects the bank's small and
concentrated
franchise, potentially vulnerable liquidity position and still
relatively high,
although improving, credit risks. At the same time, the ratings
also take into
account the reasonable capitalisation and recent stability of
the deposit base.
BS's related party lending is rather high, at least 64% of the
FCC at end-Q113,
although broadly in line with that of peers. NPLs slightly
decreased to 12.9% in
2012 (end-2011: 14.7%) as a result of work-outs, while
restructured loans stood
at 9.3%; most problems relate to BS's corporate loan book, while
the retail
portfolio consists primarily of residential mortgages and its
performance to
date has been reasonable (NPLs of 3.4% at end-Q113). The amount
of uncollected
accrued interest was insignificant at end-2012, suggesting that
the performance
of the loan book is in line with reported metrics.
Liquidity adequately covered 31% of customer accounts at
end-Q113, which
mitigates the long-term nature of the bank's real estate finance
and residential
mortgage exposures. At end-Q113, BS reported a regulatory
capital ratio of
17.4%, which was sufficient to fully provision both NPLs and
restructured
exposures without breaching the 10% regulatory minimum. At the
same time, the
bank's capitalisation should be viewed in the context of its
high lending
concentrations (the largest 20 exposures were equal to 1.8x FCC
at end-Q113).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BS
Downward pressure on BS's ratings could result from a severe
liquidity squeeze,
significant credit losses or increase in risk appetite. Upward
potential is
limited given the bank's small and concentrated franchise.
The rating actions are as follows:
BTAK
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC'from 'B-';
withdrawn
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
National Long-term rating downgraded to 'B-(rus)' from
'BB-(rus)'; withdrawn
Spurt
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable.
PBB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'BB+(rus)' from
'BB-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B-'/RR4
Senior unsecured Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B-(EXP)'/RR4
Securities National Rating: upgraded to 'BB+(rus)' from
'BB-(rus)'
UTB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
BS
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitry Vasiliev (Spurt and BTAK)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin (PBB and UTB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev (BS)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (Spurt and BTAK)
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 70 63
Secondary Analyst (PBB)
Dmitry Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Secondary Analyst (UTB)
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 01
Secondary Analyst (BS)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 12
August 2012 and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January
2011 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.