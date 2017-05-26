(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Metropolitan Municipality of
Bursa - Rating
Action Report
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Metropolitan
Municipality of Bursa's (Bursa) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and the National
Long-Term Rating to
'AA-(tur)' from 'AA(tur). The Outlooks are Stable.
The downgrade of the ratings reflects Bursa's
higher-than-expected debt
increase, induced by a significant increase in capex, which
together with higher
opex, led to a deterioration of the debt-to-current balance
ratio above our
negative rating action trigger of four years at 5.4 years at
end-2016. The
Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that the expected debt
ratios will remain
in line with the current rating
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating change reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch estimates that Bursa will not be able to cut back capex
investments prior
to local elections, which would lead the debt payback ratio to
increase further
on average to six years in 2017-2019, above our negative rating
action trigger
at four years. Furthermore, accumulation of the expected debt
would increase its
debt burden on average to 145% of current revenue, which is
higher in comparison
to its international peers on the same rating level.
Among its national peers, the debt stock of Bursa has the lowest
share of
unhedged external debt (2016: 42.3%), but expected currency
volatility could
increase fiscal pressure on the debt servicing costs of the
city's unhedged
liabilities. The latter would make up 40% of its total debt
stock in 2017-2019.
However, the lengthy weighted average maturity of Bursa's total
debt stock, at
10.9 years, and predictable monthly cash flows with Treasury
repayment guarantee
mitigate immediate refinancing risk.
Net overall risk-to-current revenue increased significantly to
208% in 2016 from
141% in 2015, which is mainly limited to the debt stock of the
city's water and
waste water management affiliate BUSKI. The indebtedness of
Bursa's companies is
otherwise low at 3.2% of the city's operating revenue at
end-2016.
Law 6360 implemented in March 2014 has enlarged the city's
boundaries by
increasing the number of Bursa's districts to 17 from seven,
creating
significant capex investments for BUSKI. We therefore expect net
overall risk to
remain high at about 200% of the city's current revenue in
2017-2019.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects the operating margin will decrease on average to
31% yoy (2016:
34%) on the back of opex pressure, which we estimate to surpass
operating
revenue growth by about 2% in 2017-2019 before gradually
declining. The city's
operating revenue base would remain robust and grow on average
by 15% during the
same period, but lax cost control in the pre-election period
would put pressure
on operating performance.
At end-2016, opex increased 19.7% yoy due to increase in goods
and services
costs mainly related to the city's new responsibilities as well
as capex-related
service purchases. However, operating revenue growth remained
subdued at 4.3%
due to adverse effects from the national economy.
A significant spike in capex led to a large deficit before
financing at 39% of
total revenue in 2016, with an overall deficit of 12% of total
revenue. The
overall deficit would be mainly covered by new borrowings,
increasing the city's
debt burden. In Fitch's view, strict control of opex and
moderate capex,
coupled with continued solid operating revenue growth, would
help shrink the
deficit before financing to 5% of total revenue over the medium
term, which
would be fully covered by cash.
A weakened operating balance and increasing interest costs as a
result of a
capex-induced debt increase means the current balance will be
under pressure and
cover on average 49% of expected capex (2016: 37%). This will
lead to a large
budget deficit before financing, averaging 12% of total revenue.
Coverage of capex by current balance remains weak, resulting in
substantially
higher debt funding. The city's authority's budgetary policy and
financial
planning is improving so that funding of large capex investments
could be
covered in a timely manner. .Furthermore, the administration's
disclosure of
financial planning or additional information on the various
funding instruments
for its capex programmes is highly transparent.
Bursa's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Bursa's credit profile is constrained by the weak Turkish
institutional
framework, reflecting a short track record of a stable
inter-governmental
relationship between the central government and local
governments with regard to
allocation of revenues and responsibilities in comparison with
their
international peers.
Bursa is Turkey's fourth-largest contributor to GDP,
contributing on average 4%
in 2004-2014 (last available statistics). The metropolitan city
is the
fourth-largest city of Turkey by population, and accounted for
2.9 million
people in 2016. The city is the main hub for the country's
automobile and
automotive industry, followed by steel production, textile and
food-processing
industries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by Bursa's inability
to adjust capex
in relation to its current balance and to apply cost control,
undermining the
sustainability of budgetary performance, and by a
debt-to-current revenue ratio
above 170%.
Sustainable reduction of overall risk closer to 100% from its
current 145% and
continuation of sound fiscal performance with a current margin
sufficient to
cover at least 60% capex together with opex being in line with
the city's budget
could trigger a positive rating action
