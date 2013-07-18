(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

July 18

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Camca Assurance and Camca Reassurance's Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) to 'A' from 'A+' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are owned directly and indirectly by the regional banks of Credit Agricole (CA; A/Stable).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the downgrade of CA's Long-Term IDR to 'A' from 'A+' with a Stable Outlook (see 'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' dated 17 July 2013). The group is heavily exposed to France whose sovereign IDR was downgraded by Fitch on 12 July 2012 to 'AA+' from 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings continue to reflect Fitch's positive view of the companies' core subsidiary status within the CA group as they essentially exist to fulfil the group's needs concerning its guaranteed residential loan activity. Both companies are reliant on their parents for their role, business position and strategic direction. The ratings also reflect their low risk profile, strong capitalisation, stable financial performance and prudent investment strategy.

The Stable Outlook is directly linked to that on the CA group. Fitch expects that capital and earnings will remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by strict underwriting discipline in light of the current macroeconomic environment, including limited funding available to grant residential loans, and French unemployment rates which are expected to remain high. The agency anticipates that CA's regional banks would provide support if needed.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a downgrade of CA's credit rating and/or an increase in guaranteed residential loan default rates leading to a combined ratio consistently above 100% (on a weighted average basis) for Camca Assurance or Camca Reassurance or a change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of both companies vis a vis the regional banks of CA. The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade includes an upgrade of CA's rating.