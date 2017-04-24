(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casino
Guichard-Perrachon
SA's (Casino) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating IDR and senior
unsecured rating to
'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
below.
The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected profit growth in
Casino's core
French market in 2016 relative to Fitch's expectations.
Furthermore, we forecast
the pace of operating performance and cash generation
improvement for 2017 and
2018 will be weaker than previously envisaged on a
proportionally consolidated
basis. This is due to the high weight of France in the group's
results, for
which we expect only slow improvement. Although we continue to
expect EBITDA
uplift due to a successful repositioning strategy, Casino's
French operations
will continue to face challenging market conditions. This will
delay any
meaningful deleveraging with funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage
(proportionally consolidated) now expected to stay above 4.0x
for a longer
period, which is a level seen as consistent with a 'BB+' rating
relative to
rated sector peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects our confidence in the company's
self-help measures
looking to enhance its market position and profitability while
maintaining
adequate financial flexibility and a conservative financial
policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
French Results Lower Than Expected: Fitch expects Casino's
French EBITDA to
remain below the EUR1 billion mark we were expecting for 2016,
reflecting
challenging trading and continuing fierce competition. Our
revised forecast has
French EBITDA of at least EUR900 million (4.7% margin) in 2017,
up from EUR872
million (4.6%) in 2016.
Moderate Growth Prospects: French profit growth over the next
three years should
remain supported by past gross margin optimisation through
purchasing agreements
and cost base streamlining. We acknowledge Casino's somehow
lower presence in
the challenged and low-margin hypermarket format relative to
Carrefour, and its
intention to focus efforts on the development of the
higher-margin premium
segments. However, EBITDA uplift is likely to be capped by weak
demand and high
competition. Since France represents 71% of proportionally
consolidated EBITDA
(2016, continuing activities), there is limited scope to improve
group's
proportionally consolidated metrics.
Brazil to Improve: Measures to adapt to Brazil's worsened
consumer environment,
including the rapid roll out of its Assai cash and carry chain
and the
repositioning of its hypermarket format, should support top-line
growth from
2017. The domestic consumption outlook in Brazil has brightened
by government
initiatives to boost consumer spending, including a reform on
workers' savings
funds (FGTS). Any further improvement relies on a stronger
economic recovery and
a continued appreciation of the real against the euro from
current levels, which
appear uncertain.
Brazil Recovery Insufficient: EBITDA from Brazilian operations
should be
supported by sales growth, lower inflation and an upside from
the Brazilian
Federal Supreme Court, which put an end to double taxation on
Brazilian
corporate sales from mid-March 2017. We expect operating margins
to recover,
albeit the move to more discount formats should cap them at
lower levels than
pre-crisis (2014 EBITDA margin: 7.5%). Fitch forecasts GPA
Food's EBITDA
margin to stabilise around 5% over the next three years.
As Casino's 33.2%-owned Brazilian subsidiary represented only
16% of
proportionally-consolidated EBITDA in 2016 (continuing
activities), this implies
only a mild recovery in Brazil's proportional contribution to
group FFO until
2019.
Disposals Positive for Financial Flexibility: The well-executed
disposal of Big
C Thailand and Vietnam in 1H16 has allowed net debt to reduce by
EUR4.3 billion
at group level and EUR3.9 billion at the Casino holding level.
This is a key
support for the group's deleveraging plan and financial
flexibility.
Further Deleveraging Challenging: Fitch expects proportionally
consolidated
FFO-adjusted net leverage will reduce to around 4.8x by
end-2018. This trend
remains positive but the pace of deleveraging is now slower than
in our late
2016 forecasts. Further improvement in leverage depends on
EBITDA and cash flow
performance in France and to a lesser extent in Brazil.
Greater-than-expected
operating performance in core markets along with cash
preservation measures,
such as further smaller divestments, would however help
strengthen future
deleveraging prospects, making 4.5x net leverage by end-2018 a
more achievable
target.
Limited Strategic Options: Fitch does not currently expect any
significant
transactions that would allow the group's financial profile to
stay within
parameters consistent with an investment grade rating by 2018.
The impending
disposal of Via Varejo is more likely to positively affect GPA,
its Brazilian
holding owner, as Casino's economic interest in this business is
only 14.4%.
Conversely, Fitch believes that keeping the stake would only
marginally improve
proportionally-consolidated financial metrics.
Rebalanced Capital Structure Underpins Ratings: Casino's
disposal plan has
benefited the holding company, with a large part of disposal
proceeds repaying
debt at this level. The gap between holding and group
proportionally
consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage (continued activities)
has fallen to 0.7x
in 2016 from 4.4x in 2014 and we expect this to remain around
1.0x-1.2x by 2019.
This issue, largely addressed in 2016, follows Casino's past
acquisitive stance,
which had created capital structure imbalances reflected in a
significant
mismatch between debt (mostly at holding level) and cash (mostly
located in
partly owned subsidiaries) across the group.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Casino is smaller than its European food retail peers and has a
slightly weaker
position in its main (French) market. However it has a
higher-than-average
EBITDAR margin due to its format mix in France and strong
presence in less
mature countries such as Brazil and Colombia. In comparison to
most peers its
rating is weighed down by a more leveraged financial profile. A
significant
asset disposal programme allowed it to already significantly
reduce its net debt
level, yet its deleveraging process is hampered by only a slow
improvement in
FFO generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales growth to accelerate, supported by further improvement
in top-line
growth in France and positive FX impact from the appreciation of
the Brazilian
and Colombian currencies against the euro.
- A moderate improvement in EBITDA margin over the next three
years, from 4.7%
in 2016 up to 5.1% in 2019. This should be driven by limited
margin uplift in
France and Colombia, and a slightly more pronounced recovery in
Brazil.
- Annual capex around 3% of sales, slightly down from previous
years due to
strong discipline cross the group.
- Continued dividend discipline policy with stable payments; the
lower dividend
in 2017 results from an interim payment made at the end of 2016.
- Free cash Flow to turn mildly positive from 2017 driven by
higher EBITDA and
decreasing interest payments (lower debt and decreasing rates in
Colombia and
Brazil).
- Disposal of GPA's stake in Via Varejo (including Cnova Brazil)
in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Group FFO margin consistently above 3.5%, reflecting
sustainable turnaround
in France and recovery in Brazil;
- Proportionally consolidated FFO fixed charge cover at or
above 2.0x;
- Proportionally consolidated adjusted FFO net leverage below
4.0x on a
sustainable basis ;
- Maintenance of a reasonable convergence between
proportionally consolidated
and parent company's (including 100%-owned French entities)
leverage metrics,
reflecting adequate cash and debt match across the group.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Lack of meaningful improvement in both core French and group
like-for-like
revenue growth and profits, resulting in group FFO margin
trending to 2% on a
sustained basis;
- Proportionally consolidated FFO fixed charge cover
consistently below 2.0x;
- Lack of visibility whereby proportionally consolidated
adjusted FFO net
leverage reduces towards 4.5x;
- Evidence of further divergence between proportionally
consolidated and
parent company's (including 100%-owned French entities)
leverage metrics,
reflecting continuing important capital structure imbalances.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Both the group and the parent (including
100%-owned
entities) have a comfortable liquidity profile. At end-2016 the
parent's
(including 100%-owned French entities) short-term debt
maturities of
approximately EUR1.3 billion were well covered by EUR3,464
million readily
available cash and EUR3,759 million available committed credit
lines. Parent
liquidity is further supported by the significant asset
disposals completed over
2015-2016 and a well-spread debt maturity profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
--Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', Stable;
--Short-Term IDR: downgrade to 'B' from 'F3';
--Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'BB+'/'B' from 'BBB-'/'F3';
-- EUR600 million perpetual preferred constant maturity swap
securities and
EUR750 million deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate (DS)
notes: downgrade to
'BB-' from 'BB';
Casino Finance SA
--Senior unsecured (debt guaranteed by Casino): downgraded to
'BB+'/'B' from
'BBB-'/'F3'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Adjusting Consolidated Profiles for Group Structures: Fitch
calculates and
monitors Casino's key financial metrics (adjusted FFO net
leverage and FFO fixed
charge cover) on a proportionally consolidated basis. The 2016
ratios include
continued activities only.
- FFO calculation: Fitch has excluded from its FFO calculation
EUR150m million
one-off cash gain related to unwinding and modification of
interest swaps in the
France perimeter, and EUR214m outflows related to one-off items.
- Other Adjustments: Fitch's 2016 adjusted debt calculation also
includes
theoretical market exposure related to the total return swaps on
3% of GPA's
capital and various put options granted to owners of minority
interests
(EUR382m).
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001