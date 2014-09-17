(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Chester Downs & Marina LLC's (Chester Downs) IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-' and $330 million in 9.25% senior secured notes to 'CCC+/RR3' from 'BB-/RR1'. There is no Rating Outlook on the 'CCC' IDR. Fitch has also affirmed all of the ratings related to Caesars Entertainment Report Properties, LLC (CERP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of the release. Chester Downs' and CERP's IDRs are not directly linked to Caesars Entertainment Operating Company's (CEOC) and Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (CEC) 'CC' IDRs given the restricted payment covenants at Chester Downs and CERP. However, their relationship to CEOC and CEC entities are considered in the IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS: CHESTER DOWNS The one notch downgrade of Chester Downs' IDR to 'CCC' reflects its weak financial position, which Fitch expects to deteriorate further once SugarHouse Casino (SugarHouse) opens its expansion in 2015. For 2016 Fitch forecasts that Chester Downs will generate negative free cash flow (FCF) and its leverage will exceed 9x. This financial profile could make refinancing Chester Downs' notes by their maturity in 2020 difficult. That said, considerable cash could permit Chester Downs to service the FCF burn forecasted by Fitch for an extended period of time. Fitch's base case forecast assumes that the revenue declines at Chester Downs stabilize to low single digit range in second-half 2014 and 2015 from the high-single digit range seen over the past two years. Earlier declines were largely driven by the competition from Valley Forge Casino Resort (Valley Forge), which opened early 2012, and the generally weak operating environment for regional casinos in the Northeast. Valley Forge, which is limited to 600 slots and 50 tables, is about fully ramped up at this point and should be less of a factor. For 2016 Fitch estimates a 10% decline in revenues for Chester Downs, the magnitude of which roughly coincides with the positions added to the market once the $164 million SugarHouse expansion opens. Chester Downs (dba Harrah's Philadelphia) has historically been more susceptible to increased competition. Since 2009, when Parx was its only competition in the Philadelphia area, Chester Downs' market share declined by about 21% from 47% to 26% compared to an 11% decline at Parx during the same period. In Fitch's forecast there is a 40% flowthrough from the revenue declines into EBITDA. The 'CCC' IDR takes into account the potential for a second license being awarded within the city limits of Philadelphia but IDR is not dependent on the license being awarded. Four candidates that have been vetted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) remain for the license after earlier withdrawals by Wynn Resorts Ltd and Penn National Gaming, Inc. Whether the license should be issued is a contested issue in light of signs of gaming saturation in the region and the PGCB has not announced a timeframe for its decision. CHESTER DOWNS RECOVERY RATING The revision of Chester Downs senior secured notes' Recovery Rating (RR) to 'RR3' from 'RR1' reflects Fitch's lower estimate for recovery in an event of default that incorporates a reduced enterprise value (EV) estimate. The 'RR3' is indicative of a recovery estimate in the 51%-70% range. The revised EV estimate incorporates a reduced going concern EBITDA estimate that coincides with Fitch's base case in 2016 (the first full year of the expansion being open at SugarHouse). If PGCB issues the second Philadelphia license Fitch may revise the RR further to account for the reduced going concern EBITDA estimate. KEY RATING DRIVERS: CERP The affirmation of CERP's IDR at 'B-' reflects sustainable (albeit weak) leverage and FCF profile. CERP's positive discretionary FCF and EBITDA growth will allow for modest deleveraging over the medium term. In its base case, Fitch projects CERP's leverage at year-end 2015 and discretionary FCF for 2015 at 9.0 times (x) and approximately $50 million, respectively. The discretionary FCF forecast for 2015 takes into account Fitch's estimate of $515 million EBITDA, $380 million interest expense, $60 million in maintenance capex and $25 million of term loan amortization. FCF net for discretionary spending will be negative in the near term as CERP finishes its $126 million conference center in Atlantic City and contribute $42.5 million to Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC (ServicesCo), a JV with other CEC subsidiaries. CEC contributed the conference to CERP on July 1, 2014 at which point the center had a book value of $57 million. CERP has good market exposure with most of its EBITDA being generated by assets based on the Las Vegas Strip. Fitch has a favorable outlook for the Las Vegas Strip and expects low single digit gaming revenue growth and mid-single digit RevPAR growth for the market. CERP's Las Vegas assets are somewhat worse positioned since they are generally mid-tier assets with minimal exposure to baccarat and do less convention business on average relative to peers on the Las Vegas Strip. However, the assets benefit from their location near the center of the Strip and proximity to Linq. Fitch assumes 3% revenue growth for CERP's Las Vegas based casino assets with solid flowthrough to EBITDA. CERP has a modest exposure to the weak Atlantic City market but its Harrah's AC should benefit in the near term from the closure of CEC's Showboat casino (part of CEOC) and the 2015 opening of the conference center, which is adjoined to Harrah's AC. Fitch's 2015 forecast includes $20 million of EBITDA accruing to Harrah's AC from business recaptured from Showboat. Fitch also factored into CERP's 'B-' IDR the risk that a court reverses the earlier transfer of Linq and Octavius Tower to CERP from CEOC by CEC. The transfer is mentioned among 'specified defaults' in CEOC's waiver agreement with the first-lien holders and is mentioned in the suit brought against CEOC by the second-lien holders. Fitch believes that the consideration provided by CEC for Linq and Octavius Tower was on the light side relative to a range of fair values but also thinks the probability of the transfers being reversed is low. In fraudulent conveyance cases, courts tend to take a broad approach when assessing whether a fair value was provided and would typically take into account other benefits accruing to the seller that the sale helped facilitate. The consideration provided for Linq and Octavius Tower was approximately $600 million - $700 million and incorporates $450 million in assumed debt, $81 million in cash, and $59 million in debt repurchases from CEOC with the balance coming from amount CERP spent to complete Linq. The Linq and Octavius Tower generate $90 million in annual EBITDA based on annualized second-quarter 2014 results, which is about 15%-20% of CERP's total property EBITDA. Should a court rule to reverse the transfer in the bankruptcy court CERP would return the assets to CEOC and will have an unsecured claim in the bankruptcy equal to the consideration provided. In the event of a transfer, Fitch could downgrade CERP's IDR to 'CCC' as CERP's FCF would turn negative absent stronger than anticipated performance by CERP's other assets. Another CEOC related risk is that the control of Caesars' Total Rewards loyalty program changes in a CEOC restructuring, which may adversely affect the allocation of Total Rewards customers with respect to CERP. However, the creation of ServicesCo should mitigate this risk to an extent. CERP RECOVERY RATINGS Fitch estimates a recovery for CERP's first lien credit facility and notes in the 71%-90% range, which corresponds to a 'B+/RR2' issue ratings, two notches above the IDR. Fitch estimates minimal recovery for the second-lien notes, which corresponds to a 'CCC/RR6' issue rating (two notches below the IDR). Fitch's recovery analysis incorporates a $3.4 billion EV for CERP, which includes $540 million of value for Linq and Octavius assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES: CHESTER DOWNS Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Net debt/EBITDA ratio remaining below 8x after a full year of SugarHouse expansion; --Discretionary run-rate FCF remaining above $0 after a full year of SugarHouse expansion; --Stabilization of gaming revenues; --Caesars using cash at Chester Downs to paydown debt; --PBCB deciding not to issue the second Philadelphia license. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Strong indication that CEOC plans to pull Chester into a bankruptcy; --Material deterioration of liquidity at Chester driven by FCF burn; --Leverage being above trading multiples for similar assets (7x-9x) closer to the maturity date of the 9.25% notes (2020). RATING SENSITIVITIES: CERP (Fitch Forecasts in parentheses) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Discretionary run-rate FCF declining towards $0 (FY15: $50 million and FY16: $64 million); --A court orders a reversal of the Linq and Octavius Tower transfer; --CERP's Debt/EBITDA remaining above 9x for an extended period of time (FY15: 9.0x and FY16: 8.7x). Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the near-term given the company's high leverage and the CEOC related risks. However, positive rating action may result from: --Discretionary run-rate FCF exceeding $100 (FY15: $50 million and FY16: $64 million); --CEOC's debt being restructured without having a material adverse effect on CERP; --Debt/EBITDA declining below 7x (FY15: 9.0x and FY16: 8.7x). Today's rating actions are as follows: Chester Downs and Marina LLC (and Chester Downs Finance Corp as co-issuer) --IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; no Outlook; --Senior secured notes downgraded to 'CCC+/RR3' from 'BB-/RR1'. Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties LLC (CERP) --IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior secured first-lien credit facility affirmed at 'B+/RR2'; --First-lien notes affirmed at 'B+/RR2'; --Second-lien notes affirmed at 'CCC/RR6'. Fitch currently rates the other CEC entities as follows: Caesars Entertainment Corp. --IDR 'CC'. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. --IDR 'CC'; --Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans 'CCC+/RR1'; --Senior secured first-lien notes 'CCC/RR2'; --Senior secured second-lien notes 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees /RR6'. Caesars Growth Properties Holdings, LLC --IDR 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior secured first-lien credit facility 'BB-/RR1'; --Second-lien notes 'B-/RR4'. Corner Investment PropCo, LLC --IDR 'CCC'; --Senior secured credit facility 'B-/RR2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Committee Chairperson Sean T. Sexton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3130 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. --'Distressed Debt Exchange' (Jun. 30, 2014); --'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013); --'U.S. Gaming Recovery Models - First-Quarter 2014' (July 24, 2014); --'Fitch 50 (Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged U.S. Credits)' (July 8, 2014). 