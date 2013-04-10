(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China
Mobile Limited's
(CML) Long-Term Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'A+'. The
Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) IDR is affirmed at 'A+'. Both
the Outlooks are
Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Sovereign rating downgrade: CML's LC ratings downgrade follows
the same action
on the China's sovereign rating. For more information, please
see "Fitch Affirms
China's FC IDR at 'A+'; Downgrades LC IDR to 'A+' " dated 9
April 2013.
Constrained by sovereign ratings: CML's ratings are constrained
by China's
sovereign ratings (A+/Stable) as CML is ultimately controlled by
the Chinese
sovereign. CML's standalone rating is 'AA-' with Stable Outlook.
Dominant position maintained: The ratings reflect CML's dominant
position in
China's mobile market and strong financial performance. In 2012,
its mobile
subscriber and service revenue market shares were 64% and 71.9%
respectively.
Margin pressure: EBITDA margin fell by 2.2 percentage points in
2012. Fitch
expects higher handset subsidies and data-for-voice substitution
to further
pressurise margin in the next two years. However, CML's EBITDA
margin remains
among the highest in the global peer group.
Capex to rise: The ratings also take into consideration an
expected increase in
capex in the next two years. CML has increased its capex budget
for 2013 by 49%
to CNY190bn. Fitch expects higher capex to pare pre-dividend
free cash flow
(FCF) margin to below 10% in 2013-2014 from 21.4% in 2012.
Ample liquidity: CML's liquidity is strong; at end-December 2012
its
unrestricted cash balance of CNY403bn significantly exceeded
total debt of
CNY29bn. Fitch expects CML to maintain its strong net cash
position, even after
considering higher capex in the next two years.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade of the standalone rating to 'A+' include:
- reversal of its net cash position
- pre-dividend FCF margin falling below 8% on a sustained basis
- Operating EBITDAR margin falling below 45% on a sustained
basis (2012: 49%)
As CML's ratings are constrained, any downgrade of the sovereign
ratings will
lead to a corresponding downgrade in CML's ratings. However,
barring a negative
sovereign rating action, CML has high rating headroom and Fitch
therefore does
not envisage a downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' over the medium term
due to
deterioration in operating or financial performance.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A positive sovereign rating action
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Alvin Lim
Director
+ 82 2 3278 8371
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
issuer did not
participate in the rating process other than through the medium
of its public
disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been
provided by Fitch
as a service to investors.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
