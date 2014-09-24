(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Chinese homebuilder Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited's (Evergrande) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. Its USD750m senior notes due 2015 have also been downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Evergrande's ratings have been downgraded because a series of large expenditures on land to adjust its business, new investments and other cash leakages has led to a large increase in its net debts. As a result, Evergrande's leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory rose to 57%, breaching the 40% level at which the agency could take negative action on the company's 'BB' ratings. The Negative Outlook reflects the very narrow gap between its credit metrics and the levels that may trigger negative rating action and the uncertainties with Evergrande's financial discipline. Material investments in non-core businesses or further sharp increases in its land bank acquisition may add further pressure to its already high leverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt Reliant Expansion: Prior to 2013, Evergrande relied more on its negative working capital for its expansion. This was primarily in the form of a rise in payables. However, beginning 2013 and especially in 1H14, its growth was mostly debt funded. Its net debt rose by CNY45bn (USD7.3bn) in 2013 and CNY52bn in 1H14 to CNY132bn at end-1H14. This drove its leverage up to 57% from 42% at end-2013 and 28% at end-2012. In 2013, Evergrande also committed to a record level of land acquisition - a total of CNY70.7bn - to broaden its product mix by increasing its exposure in the tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Geographical Diversification Necessary: Evergrande had to expand its development property business in tier 1 and tier 2 cities because residential property sales in the lower tier cities weakened, especially in 2014. Sales in tier 3 cities fell to CNY30.8bn in 1H14 from CNY32.7bn sequentially in H213, even though it was higher than CNY23.4bn in 1H13. In contrast, sales in tier 1 and tier 2 cities rose to CNY38.5bn from CNY23.1bn and CNY21.1bn over the same sequential period. Weakened Operating Cash Generation: Fitch believes that Evergrande will have less surplus cash from sales to acquire land because of rising cash overheads, and this will constrain the pace of its future growth. Evergrande's key cash overheads were sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and interest payments, which together rose to 18% of contracted sales by 1H14 from 16% in 2013 and 12% in 2012. The increase in 2013 SG&A expenses to almost 8% of contracted sales from 6% suggests that the large additional workforce for its new tier 1 and tier 2 markets has not reached the cost efficiency level in its existing markets. Interest paid (including dividends payable to perpetual securities holders) has also risen to 10% of contracted sales in 1H14 versus 8% in 2013 and 6% in 2012, due to the sharp increase in debts. Shareholder Friendly Moves: Evergrande's weaker credit metrics were also partly due to the decision by the company to pay a dividend totalling CNY6.3bn in 2014 and spend HKD5.3bn (USD684m) in 1H14 to continue its share buyback programme despite sharp increases in the net debt level. Large Liquidity Buffer: Evergrande's liquidity position is strong with CNY64bn in cash and another CNY50bn in unutilised bank facilities at mid-2014. Evergrande's preference for cash suggests that it will keep a high cash level to give it financial flexibility, especially since the credit environment has been volatile. The repayment of two tranches of its 2010 senior notes totalling USD1,350m (approximately CNY8.5bn) due in January 2015 is well covered by its cash on hand. Holding such a large amount of cash, however, means that its gross debt level is elevated. This was why its contracted sales/gross debt ratio had fallen to 0.7x in 1H14 from 0.8x in 2013 and 1.5x in 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60% - Contracted sales/gross debt falls below 0.6x on a sustained basis - Tightened liquidity position due to weaker access to financing channels Positive: The current rating is on Negative Outlook. Fitch does not anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, if the above factors do not materialise, then the Outlook may revert to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 