(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
China-based
department store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited's
(Parkson) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. The
Outlook remains Negative.
The downgrade reflects sustained deterioration in Parkson's
leverage and fixed
charge coverage, pressured by weaker cash flow generation from
narrowing profits
from existing stores, losses at new stores and hefty capex
commitments.
The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of further
deterioration in
Parkson's performance amid continued contraction in Parkson's
same-store sales
since 1H13.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Environment Hinders Strong Rebound: Fitch expects on-going
stiff
competition in the retail space and soft purchasing sentiment to
delay a strong
rebound in Parkson's top line, which is an important driver of
profitability.
Although the contraction in same-store sales has slowed
sequentially to 4.5% in
3Q14 compared with a decline of 7.4% in 9M14, and Parkson's
commission rate has
improved to 18.3% in 9M14 from 17.7% in 9M13 due to a better
product mix, higher
staff costs and rental expenses continued to pressure Parkson's
operating
margins. Same-store operating profit declined by 10.9% yoy in
9M14. Exacerbated
by new-store losses, Parkson's EBITDA slid 17% from a year
earlier to CNY620.1m
in 9M14 with EBITDA margin continuing to narrow to 16.6% from
its previous high
of 27% in 2012.
New-Store Losses Likely Continue: Fitch expects new-store losses
to continue
pressuring Parkson's profitability, as a majority of new stores
require at least
three to four years to break even. Parkson has opened 13 new
stores since 2012
and there are eight new stores in the pipeline for the next 18
months, including
its first large shopping mall in Qingdao with 130,000 square
metres of retail
space. In 9M14, Parkson's operating losses from new stores
widened to CNY164.1m
from CNY47.6m a year earlier because sales were slow to pick up
amid weaker
consumer sentiment.
Weakened Credit Metrics: Fitch expects Parkson's free cash flow
to stay negative
until 2016 as weaker cash flow from its operations are not
sufficient to cover
the budgeted capex outflow, which is mainly for its Qingdao
project. Factoring
this, Parkson's adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease,
payables, and
customer deposits) would remain at around 5.8x (past 12 months
ending September
2014: 5.6x) while fixed charge coverage will hover around 1.5x
(past 12 months
ending September 2014: 1.4x) until 2016, a level that is weaker
than its 'BB'
rated peers.
Low Liquidity Risk: Parkson is supported by its healthy
liquidity and financial
flexibility. Its on-going operational requirement and capex
would be supported
by its cash generating concessionaire business and its CNY4.4bn
worth of cash
and investments in principal guaranteed funds as at
end-September 2014. There
are no significant borrowings due in the short term except for
its outstanding
USD500m bonds, which mature in 2018. The company also draws
flexibility from its
unpledged land and buildings valued at CNY2.1bn as at end-2013.
Strategy Realignment's Impact Over Long Term: Parkson has also
been
strengthening its direct sales via exclusive tie-ups with brand
owners and
venturing into a larger shopping mall format in Qingdao. Fitch
expects the
positive impact on earnings would only be material over the
longer term as 90%
of gross merchandise profit is still driven by its
concessionaire business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and
customer
deposits) sustained above 6x
- Deterioration in fixed charge coverage to below 1.3x.
The Outlook would be reverted to Stable if Parkson's
same-store-sales growth
stabilise, while maintaining its credit metrics above the
negative rating
guidelines.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9968
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.