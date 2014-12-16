(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded CIF Euromortgage's Oligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) where they were placed on 22 October 2014. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the downgrade of France's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'; Outlook Stable' dated 12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of CIF Euromortgage's OF reflects Fitch's approach to the programme's exposure to the French sovereign (6.8% of the cover pool as of September 2014). In the absence of modification of the issuer's liquidity management rules, Fitch considers this exposure as long term and to have defaulted in rating scenarios above the rating of the French sovereign. As a result of the downgrade of France, the 'AA+' breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) percentage is now above the 8.3% level committed to by the issuer. The OF's 'AA' rating is based on Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable acting as reference IDR for this programme, an IDR uplift reduced to '1' from '2', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) revised to 2 (high risk) from 3 (moderate high risk) and the legal minimum OC level of 5%. Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC is aligned with the legal minimum. The Stable Outlook on the OF reflects that on CIFD's IDR, for French residential assets' performance and on the French sovereign IDR. The IDR uplift has been reduced to '1' from '2' as Fitch considered that the senior unsecured debt (excluding state-guaranteed liabilities) will not sustainably stand above 5%, the threshold defined in our criteria. The D-Cap has been revised to 2 (high risk) from 3 (moderate high risk), as the agency reassessed more conservatively the protection provided by the issuer's internal liquidity rules compared with other programmes with hard bullet maturities benefiting from pre-maturity tests. The one-year liquidity provision notably includes cash collateral received from external swap counterparties and expected voluntary prepayments on underlying home loans. Based on CIFD's reference IDR of 'A' combined with an IDR uplift of '1', we assume timely payment on the OF in a 'A+' scenario irrespective of available OC. The 'AA' OF rating can consequently be reached based on a two-notch recovery uplift. In a 'AA' stress scenario, OC of 5% leads to modelled recoveries in excess of 91% on the OF assumed to be in default, irrespective of their time subordination. This is explained by low maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bonds, the absence of an open interest rate position, apart from the home loans backing the promissory notes and credit losses limited to the pro-rata share of the home loans backing the promissory notes (9.9% of the cover pool). No loss is modelled for the senior notes of CIF Assets 2001-1 (83.3% of the cover pool), the rating of the OF being credit-linked to their 'AAAsf'/Stable rating. The legal minimum OC of 5% is not expected to be sufficient to maintain the covered bonds rating if the reference IDR is downgraded. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CIFD's IDR is downgraded to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero; (iii) a downgrade of CIF Assets 2001-1' senior notes below 'AAsf' or (iv) a downgrade of the French sovereign Long-term IDR below 'AA'. 