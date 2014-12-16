(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
CIF
Euromortgage's Oligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative
covered bonds) to
'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE) where they
were placed on 22 October 2014. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the downgrade of France's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to
'AA'; Outlook
Stable' dated 12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of CIF Euromortgage's OF reflects Fitch's approach
to the
programme's exposure to the French sovereign (6.8% of the cover
pool as of
September 2014). In the absence of modification of the issuer's
liquidity
management rules, Fitch considers this exposure as long term and
to have
defaulted in rating scenarios above the rating of the French
sovereign. As a
result of the downgrade of France, the 'AA+' breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) percentage is now above the 8.3% level committed to by the
issuer.
The OF's 'AA' rating is based on Credit Immobilier de France
Developpement's
(CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable
acting as reference
IDR for this programme, an IDR uplift reduced to '1' from '2', a
Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) revised to 2 (high risk) from 3 (moderate high risk)
and the legal
minimum OC level of 5%. Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC is aligned
with the legal
minimum. The Stable Outlook on the OF reflects that on CIFD's
IDR, for French
residential assets' performance and on the French sovereign IDR.
The IDR uplift has been reduced to '1' from '2' as Fitch
considered that the
senior unsecured debt (excluding state-guaranteed liabilities)
will not
sustainably stand above 5%, the threshold defined in our
criteria. The D-Cap has
been revised to 2 (high risk) from 3 (moderate high risk), as
the agency
reassessed more conservatively the protection provided by the
issuer's internal
liquidity rules compared with other programmes with hard bullet
maturities
benefiting from pre-maturity tests. The one-year liquidity
provision notably
includes cash collateral received from external swap
counterparties and expected
voluntary prepayments on underlying home loans.
Based on CIFD's reference IDR of 'A' combined with an IDR uplift
of '1', we
assume timely payment on the OF in a 'A+' scenario irrespective
of available OC.
The 'AA' OF rating can consequently be reached based on a
two-notch recovery
uplift.
In a 'AA' stress scenario, OC of 5% leads to modelled recoveries
in excess of
91% on the OF assumed to be in default, irrespective of their
time
subordination. This is explained by low maturity mismatches
between the cover
pool and the covered bonds, the absence of an open interest rate
position, apart
from the home loans backing the promissory notes and credit
losses limited to
the pro-rata share of the home loans backing the promissory
notes (9.9% of the
cover pool). No loss is modelled for the senior notes of CIF
Assets 2001-1
(83.3% of the cover pool), the rating of the OF being
credit-linked to their
'AAAsf'/Stable rating. The legal minimum OC of 5% is not
expected to be
sufficient to maintain the covered bonds rating if the reference
IDR is
downgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) CIFD's IDR is downgraded to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the
total number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced
to zero; (iii) a
downgrade of CIF Assets 2001-1' senior notes below 'AAsf' or
(iv) a downgrade of
the French sovereign Long-term IDR below 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher,CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stanislas de Bazelaire
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1648
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
