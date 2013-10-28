(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
rating on
approximately $38 million series 2002 bonds issued by the Citrus
County Hospital
Board (Citrus Memorial Health Foundation, Inc.) on behalf of
Citrus Memorial
Hospital (CMH) to 'B-' from 'B'.
Additionally, Fitch has revised the Rating Watch to Evolving
from Negative
reflecting the organization's proposed sale or lease transaction
with Hospital
Corporation of America (HCA), which is in its initial stages.
Citrus County
Hospital Board (CCHB) and Citrus Memorial Health Foundation
(CMHF) have agreed
to a transaction, and a letter of intent (LOI) is expected to be
signed by
November 2013.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch within the next six
months as the
transaction's final terms and likelihood of success become
clearer.
SECURITY
The series 2002 bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues
of the
foundation and a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DOWNGRADE REFLECTS LOWER LIQUIDITY: The rating downgrade to 'B-'
reflects CMH's
continued financial deterioration, which was highlighted by a
significant drop
in liquidity driven by the early payoff of its series 2006
bonds. As of Sept.
30, 2013 (year-end; unaudited), CMH's unrestricted cash and
investments
decreased by nearly 50% to an absolute total of $14.5 million
from $30 million
in fiscal 2012. Additionally, the organization's operations
continued to be
pressured by undependable tax revenue, ongoing legal costs, and
further volume
declines. In fiscal 2013, CMH recorded a $4.2 million loss from
operations,
which translated into a negative 2.9% operating margin.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
COMPLETION OF PENDING TRANSACTION: Resolution of the Rating
Watch will likely be
tied to the completion of the pending transaction, which
management has
indicated would resolve all legal disputes between both hospital
boards and
require the series 2002 bonds to be redeemed. Failure to
complete the
transaction and further financial deterioration could,
conversely, result in
negative rating pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
Citrus Memorial Hospital is a 198-bed community hospital located
in Inverness,
FL, approximately 75 miles north of Tampa. In fiscal 2013 (Sept.
30 fiscal
year-end), CMH had $148.4 million in total operating revenue.
CMH covenants to
provide quarterly disclosure by written request to bondholders
who hold more
than $1 million in bonds and distributes annual financial
statements to the
MSRB's EMMA system.
WEAK FINANCIAL PROFILE
The downgrade to 'B-' from 'B' reflects CMH's weakened financial
profile since
Fitch's last review (May 2013). Specifically, unrestricted cash
and investments
dropped significantly to $14.5 million in fiscal 2013
(unaudited) from $30
million in fiscal 2012. CMH's balance sheet metrics are weak at
36.7 days cash
on hand, 3.4x cushion ratio, and 31.7% cash to debt, which Fitch
views as a
primary credit concern. Management states unrestricted cash
levels dropped due
to early debt repayments, system conversion issues, and various
capital
expenditures. Overall, Fitch believes CMH's balance sheet leaves
the
organization with minimal financial cushion.
In Fitch's last rating review, there was concern over a
potential default
scenario in relation to the organization not having adequate
debt service
coverage. This situation has been averted as CMH paid off its
previously
outstanding series 2006 bonds with cash, thus improving debt
service coverage
metrics. In fiscal 2013, CMH had debt service coverage of 1.5x.
For more information on CMH please see Fitch's press release:
"Fitch Downgrades
Citrus Memorial Hospital's (FL) Bonds to 'B'; Placed on Negative
Watch', dated
May 3, 2013", available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Burger
Director
+1-212-908-0555
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Emily Wong
Senior Director
+1-415-732-5620
Secondary Analyst
Dmitry Feofilaktov
Analyst
+1-212-908-0345
Committee Chairperson
Dennis Pidherny
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0738
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
