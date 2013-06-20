June 20 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded The Co-operative Bank PLC's
(CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BBB-', Short-term IDR
to 'B' from 'F3' and Viability Rating to 'bb-' from 'bbb-'. The Long-term IDR
and VR have been placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The bank's Support
Rating has been downgraded to '5' from '3'and its Support Rating Floor revised
to 'No Floor' ('NF') from 'BB+'.
Fitch has also downgraded the bank's long-term senior debt to 'BB-' from
'BBB-'
and placed it on RWE, and downgraded its subordinated debt ratings to 'CC' from
'BB+' (Lower Tier 2) and 'BB-' (Upper Tier 2) and placed them on RWE. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating impact, if any, from the rating actions on the bank's covered bonds
will be detailed in a separate comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of CB's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's concerns that the bank's
capital requirements are greater than originally anticipated. CB has indicated
that it requires GBP1.5bn of additional capital. This is sizeable in relation to
the bank's reported equity. CB's recapitalisation plan includes an injection of
capital from its parent and a liability management exercise. Full details of the
liability management exercise have not yet been disclosed but Fitch's
understanding is that an exchange offer to junior subordinated bondholders will
result in GBP1bn of additional common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital by end-2013.
A further GBP500m of CET1 capital will be injected by the Co-operative Group in
2014, conditional on the exchange offer becoming effective.
The Prudential Regulation Authority has stated that the need for higher
capital
reflects expected future losses and an assessment of the future cost of conduct
redress. CB has indicated that the targeted fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio is
at least 9% at end-2013 and to increase in the following years.
The downgrade of the IDRs and VR also considers Fitch's view that the bank's
franchise is likely to have been damaged given negative sentiment surrounding
the bank since April 2013. There are signs that confidence among some depositors
and investors may be weakening and execution risks associated with new
management's objective of addressing the various operational challenges within
the bank present a considerable challenge.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings have been placed on RWE, indicating on the downside the presence
of
execution risks in the recapitalisation plan but also upside ratings potential
if the plan is achieved. Various corporate and investor agreements need to be
put in place before the plan can proceed. Furthermore, the exact details of the
plan have not yet been announced.
Depending on the outcome of the liability management exercise and the amount
of
fresh equity received by the bank, as well as impact of the lower debt servicing
costs, the bank's IDRs, VRs and senior debt may be upgraded. If the plan is
implemented as outlined, Fitch considers that the outcome should be positive for
senior debt holders. The RWE would result in an upgrade if CB can raise the full
amount of capital targeted and stabilise its franchise combined with new
management setting down a sustainable, credible longer-term strategic plan.
CB's IDRs, VRs and senior debt may be downgraded further if regulators require
additional actions, if the market uptake of the planned debt for equity exchange
offer is lower than expected or if the plan to recapitalise the bank to an
acceptable level within an acceptable time frame fails.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CB's Upper and Lower Tier 2 Instruments (subordinated debt) have been
downgraded
to 'CC'/RWE from 'BB+' and 'BB-', respectively. The downgrade reflects the plan
to redeem these bonds at rates below par value and to exchange them into a
combination of bank shares and Cooperative Group debt. As a result, these
bondholders are expected to suffer losses. Fitch considers that sufficient
pressure exists for most junior debt holders to accept the offer and thus avoid
more adverse consequences in the event that they do not take up the offer. Given
the outline terms of the offer, Fitch considers this constitutes a distressed
debt exchange on those securities under its criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the Upper and Lower Tier 2 Instruments could be downgraded
further or upgraded by one notch once additional details of the exchange are
announced. At that time, Fitch will be in a position to undertake a meaningful
assessment of recoverability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The downgrade of the bank's Support Rating and revision of the Support
Rating
Floor is consistent with Fitch's view of a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce implicit support for banks in the UK. In addition, Fitch
believes CB's systemic importance is reducing given the scaling back of the
bank's scope and ambition. Fitch considers CB to be more of a niche player,
positioned as an alternative to the UK's major banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'; placed on RWE
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bbb-'; placed on RWE
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'NF' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-';
placed on RWE
Senior unsecured notes Short-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CC' from 'BB+'; placed on
RWE
Upper Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CC' from 'BB-'; placed on
RWE