June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded The Co-operative Bank plc's (Coop, 'BB-'/RWE/'B') GBP600m mortgage covered bonds ratings to 'A-' from 'AA-'/Negative Outlook and placed them on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The rating action follows the downgrade of Coop's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-'/RWE from 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook. The downgrade mainly reflects Fitch's concerns that Coop's capital requirements are higher than originally anticipated (see 'Fitch Downgrades Co-operative Bank to 'BB-', Rating Watch Evolving' dated 20 June 2013 on www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The covered bonds' rating is based on Coop's Long-term IDR of 'BB-', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 77.5% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The RWE on Coop's IDR drives the RWE for the covered bonds.

For issuers with a Short-Term IDR below 'F2', the agency takes into account any public or contractual commitment of the issuer to maintain a certain level of overcollateralisation. For Coop, the agency takes into account the AP of 77.5% used in the Asset Coverage Test. This level of AP allows the bonds to be rated 'BBB' on a probability of default basis and 'A-' considering recoveries given default, as it is lower than the breakeven AP for that rating level, which is at 90%.

The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk and both the systemic and cover pool specific alternative management risk components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation and the privileged derivatives are assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity point of view.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'A-' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'B+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least one category to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'A-' breakeven AP of 90.0%.

More generally, any rating action on Coop's IDR would likely translate into a rating action of the same magnitude on the covered bonds, everything else being equal. The RWE on the ratings is due to the RWE on the bank's IDR, and indicate downside risks but also upside ratings potential.

In addition, according to the programme documentation, following the downgrade of the issuer's Long-Term IDR below 'BBB-', the issuer has to use reasonable endeavours to enter, within 60 days, into a back-up servicing agreement with a third party as appropriate. Also, a suitable back-up cash manager should be appointed within 60 days, on a best effort basis. Fitch will closely monitor any remedial action put in place by the issuer and review the rating accordingly. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page.