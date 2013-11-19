(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The Co-operative Bank plc's (Co-op, B/RWN/B) GBP600m mortgage covered bonds ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The agency has also changed the Rating Watch to Negative (RWN) from Evolving. The rating action follows the downgrade of Co-op's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B'/RWN from 'BB-'/RWE (see 'Fitch Downgrades Co-operative Bank to 'B', on Rating Watch Negative' dated 14 November 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on Co-op's Long-term IDR of 'B', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 77.5% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The RWN on the covered bonds reflects that on Co-op's IDR. For issuers with a Short-Term IDR below 'F2', Fitch takes into account any public or contractual commitment of the issuer to maintain a certain level of over-collateralisation. For Co-op, the agency takes into account the AP of 77.5% used in the issuer's asset coverage test. This level of AP allows the bonds to be rated 'BB+' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'BBB+' considering recoveries given default, as it is lower than the breakeven AP, which is at 90%. According to Fitch criteria, as the covered bond rating on a PD basis is now non-investment grade, the covered bonds can be rated up to three notches above that level instead of two notches before the downgrade. The D-Cap of '4' is driven by Fitch's assessment of the moderate liquidity gap and systemic risk and by both the systemic and cover pool specific alternative management risk components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. Asset segregation and privileged derivatives are assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity point of view. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'B-' or more; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least one category to '3' (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP. More generally, any rating action on Co-op's IDR would likely translate into a rating action of the same magnitude on the covered bonds, everything else being equal. In addition, according to the programme documentation, following the downgrade of the issuer's Long-Term IDR on the 20 June 2013 to below 'BBB-', the issuer has to use reasonable endeavours to enter, within 60 days, into a back-up servicing agreement with a third party as appropriate. Also, a suitable back-up cash manager should be appointed within 60 days, on a best-effort basis. Fitch acknowledges that the 60 days has passed and is closely monitoring the remedial action being put in place by the issuer. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page. 