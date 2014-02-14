Feb 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 plc's class D CMBS notes, due July 2014, as follows: GBP937,000 class D (XS0227571725) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 70%

Key Rating Drivers

The downgrade reflects an interest shortfall on the class D notes. As the most senior class of notes outstanding, this constitutes a note event of default. Following the non-payment of interest at the January interest payment date (IPD), the issuer has formally given notice that a note event of default has taken place. An interest amount of less than GBP4,000 was due on the class D notes at the January IPD but significant senior-ranking fees and third-party expenses prevented any interest payments on the notes despite loan interest collections of more than GBP33,000.

The notes are backed by one remaining loan (Jubilee Way), which is in the process of being resolved. The retail property securing the loan has been sold for an implied gross sales price of GBP910,000 and final proceeds are expected in time for the April IPD. After fees and expenses however, losses are expected on the class D notes.

Rating Sensitivities

The class D notes will be withdrawn once the Jubilee Way loan is resolved. Fitch estimates note recoveries of some GBP650,000, although this recovery estimate is sensitive to the quantum of senior-ranking expenses.