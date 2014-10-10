(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
OJSC Creative
Group Public Limited's (Creative) foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Fitch has also downgraded
Creative's National
Long-term rating to 'B-(ukr)' from 'A-(ukr)'. All the ratings
have been placed
on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
The downgrade reflects Creative's high exposure to banking lines
renewal. In
particular, Fitch became aware of a non-payment event on its
pre-export
financing (PXF) line and of a negotiated standstill with its
syndicate of banks.
The company is currently in negotiations with these banks on the
terms of
renewing its PXF line for the new marketing season and expects
to downsize the
facility.
While the non-payment event is commensurate with a 'C' IDR, we
believe there is
a high likelihood that negotiations with banks will be
successfully finalised in
the coming weeks. This, along with Creative's export-oriented
business, is
reflected in the 'CC' IDR. Creative is currently facing
near-term liquidity
issues, largely prompted by the difficult operating environment
in which it
operates, as opposed to a solvency problem. As a result, we
consider that a 'CC'
IDR reflects the balance of risks. The inability to procure a
new PXF line,
potentially translating into a wider liquidity problem, or
cross-default with
other bank lines could accelerate a default situation. However,
if Creative
successfully negotiates new terms for its PXF line we expect to
upgrade the IDR
back to 'CCC'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Dependence on Working Capital Funding
As a sunflower seed processor, Creative strongly depends on the
availability of
working capital financing, which is usually extended for one
year. This leads to
a high proportion of short-term debt and high refinancing risks,
which the
company typically faces between August and October. The existing
problems with
the renewal of the PXF facility, which is required to cover the
company's needs
for the 2014-15 marketing season, highlight high refinancing and
liquidity
risks. In our view, the current standstill agreement with its
PXF lenders and
reported non-payment event for USD81m under this line is
mitigated by the
advanced negotiations with banks for new financing.
Weak Operating Environment
Creative's ratings reflect the ongoing heightened uncertainty
regarding the
political and economic situation in the Ukraine, which may
ultimately threaten
the ability of Ukrainian corporates to meet their debt
obligations. Maintaining
zero exposure to Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk regions, Creative
stays outside the
military conflict in the Eastern part of the country and
Ukraine-Russia
tensions.
Weak Liquidity
Creative's liquidity position for the next 12 months will be
subject to its
ability to successfully renegotiate its short-term bank lines
and generate at
least USD70m-USD100m in FCF in 2014-15, which could be supported
by reduced and
more effective working capital management and expected
improvement in EBITDA
margin in 2014-15. Fitch evaluates the current liquidity profile
as weak, which
is captured by the existing rating.
Lower Capex Plans
Fitch understands that Creative is currently focused on working
capital
financing and debt reduction in the medium term. Consequently,
we expect the
company to grow organically and through higher utilisation of
recently added
capacity (in soybean crushing and spreads segments) with capex
at about 2%-3% of
revenues, which we consider sustainable given the high capex in
2011/2012.
Improving Cash Flow Generation
We expect revenues to decline by more than 20% in 2014 due to
sharp decline in
soft commodity prices. This will translate into a less severe
reduction in
EBITDA thanks to large supply of sunflower seeds in Ukraine this
year and the
dilution of hryvnia costs (when translated into US dollars). We
estimate that
interest burden on mostly US dollar-denominated debt will remain
significant for
the company.
Better profitability combined with reduced working capital
requirements and
lower capex should translate into positive FCF from 2014.
However, profit
margins may be volatile driven by future input/selling prices,
local currency
trends and capacity utilisation rates based on the availability
of sunflower
seeds in the key procurement season.
Sound Business Model
Despite its near-term liquidity constraints, Creative remains
the second-largest
sunflower seed processor in Ukraine, after Kernel. Access to
foreign currency
driven by a primarily export-oriented revenue base from its
sunflower crushing
business (around 78% of group FY13 revenues and 68% of EBITDA)
helps insulate it
from further depreciation of the local currency. Ukraine is a
strong net
exporter of sunflower oil in bulk and we expect this situation
to continue if
sunflower seed availability remains.
Some degree of business diversification by product and export
destinations, as
well as Creative's vertically-integrated business model, which
translate into
healthy group operating margins, further support the sound
business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action and
resolution of RWE include:
- A liquidity shortage caused by inability to procure new PXF
lines for new
season prompting a permanent standstill situation, possibly
exacerbated by
uncured covenant breaches.
- Cross-default with other bank lines triggering wider
restructuring talks with
banks.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions,
including resolution of RWE and an upgrade of the local currency
and foreign
currency IDRs to 'CCC', include:
- Ability to procure new working capital lines (PXF) at
reasonable terms
supporting liquidity needs for at least the next six to nine
months.
- Stabilisation of free cash flow generation in 2014 turning
strongly positive
in 2015 (at least mid to high single digits of sales) shoring up
liquidity
beyond 12 months;
Future positive rating actions will remain subject to a
sustained improvement in
the issuer's operating environment in Ukraine.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
