(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Credito
Valtellinese's (Creval) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'BB'
and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bb' and removed them
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that unreserved impaired
loans are putting
pressure on capitalisation and that internal capitalisation has
weakened as
Creval's operating performance has deteriorated. The Negative
Outlook reflects
execution risks around Creval's strategic plan in a weak
operating environment.
Creval's strategy aims to address the bank's key weaknesses in
asset quality,
through non-performing loan (NPL) reductions, cost efficiency
and to recover an
adequate and sustainable internal capital generation from its
core activities.
Although the bank's fully loaded CET1 and total capital ratios
at 11.1% and
12.2% at end-1Q17 are above minimum regulatory requirements,
Fitch views
capitalisation as not commensurate with the risk arising from
the bank's large
stock of impaired loans. Unreserved impaired loans accounted for
about 170% of
its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-1Q17. We expect capital to
remain under
pressure from high levels of unreserved impaired loans even
after the bank's
planned reduction in NPLs. We also see the risk that the capital
management
initiatives envisaged in Creval's strategic plan might not be
sufficient to
relieve pressure on capital levels if the bank achieves the
planned impaired
loan disposals (around gross EUR1.8 billion by end-2018) and at
current market
prices. Additionally, internal capital generation from core
activities remains
weak.
Creval's operating profitability suffers from a less diversified
business model
that leaves the bank more vulnerable to interest rate and
economic cycles.
Creval's profitability is under pressure from the low interest
rate environment
and modest new lending. The need to reduce its large stock of
impaired loans
might leave it vulnerable to possible increases in provisioning
to achieve the
planned NPL sales. The bank's recent wholesale debt issuance has
demonstrated
that the cost for the bank to access the wholesale markets has
increased, which
might have an impact on its net interest income in the future if
wholesale
funding issuance attract more expensive rates.
Asset quality is weak but has been stabilising in recent
quarters, reflecting
tighter credit standards and risk controls and an improved
approach to address
its large portfolio of impaired loans by more efficient workout
and larger
disposals than other medium sized banks in Italy. Creval has
sold about EUR610
million impaired loans since end-2015, which together with a
reduced inflow of
new impaired loans and higher recoveries resulted in a reduction
in the stock of
impaired loans by almost 3% at end-1Q17. Nonetheless, impaired
loans remain high
at 26% of gross loans. The disposal of around EUR1.5 billion
gross loans through
a planned securitisation in 2H17 will reduce the ratio to close
to 20%, which
still remains above the domestic industry average. Net impaired
loans will
continue to represent well above 100% of FCC following the
transaction.
Creval targets an 18.4% gross problem loan ratio, including past
due exposures,
by end-2018. Fitch believes this could be achieved, but we see
execution risk if
the operating environment deteriorates further.
Our assessment of funding and liquidity reflects our view that
while these are
generally stable, risk has heightened regarding access to
funding, particularly
from wholesale sources and in periods of market stress might be
less certain for
Creval than for stronger peers. Funding sources are currently
adequately
diversified. Creval's overall liquidity is underpinned by access
to central bank
facilities and commensurate with the bank's ratings, with
liquidity coverage and
net stable funding ratio above 100%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect our view
that following the introduction of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive, the
likelihood of Creval being supported, in case of need, by the
Italian
authorities has reduced substantially. We therefore no longer
rely on the
possibility of such support in our ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Creval's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR, comprising
one notch for loss severity relative to senior unsecured
creditors and zero
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook reflects our view that the bank's VR,
Long-Term IDR and
debt ratings would be downgraded if capitalisation declines from
current levels
as a result of losses caused by sales of impaired loans if the
bank fails to
build up capital. The ratings would also be downgraded if the
bank fails to
achieve the planned reduction in impaired loans or if underlying
profitability
does not improve.
Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if the bank makes
progress in disposing
impaired loans while maintaining adequate capitalisation,
manifested in a steady
reduction in unreserved impaired loans as a share of FCC. A
Stable Outlook would
also require a recovery in operating profitability to
sustainable levels.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Creval.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to a change in the bank's
VR. The rating is
also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching, which could
arise if Fitch
changes its assessment of their loss severity or their
non-performance relative
to the risk captured in the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', removed from RWN;
Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb', removed from
RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
EMTN Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', removed
from RWN
EMTN Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', removed from
RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gianluca Romeo
Director
+39 02 8790 87 201
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001