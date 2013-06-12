June 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 7 - Pan Europe 2 plc's (DECO 7) class D to G notes, as follows:

EUR104.3m class A2 (XS0246470214) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR108.5m class B (XS0244895073) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR53.9m class C (XS0244895586) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR17.6m class D (XS0244896048) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BB-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR35.8m class E (XS0244896394) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 20%

EUR19.4m class F (XS0246471881) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%

EUR16.4m class G (XS0246474042) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%

EUR35.3m class H (XS0246475445) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE 0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade of the class D to G notes and revised Outlook on the class B notes reflect the protracted and expensive workout of the largest loan in the pool, the Karstadt Kompakt loan (38.0% of the pool balance). The affirmations of the classes A2, B and C notes are driven by the sequential repayment of EUR122.0m following the refinancing of the Stettiner-Carree property in Berlin, which formed part of the collateral securing the Tiago loan (24% of the pool balance).

The Karstadt Kompakt loan is secured by a portfolio of 30 vacant retail properties in secondary locations across western Germany previously let to the department store chain, Hertie Gmbh, which became insolvent in July 2008. As the properties are vacant, any potential investor will likely seek to secure a pre-let prior to completing an acquisition. Coupled with the need for capital expenditure in order to refurbish and/or redevelop the properties, this limits the universe of potential investors and thus exerts downwards pricing pressure.

In the absence of rental income, the repayment of liquidity drawings and the payment of fees related to liquidation and workout are being funded from sales proceeds. This resulted in a principal loss at the October 2012 interest payment date (IPD). Proceeds from the sole property sold since Fitch's last rating action were used not to repay principal but in indemnifying the security agent and repaying liquidity drawings, raising the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to 181.5% from 172.4%. Due to the distressed characteristics of the collateral, Fitch expects heavy principal losses, as demonstrated by the Fitch A-note LTV of 160%.

The Tiago loan (24.3% of the pool) was originally secured by three office properties in Germany (two in Frankfurt and one in Berlin). In January 2013, the loan was extended until January 2014, while a revaluation of the collateral showed a decline to EUR268.5m from EUR362.0m at closing. At the same time, a restructuring of the loan involved the Berlin property being refinanced and the loan paid down by EUR121.9m. Fitch expects the loan to repay in line with its estimated LTV of 85%.

The World Fashion Centre loan (22.8% of the pool) is secured by two adjoining office properties on the outskirts of Amsterdam used mainly as showrooms for tenants from the fashion industry. Since Fitch's last rating action, the LTV has decreased to 61.0% from 65.6% as a result of a cash sweep and scheduled amortisation. Fitch views an orderly repayment of the property as very challenging, demonstrated by a Fitch LTV of 134%. This is primarily due to the high level of vacancy (18.1%) - higher than the expected structural vacancy for this type of asset - and to a very short weighted average lease length (WALL) of 2.5 years. The debt yield of the loan currently stands at 8.2%, whereas Fitch believes the collateral would trade at a double digit yield. This suggests that losses could arise at loan maturity in April 2014.

The Procom loan (12.3% of the pool balance) is secured by a portfolio of eight retail properties located across Germany. In October 2012, the loan failed to repay (at the end of a two-year extension) and was duly transferred to special servicing. Although Fitch's A-note LTV of 87% suggests imminent refinancing is challenging, the full cash sweep that commenced in October 2012 will continue to deleverage the loan, and therefore improve the prospects of an orderly repayment.

The Schmeing loan (2.4% of the pool balance) is secured by three fully-occupied retail properties located in western Germany with a short WALL of 3.5 years. In September 2012, following a collateral revaluation, the LTV increased to 121% from 75% at closing in 2005. The loan is expected to suffer a loss.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A lack of evidence of good progress working out the Karstadt Kompakt loan in the months ahead - such as too few asset sales or asset proceeds below Fitch's expectations - could have a detrimental effect on recoveries and therefore on the ratings of the notes.