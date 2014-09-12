(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Department of Guadeloupe - Rating Action Report here PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the French Department of Guadeloupe's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been also downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects deterioration of Guadeloupe's budgetary performance over 2012-2014 and expected further weakening of its operating margin and debt coverage ratio (direct debt to current balance). The ratings also take into account a weak socio-economic profile and its negative impact on social spending granted by the department. The Stable Outlook reflects expected sluggish revenue growth and a reduction of the capex programme. The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and their respective weights: High: Operating balance declined to a low 5.4% of operating revenue in 2013 and Fitch expects the operating margin to weaken further over the medium term to 3.6% by 2017 from an average of 10.5% over 2010-2012. This is due to expected sluggish operating revenue growth and increasing social spending driven by a high unemployment rate. The archipelago's remoteness and its small economy result in higher social expenditure than other departments. However, the implementation of cost-cutting measures may slow the increase of operating expenditure. In Fitch's view expected decline of the current margin should lead to a weaker capital expenditure self-financing rate to 60% in 2017 from 97% in 2013. Consequently, debt should increase in the medium term, resulting in an estimated debt payback ratio seven years (compared with an average of 2.3 years over 2009-2013). To keep the debt payback ratio under its targeted six years, the department will draw on the working capital fund and reduce its capital expenditure. About 70% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs and state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in departmental current transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending flexibility, allowing Guadeloupe to concentrate on its core competencies. Medium: The department benefits from the special status of 'outermost region', allowing it to receive special grants from the European Union, to offset its economic weaknesses. Guadeloupe's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: The department has a strong liquidity position and its short-term liquidity needs are covered by several revolving credit lines. Direct debt at end-2013 totalled EUR98.7m, against cash of EUR94.1m, leaving net direct risk of EUR4.6m. Capital expenditure is expected to continue declining to EUR82m in 2017 from EUR118m in 2013. Fitch believes the department has headroom to further scale back capex, particularly in subsidies, which represent about 20% of annual capital expenditure. RATING SENSITIVITIES A debt coverage ratio consistently above 10 years could lead to a downgrade. A debt payback ratio at the previous level and a restoration of the operating margin consistently to around 10% could lead to an upgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: -Tax rates will remain stable, with slight variations of the tax base -Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with a maximum of 1.4 % per year increase on average over 2014-2017 -Capital expenditure will decline to EUR82m in 2017 Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.